Today
Dogs with a Cause
What: The RiverDogs will host Dogs with a Cause for today’s baseball game, in honor of children with brain cancer and Kristine’s Joy for Kids, which raises funds to assist local childhood cancer families. May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month and a child with brain cancer will throw out the first pitch.
When: 5-9 p.m. May 27
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2JYF9M1
Wednesday
Blood Drive
What: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian will host a community blood drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross, in honor of May as Trauma Awareness Month. Those that donate will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
When: 2-7 p.m. May 29
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.
More Info: 843-884-4612
Ben Greenfield Talk
What: Ben Greenfield is an ex-bodybuilder, Ironman triathlete, obstacle course racer, human performance consultant, speaker and author of 13 books, including the New York Times bestseller “Beyond Training.” He will discuss health and longevity, hosted by Dr. Craig Koniver, founder of Koniver Wellness in Mount Pleasant.
When: 6 p.m. May 29
Where: Tradd's, 167 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250
More Info: 843-767-7650, bit.ly/2YIBIxg
Friday
Women's Gathering
What: Monthly gathering of women looking to connect, create community and empower one another, with a special speaker each month, presented by 20s and 30s Soulful Sisterhood.
When: 7-9 p.m. May 31
Where: Yoga Factory by Yoloha, 1738 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Price: Suggested donation
More Info: bit.ly/2VLI6C2
Saturday
Orange Walk
What: The Bradley Blake Foundation, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and Moncks Corner Police Department have planned a Tri-County Orange Walk in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Day, followed by an afternoon of music, activities, food trucks and vendors, with guest speakers Chris Singleton and Pastor Tory Jermaine Liferidge.
When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. June 1
Where: Moncks Corner Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-209-0463, bit.ly/2VJQimq
Hell Hole Hundred
What: Fifth annual Hell Hole Hundred, presented by Eagle Endurance LLC, along the Jericho Horse Trail in Hell Hole Swamp in Francis Marion National Forest over a 16.3 mile loop. Participants will have a place to camp Thursday night through Sunday morning, with access to restroom facilities, but no shower facilities. Presented by the American Trail Running Association.
When: 7 a.m. June 1
Where: Hell Hole Swamp, 6369 South Carolina Highway 41, Bethera
Price: $50-$350
More Info: bit.ly/2M3m5ix
Magic Yarn Project
What: Workshop for making wigs for the Magic Yarn Project, which provides free wigs to children battling cancer. All supplies provided and no experience required. This workshop’s wigs will be Rapunzel. RSVP required.
When: 4-8 p.m. June 1
Where: Joann Fabrics and Crafts, 2243 Ashley Crossing Drive, Suite C, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-3942, bit.ly/2wgTNpW
Sunday
Bayou Food Fest
What: Family-friendly walk and after-party fundraiser to raise awareness for breast cancer, presented by the Berneta E. Thames Foundation, in partnership with MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, with health and art vendors, jump castles, a wine tasting and a New Orleans- and Lowcountry-style eatery with seafood, Jamaican cuisine and more.
When: Noon festival and registration, 3 p.m. walk June 2
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $20-$45; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: bit.ly/2HxDPy5
Color Fun Run
What: The Color Fun Run and Family Fun Day includes eco-friendly sprayed colored powder, games, prizes, a cookout and more.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2
Where: Cotton Shelter at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $4-$8 race, free for ages 5 and younger; $2 park admission fee
More Info: bit.ly/2Hy2xhR
