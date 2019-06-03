Today
H2O Moves
What: H20 Moves Aquatic Fitness sessions will kick off at Splash Zone at James Island County Park on Monday, Whirlin’ Waters at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston on Monday and Splash Island at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday. These are total-body aerobics class that focuses on form, flexibility, strength and balance.
Price: $60 for full series
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1785/H2O-Moves
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
HIV Forum
What: This HIV community forum will discuss the S.C. HIV Criminalization Law, featuring the short film, “HIV Is Not a Crime,” and panel discussion, hosted by Positive Women’s Network-USA SC, SC Dream Team Social Justice Coalition and Metropolitan Community Church.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 3
Where: Metropolitan Community Church, 7860 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-760-6114, bit.ly/2QI0HhD
Tuesday
The DNA Difference
What: Discussion on new research in the field of EpiGenetics on how DNA affects symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of different health issues, as well as its influence on prevention and correction of disease processes.
When: 6 p.m. June 4
Where: Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 Highway 17 N., Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: 843-284-8410, bit.ly/2JP9Vrp
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Patrick Owens, CEO with East Cooper Medical Center.
When: 7 a.m. June 5
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
‘Laugh Without Leaking’
What: Seminar on symptoms and treatment options for urinary incontinence, prolapse and other pelvic health conditions with a board-certified urogynecologist, followed by a Q&A session. Registration required.
When: 6 p.m. June 5
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2Kd1CFf
Sonic Sound Bath
What: This meditation is designed with the collective intention of raising personal frequency through sonic sound to create a more harmonious/balanced mental, physical and spiritual state of being. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket or both for comfort.
When: 7 p.m. June 5
Where: Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2EES0Qg
Thursday
Friday
Immunization Clinic
What: Immunizations for Hepatitis A, flu vaccine, DTP (Diptheria Tetanus Pertussis) and TB (Tuberculosis), in partnership with S.C. DHEC.
When: 10 a.m.-noon June 7
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Saturday
Dragon Boat Practice
What: CPC beginner dragon boat paddler practice with basic instruction on boat safety and paddling stroke on the Ashley River. Sign up at bit.ly/30UpgfW
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $2 per person
More Info: charlestonpaddleclub.com/new-paddlers
Birth Pros Meet-and-Greet
What: Discussion on how to create a birth plan customized to family values and birth location, with a chance to meet local perinatal professionals with specialties for easing transition through pregnancy, birth, postpartum and beyond.
When: 10 a.m. June 8
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-826-0660, bit.ly/2YUf1pW
Summer Smoker
What: 2019 Summer Smoker with keynote speaker Ray Mercer (Olympic Gold Medalist and heavyweight champion) and over 20 USA Boxing sanctioned bouts featuring local boxers, youth and adult male and female boxers from the Southeast. Proceeds to benefit the Hurricane Boxing Foundation, which teaches respect, character development and resilience to underprivileged children through boxing.
When: 2 p.m. June 8
Where: Hurricane Boxing, 792 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-300-9344, facebook.com/hurricaneboxingchs
