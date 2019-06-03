Today

H2O Moves

What: H20 Moves Aquatic Fitness sessions will kick off at Splash Zone at James Island County Park on Monday, Whirlin’ Waters at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston on Monday and Splash Island at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday. These are total-body aerobics class that focuses on form, flexibility, strength and balance.

Price: $60 for full series

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1785/H2O-Moves

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

HIV Forum

What: This HIV community forum will discuss the S.C. HIV Criminalization Law, featuring the short film, “HIV Is Not a Crime,” and panel discussion, hosted by Positive Women’s Network-USA SC, SC Dream Team Social Justice Coalition and Metropolitan Community Church.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 3

Where: Metropolitan Community Church, 7860 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-760-6114, bit.ly/2QI0HhD

Tuesday

The DNA Difference

What: Discussion on new research in the field of EpiGenetics on how DNA affects symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of different health issues, as well as its influence on prevention and correction of disease processes.

When: 6 p.m. June 4

Where: Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 Highway 17 N., Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: 843-284-8410, bit.ly/2JP9Vrp

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Patrick Owens, CEO with East Cooper Medical Center.

When: 7 a.m. June 5

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

‘Laugh Without Leaking’

What: Seminar on symptoms and treatment options for urinary incontinence, prolapse and other pelvic health conditions with a board-certified urogynecologist, followed by a Q&A session. Registration required.

When: 6 p.m. June 5

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2Kd1CFf

Sonic Sound Bath

What: This meditation is designed with the collective intention of raising personal frequency through sonic sound to create a more harmonious/balanced mental, physical and spiritual state of being. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket or both for comfort.

When: 7 p.m. June 5

Where: Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2EES0Qg

Thursday

Friday

Immunization Clinic

What: Immunizations for Hepatitis A, flu vaccine, DTP (Diptheria Tetanus Pertussis) and TB (Tuberculosis), in partnership with S.C. DHEC.

When: 10 a.m.-noon June 7

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Saturday

Dragon Boat Practice

What: CPC beginner dragon boat paddler practice with basic instruction on boat safety and paddling stroke on the Ashley River. Sign up at bit.ly/30UpgfW

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $2 per person

More Info: charlestonpaddleclub.com/new-paddlers

Birth Pros Meet-and-Greet

What: Discussion on how to create a birth plan customized to family values and birth location, with a chance to meet local perinatal professionals with specialties for easing transition through pregnancy, birth, postpartum and beyond.

When: 10 a.m. June 8

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-826-0660, bit.ly/2YUf1pW

Summer Smoker

What: 2019 Summer Smoker with keynote speaker Ray Mercer (Olympic Gold Medalist and heavyweight champion) and over 20 USA Boxing sanctioned bouts featuring local boxers, youth and adult male and female boxers from the Southeast. Proceeds to benefit the Hurricane Boxing Foundation, which teaches respect, character development and resilience to underprivileged children through boxing.

When: 2 p.m. June 8

Where: Hurricane Boxing, 792 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-300-9344, facebook.com/hurricaneboxingchs

