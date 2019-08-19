Today

Feeding Program 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

The Doctor Is In 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

Move for Parkinson's

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83

Mind-Body Class

What: This monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga 

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price:$10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Caregiver Support 

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 20

Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-670-1360, bit.ly/2YQUmYg

Diabetes Education

What: Monthly diabetes education class with a certified speaker and registered nurse leading discussions on how to successfully manage diabetes with nutrition, medication, blood glucose testing and complication prevention.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2YK27iH

Wednesday

Rein & Shine Golf

What: The inaugural Rein & Shine Golf Tournament will include a box lunch, buffet dinner and a hole-in-one prize of $10,000. All proceeds benefit Rein and Shine Therapeutic Riding Programs for children, adults and veterans.

When: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Rivertowne Country Club, 1700 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: $225-$900

More Info: 843-849-0964, bit.ly/2H52Yj0

Weight Loss Seminar

What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy

Silent Disco Yoga

What: Silent Disco Yoga with CorePower Yoga is an all-levels yoga flow on the lawn. Bring your own mat, water bottle and towel. Registration required.

When: 7-8 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for CorePower members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-942-0633, bit.ly/2Kz8dd1

Friday

Navigation Club 

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Saturday

Garage Sale Benefit

What: Community garage sale to benefit The Walk to End Alzheimer's. The public is welcome to drop off items and monetary donations by Aug. 21.

When: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24

Where: Royal Oaks Senior Care, 950 Travelers Blvd., Summerville

More Info: 843-832-8481, bit.ly/2OVH8F1

Race for the ARK

What: The 20th annual Thrivent Financial Race for the ARK includes a 5K run/walk and a one-mile Fun Run and additional family-friendly activities will follow the races. Proceeds benefit The ARK in its mission to provide comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia.

When: 7:45 a.m. 5K, 8:45 a.m. Fun Run Aug. 24

Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $10-$40

More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/33yQREz

Sunday

Yomassage

What: Yomassage combines massage and therapeutic touch while in restorative positions or poses. Each student will need to complete a short intake form before the class.

When: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Stryke Fitness, 8780-B Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-822-4910, bit.ly/33cf6IL

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events 

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.