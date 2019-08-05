Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Project Rex
What: MUSC Project Rex is sponsoring Summer Hangout, a free open play program for ASD (autism spectrum disorder) youth ages 11 and older to socialize and complete activities with their peers. Register in advance.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 13
Where: MUSC Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9162, projectrex.org/groups/hangout
Wednesday
Weight Loss Seminar
What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy
Hand, Wrist Pain
What: Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Santiago will give a free seminar on surgical and non-surgical options for healing hand or wrist pain. Registration required.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 7.
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
More Info: 843-970-5078, bit.ly/311zBpw
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9:30 a.m. Sundays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Thursday
Author Talk
What: Terry Hamlin will discuss his book, "Building a Better Runner: Science Based Training for Peak Performance,” about his triumph over near tragedy and his road to recovery.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/336txxS
Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Grace Lutheran, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Saturday
STAR Therapy Dogs
What: Children are invited to read aloud with furry friends.
When: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2K9jrVg
'Fix My Eyes'
What: The full-length documentary "Fix My Eyes" highlights experiences of people with Down syndrome, focusing on relationships and providing a real look into the experiences of people with disabilities. Filmmaker Raven McKevlin is a Charleston native and the subject of the film is her neighbor, Sam.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GGvLtY
Sunday
Triathlon Finale
What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) will finish its 29th year with a championship race.
When: 7:15 a.m. Aug. 11
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $60
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LUdcXC
