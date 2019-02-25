Monday

Transplant Talk

What: This group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested

More Info: 843-327-2109

The Doctor is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Tuesday

Chair Yoga

What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing gentle yoga while seated in a chair. Register in advance online.

When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays; 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OAcPOT

Hernia Surgery

What: Dr. Michael Michel with the Coastal Carolina Bariatric and Surgical Center will discuss symptoms and treatment options for hernias. Registration is required.

When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2TMzkU6

Kayak Practice Session

What: In this two-day class, participants will develop paddling skills, learn how to roll a kayak, review rescue techniques and more. All classes take place in the pool’s controlled environment.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and Feb. 28

Where: St.Andrew's Family Fitness Plus! Pool 1642 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $48

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2tpneVu

Wednesday

Medicare Info Session

What: Trident Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides Medicare counseling to new and current beneficiaries. Come prepared with questions.

When: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 27

Where: Trident Medicare Center, 401 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-554-2279, bit.ly/2SXm4z0

‘Self-Care for Caregiver’

What: Learn about nourishment and self-care from certified health coach Atyia Sapp.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2XcmUa7

Meditation Classes

What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar

Thursday

WIC Van

What: The Women, Infants, and Children Nutritional Service van will be available to screen and complete applications.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George

More Info: bit.ly/2GUVEqS

‘Tools for Caregivers’

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is offering its free Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Registration is required.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 4

Where: Colleton County Memorial Library, 600 Hampton St., Walterboro

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Friday

Sexual Assault Seminar

What: This two-day seminar by Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral is for anyone who comes in contact with victims or perpetrators of sexual assault in their practice. This workshop will address barriers to reporting and steps that can be taken to overcome those barriers.

When: March 1-2

Where: Basic Science Building, 173 Ashley Ave., Charleston

Price: $95

More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2SOZidg

Pre-Rehab Before Surgery

What: MUSC Physical Therapy students with Professor Holly Wise will present how completing pre-rehab before having surgery may lead to better post-surgery outcomes. Register in advance online.

When: 10-11 a.m. March 1

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members: $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2USF6Ud

Saturday

Charleston Mom Prom

What: This prom for moms and women over 21 is to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation South Carolina Chapter.

When: 7-11:30 p.m. March 2

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $55

More Info: bit.ly/2BHKlin

Wild Things Run 5K

What: This race begins at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center and will be followed by an award ceremony and reception.

When: 8:30 a.m. March 2

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $32

More Info: ccprc.com/1455/Where-the-Wild-Things-Run-5K

Sunday

Infant Massage Workshop

What: This three-class series will be led by Valerie DeMasi, Licensed Massage Therapist, LMT, Certified Infant Massage Instructor, CIMI, and founder of Baby Bodywork. Register in advance online.

When: Noon-1 p.m. March 3

Where: Longevity Fitness, 163 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $120

More Info: 303-931-1136, bit.ly/2IvT1hN