Today
‘The Doctor Is In’
What: Nurses will provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available, as well as access to other health care services.
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries@comcast.net
Motherhood Support
What: Join Postpartum Support Summerville every other Monday afternoon for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request. Visit www.ppdsupport.org for information on additional group meetings on additional days in additional locations in the tri-county area.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Summerville Family YMCA, 208 W Doty Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2q2UU9u
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Co-Dependents' Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Wednesday
Hearing Loss Support
What: “I Hear You!” is a support group to deal with hearing loss: be it personal or that of a spouse, friend, relative or co-worker. Join a conversation to address the physical, emotional and mental health impacts hearing loss has at home, work, school and in society.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-2087, cwsarge5@hotmail.com
Thursday
‘Chocolate Santa’
What: Summerville physician Thomas A. Taylor III will transform his chiropractic office for some holiday fun for his patients, their families and the community for a day with “Chocolate Santa.”
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Alignment Chiropractic, 820 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-771-4286, bit.ly/2G313xw
Friday
Moving On After Change
What: Peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully, whether dealing with a change in health, relocation or death of a loved one. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Move for Parkinson's
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Girls Night Out
What: Burns Counseling Service will host its second annual Girls Night Out Celebration, focusing on stress management and foot health, with special guest speakers and more.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Fellowship Hall, St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
Price: $25 advance registration
More Info: 843-762-4619, burnscounselingservices.com
Saturday
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
‘Miracle on Greenridge Road’
What: Healthy Blue is hosting an event surrounding the holiday season that is geared towards bringing joy and cheers, including toys for the first 300 kids, cookie decorations, pictures with Santa, resources, wellness information and more.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Northwoods Community Center, 8348 Greenridge Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 803-394-1821, bit.ly/2E6OSOu
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events