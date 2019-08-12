Today

NAMI Charleston

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month

Where: Seacoast Church, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: 843-872-5080, bit.ly/2koUlE6

Healing Arts Workshop

What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0

Tuesday

Urinary Tract Infections

What: A doctor with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Urology will discuss the causes and symptoms of urinary tract infections in men and women. Register in advance.

When: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for guests

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2WnGBz0

Project Rex

What: MUSC Project Rex is sponsoring Summer Hangout, a free open play program for ASD (autism spectrum disorder) youth ages 11 and older to socialize and complete activities with their peers. Register in advance. This is the last event in the program.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: MUSC Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9162, projectrex.org/groups/hangout

Science Cafe

What: Dr. Mark George, internationally renowned scientist in depression and brain stimulation treatments, will discuss the connection between suicide and defective circuits in the brain.

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe

Wednesday

‘Killers of Intimacy’

What: Emotional health life coach Diana Deaver will host a discussion-based meetup focused on the three killers of intimacy: entitlement, expectations and pride.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2MDYVhf

Back Pain

What: Doctors from Roper St. Francis Physician Partners will discuss causes of back pain, symptoms, prevention and treatment.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.

More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2M5cK9d

RiverDogs Run

What: Fleet Feet Mount Pleasant will continues its Pub Run series with a three-mile run, followed by giveaways and free entry to the RiverDogs game against the Columbia Fireflies. New Balance reps will be on-hand for shoe demos.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2YtdeMS

Thursday

Back-to-School Bash

What: Molina Healthcare of South Carolina will host a free Back-to-School Bash for students from Moncks Corner and surrounding areas, with activities, school supplies, health checks, haircuts, food, a DJ and more. Register in advance.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Community's Hope Impact Center, 212 Cooper St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 562-528-5090, Justine.Delarosa1@molinahealthcare.com

Friday

Thyroid Health

What: A doctor with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Endocrinology will discuss symptoms and treatments for thyroid disorders. Register in advance.

When: Noon. Aug. 16

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for guests

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2IAsZHd

Saturday

Support Group

What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information on the autoimmune neuromuscular disorder.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-6174, bit.ly/2YBgXqN

Human Library Series

What: Christopher Felder, who is 27, will talk about living with HIV. His diagnosis has positioned him to garner insight on the stigma, prognoses, gaps in knowledge and overall misunderstandings still associated with HIV, a condition that is manageable more now than ever.

When: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.

More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2OF3FpA

Special Needs Prom

What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to a 1950s-themed sock-hop prom night. Advance purchase recommended.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: R.L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $4-$5

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2nc5Ikq

Sunday

Yomassage

What: Yomassage combines massage and therapeutic touch while in restorative positions or poses. Each student will need to complete a short intake form before the class.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Stryke Fitness, 8780-B Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-822-4910, bit.ly/33cf6IL

