Today
Health Manager
What: Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program. Sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m. July 8
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. July 8
Where: Seacoast Church - West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Healing Arts
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 8
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0
Tuesday
Medical Classes
What: This week, East Cooper Medical Center will offer classes on sibling preparation for a new baby (July 9), a tour of the Women’s Services Unit for expectant parents (July 10) and a breastfeeding class for expectant mothers (July 11). Call or see website for class details.
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 888-417-1377, bit.ly/2L1xf65
Joint Pain Clinic
What: Joint pain workshop with an orthopedic surgeon from Southern Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to discuss causes, remedies and more. Registration required.
When: 2:30 p.m. July 9
Where: St. Andrew's Family Fitness, 1642 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-763-3850, bit.ly/2XKMdU4
Pure Barre Pop-Up
What: Free pop-up class with Pure Barre at The Watch Rooftop; attendees should take a yoga mat and water bottle. Registration required.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 9
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 877-0221-720, bit.ly/2TeVFc2
Yoga
What: Improve your flexibility, tone your muscles and build strength at a free yoga class. Bring your own mat.
When: 6 p.m. July 9
Where: SC Blue, 1795 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2YAAeWi
Wednesday
Alzheimer's Support
What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore will host a monthly Alzheimer's Assoc. Support Group for caregivers, family and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia in order to develop a mutual support system and receive information and community resources.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 10
Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-377- 8279, well-more.com/Charleston
Pub Run
What: This Fleet Feet Mount Pleasant Popsicles and Predictions Pub Run begins with a three-mile run with Mizuno Running, followed by popsicles and a guessing game at Tradesman.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/30dA4EI
Thursday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Register online.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, July 11-Aug. 15
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $15 suggested donation
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Friday
Wine & Wellness
What: Natural health and lifestyle tips from drug-free practitioners, mom-preneurs and health-connoisseurs, with wine, appetizers, raffle prizes and more.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 12
Where: New Hope Chiropractic, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 106 at 61 West, Charleston
More Info: 843-203-3199, bit.ly/2XUf0FT
Saturday
Back-to-School Outreach
What: Favor Foundation will provide the Dorchester Terrace area of North Charleston a bag of groceries, hot dogs on the grill and sides, school supplies and games for the kids. This event is open to all homeless, food insecure community members and veterans.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (unless supplies run out sooner) July 13
Where: Jeanene Batten Community Center, 3742 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-779-7719, favor.foundation
Relief Walk
What: Twenty Pearls of Charleston and the Gamma Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will host a fundraising walk to help provide aide to communities in Malawi that are struggling to recover after severe flooding.
When: 8-11 a.m. July 13
Where: Park Circle, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/327e8gk
Pop-Up Workout
What: Pure Barre Mount Pleasant will host a workout pop-up on the patio; attendees should take a yoga mat and water bottle. Registration required.
When: 9:15 a.m. July 13
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 1109 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5 (proceeds benefit Warrior Surf Foundation)
More Info: bit.ly/2XHrhgJ
Workout Fundraiser
What: Join Oblique Magazine, Barre3 and Athleta for a full-body, low-impact workout fundraiser to benefit Pedals4Peanuts. Attendees should take a yoga mat and water bottle.
When: 10 a.m. July 13
Where: The Oaks (across from Barnes and Noble), 1716 Towne Centre Way, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2NNkuhR
Wellness for Family
What: A representative from True Health and Wellness will offer tips for self-care, products for children and the home.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 13
Where: The Chalkboard Preschool, 1254 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2XUfDzf
Sunday
‘Live Out Loud’
What: Live Out Loud: From Victim to Victor Day Party is a survivors celebration for domestic violence and abuse victims, featuring guest speakers, live entertainment, mimosas and mocktails, food and more, presented by Deya Patterson and the Just Live Foundation.
When: 3-6 p.m. July 14
Where: Inspired by Annette, 7910 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2RXImxp
