Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Co-Dependents

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga  

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Project Rex

What: MUSC Project Rex is sponsoring Summer Hangout, a free open play program for ASD (autism spectrum disorder) youth ages 11 and older to socialize and complete activities with their peers. Register in advance.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 13

Where: MUSC Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9162, projectrex.org/groups/hangout

Wednesday

Weight Loss Seminar

What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy

Hand, Wrist Pain

What: Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Santiago will give a free seminar on surgical and non-surgical options for healing hand or wrist pain. Registration required.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 7.

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

More Info: 843-970-5078, bit.ly/311zBpw

Meditation Classes  

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9:30 a.m. Sundays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Thursday

Author Talk

What: Terry Hamlin will discuss his book, "Building a Better Runner: Science Based Training for Peak Performance,” about his triumph over near tragedy and his road to recovery.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/336txxS

Support Group

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Grace Lutheran, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org

Friday

Navigation Club  

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Saturday

STAR Therapy Dogs  

What: Children are invited to read aloud with furry friends.

When: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2K9jrVg

'Fix My Eyes' 

What: The full-length documentary "Fix My Eyes" highlights experiences of people with Down syndrome, focusing on relationships and providing a real look into the experiences of people with disabilities. Filmmaker Raven McKevlin is a Charleston native and the subject of the film is her neighbor, Sam.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GGvLtY

Sunday

Triathlon Finale

What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) will finish its 29th year with a championship race.

When: 7:15 a.m. Aug. 11

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive 

Price: $60

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LUdcXC

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

