Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
Mind-Body Class
What: This monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price:$10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 20
Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-670-1360, bit.ly/2YQUmYg
Diabetes Education
What: Monthly diabetes education class with a certified speaker and registered nurse leading discussions on how to successfully manage diabetes with nutrition, medication, blood glucose testing and complication prevention.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2YK27iH
Wednesday
Rein & Shine Golf
What: The inaugural Rein & Shine Golf Tournament will include a box lunch, buffet dinner and a hole-in-one prize of $10,000. All proceeds benefit Rein and Shine Therapeutic Riding Programs for children, adults and veterans.
When: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Rivertowne Country Club, 1700 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $225-$900
More Info: 843-849-0964, bit.ly/2H52Yj0
Weight Loss Seminar
What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy
Silent Disco Yoga
What: Silent Disco Yoga with CorePower Yoga is an all-levels yoga flow on the lawn. Bring your own mat, water bottle and towel. Registration required.
When: 7-8 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for CorePower members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-942-0633, bit.ly/2Kz8dd1
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Saturday
Garage Sale Benefit
What: Community garage sale to benefit The Walk to End Alzheimer's. The public is welcome to drop off items and monetary donations by Aug. 21.
When: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24
Where: Royal Oaks Senior Care, 950 Travelers Blvd., Summerville
More Info: 843-832-8481, bit.ly/2OVH8F1
Race for the ARK
What: The 20th annual Thrivent Financial Race for the ARK includes a 5K run/walk and a one-mile Fun Run and additional family-friendly activities will follow the races. Proceeds benefit The ARK in its mission to provide comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia.
When: 7:45 a.m. 5K, 8:45 a.m. Fun Run Aug. 24
Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $10-$40
More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/33yQREz
Sunday
Yomassage
What: Yomassage combines massage and therapeutic touch while in restorative positions or poses. Each student will need to complete a short intake form before the class.
When: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Stryke Fitness, 8780-B Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-822-4910, bit.ly/33cf6IL
