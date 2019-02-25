Monday
Transplant Talk
What: This group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109
The Doctor is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Tuesday
Chair Yoga
What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing gentle yoga while seated in a chair. Register in advance online.
When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays; 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OAcPOT
Hernia Surgery
What: Dr. Michael Michel with the Coastal Carolina Bariatric and Surgical Center will discuss symptoms and treatment options for hernias. Registration is required.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2TMzkU6
Kayak Practice Session
What: In this two-day class, participants will develop paddling skills, learn how to roll a kayak, review rescue techniques and more. All classes take place in the pool’s controlled environment.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and Feb. 28
Where: St.Andrew's Family Fitness Plus! Pool 1642 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $48
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2tpneVu
Wednesday
Medicare Info Session
What: Trident Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides Medicare counseling to new and current beneficiaries. Come prepared with questions.
When: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 27
Where: Trident Medicare Center, 401 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-554-2279, bit.ly/2SXm4z0
‘Self-Care for Caregiver’
What: Learn about nourishment and self-care from certified health coach Atyia Sapp.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2XcmUa7
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Thursday
WIC Van
What: The Women, Infants, and Children Nutritional Service van will be available to screen and complete applications.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George
More Info: bit.ly/2GUVEqS
‘Tools for Caregivers’
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is offering its free Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Registration is required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 4
Where: Colleton County Memorial Library, 600 Hampton St., Walterboro
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Friday
Sexual Assault Seminar
What: This two-day seminar by Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral is for anyone who comes in contact with victims or perpetrators of sexual assault in their practice. This workshop will address barriers to reporting and steps that can be taken to overcome those barriers.
When: March 1-2
Where: Basic Science Building, 173 Ashley Ave., Charleston
Price: $95
More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2SOZidg
Pre-Rehab Before Surgery
What: MUSC Physical Therapy students with Professor Holly Wise will present how completing pre-rehab before having surgery may lead to better post-surgery outcomes. Register in advance online.
When: 10-11 a.m. March 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members: $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2USF6Ud
Saturday
Charleston Mom Prom
What: This prom for moms and women over 21 is to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation South Carolina Chapter.
When: 7-11:30 p.m. March 2
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: bit.ly/2BHKlin
Wild Things Run 5K
What: This race begins at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center and will be followed by an award ceremony and reception.
When: 8:30 a.m. March 2
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $32
More Info: ccprc.com/1455/Where-the-Wild-Things-Run-5K
Sunday
Infant Massage Workshop
What: This three-class series will be led by Valerie DeMasi, Licensed Massage Therapist, LMT, Certified Infant Massage Instructor, CIMI, and founder of Baby Bodywork. Register in advance online.
When: Noon-1 p.m. March 3
Where: Longevity Fitness, 163 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $120
More Info: 303-931-1136, bit.ly/2IvT1hN