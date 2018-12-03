Today

‘The Doctor Is In’

What: Nurses will provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available, as well as access to other healthcare services.

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries@comcast.net

Recovery Yoga

What: Join this 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another person's addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested

More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com

Tuesday

Aging in Place

What: Learn from local experts about some of the resources available to help support successful aging in place. Register in advance online.

When: 1 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Wednesday

Stroke 101

What: Katie Hall, stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehabilitation Hospital, will discuss what a stroke is, signs and symptoms, risk factors and prevention. Register in advance online.

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2AOSd3P

Wellness Wednesday

What: Yoga with a sunset waterfront view. Happy hour specials and healthy snacks served after the session. Space is limited.

When: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2yJ8yng

Thursday

Holiday Hoedown

What: People with special needs and their families are invited to attend the annual Holiday Hoedown and attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite western gear. Light refreshments will be provided, and a DJ, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Holiday Festival of Lights mascot, Wattson, will be on hand to greet visitors.

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Cypress Hall at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $4-$5

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3337/Holiday-Hoedown

Friday

Moving On After Change

What: Peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully, whether dealing with a change in health, relocation or death of a loved one. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 for non-members

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Saturday

Reindeer Run 5K

What: Family-oriented, pet-friendly 5K run/walk through the lower peninsula of downtown Charleston, with proceeds to benefit MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and the Charitable Society of Charleston. Costumes encouraged.

When: 9 a.m. Dec. 8

Where: Starting line at the corner of East Bay and Queen streets, downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$50

More Info: reindeerrun.org/registration

Birth Professionals

What: At this meet-and-greet, local perinatal professionals will discuss how to create a birth plan customized to attendees’ family values and birth location, and share their specialties for easing the transition through pregnancy, birth, postpartum and beyond.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $5-$10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-826-0660, bit.ly/2Q1hueA

Sunday

Santa Cares

What: Santa Cares is a sensory-friendly opportunity for children with all spectrums of special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of the Santa photo experience with their family in a calming environment prior to public hours. Register in advance.

When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9 (Northwoods Mall); 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 9 (Citadel)

Where: Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston; Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TkIO9t (Northwoods); bit.ly/2raRRNc (Citadel)

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events