Today
‘The Doctor Is In’
What: Nurses will provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available, as well as access to other healthcare services.
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries@comcast.net
Recovery Yoga
What: Join this 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another person's addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com
Tuesday
Aging in Place
What: Learn from local experts about some of the resources available to help support successful aging in place. Register in advance online.
When: 1 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Wednesday
Stroke 101
What: Katie Hall, stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehabilitation Hospital, will discuss what a stroke is, signs and symptoms, risk factors and prevention. Register in advance online.
When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2AOSd3P
Wellness Wednesday
What: Yoga with a sunset waterfront view. Happy hour specials and healthy snacks served after the session. Space is limited.
When: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2yJ8yng
Thursday
Holiday Hoedown
What: People with special needs and their families are invited to attend the annual Holiday Hoedown and attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite western gear. Light refreshments will be provided, and a DJ, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Holiday Festival of Lights mascot, Wattson, will be on hand to greet visitors.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Cypress Hall at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3337/Holiday-Hoedown
Friday
Moving On After Change
What: Peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully, whether dealing with a change in health, relocation or death of a loved one. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Saturday
Reindeer Run 5K
What: Family-oriented, pet-friendly 5K run/walk through the lower peninsula of downtown Charleston, with proceeds to benefit MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and the Charitable Society of Charleston. Costumes encouraged.
When: 9 a.m. Dec. 8
Where: Starting line at the corner of East Bay and Queen streets, downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$50
More Info: reindeerrun.org/registration
Birth Professionals
What: At this meet-and-greet, local perinatal professionals will discuss how to create a birth plan customized to attendees’ family values and birth location, and share their specialties for easing the transition through pregnancy, birth, postpartum and beyond.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $5-$10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-826-0660, bit.ly/2Q1hueA
Sunday
Santa Cares
What: Santa Cares is a sensory-friendly opportunity for children with all spectrums of special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of the Santa photo experience with their family in a calming environment prior to public hours. Register in advance.
When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9 (Northwoods Mall); 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 9 (Citadel)
Where: Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston; Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TkIO9t (Northwoods); bit.ly/2raRRNc (Citadel)
