Today
NAMI Charleston
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month
Where: Seacoast Church, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-872-5080, bit.ly/2koUlE6
Healing Arts Workshop
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0
Tuesday
Urinary Tract Infections
What: A doctor with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Urology will discuss the causes and symptoms of urinary tract infections in men and women. Register in advance.
When: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for guests
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2WnGBz0
Project Rex
What: MUSC Project Rex is sponsoring Summer Hangout, a free open play program for ASD (autism spectrum disorder) youth ages 11 and older to socialize and complete activities with their peers. Register in advance. This is the last event in the program.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: MUSC Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9162, projectrex.org/groups/hangout
Science Cafe
What: Dr. Mark George, internationally renowned scientist in depression and brain stimulation treatments, will discuss the connection between suicide and defective circuits in the brain.
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Wednesday
‘Killers of Intimacy’
What: Emotional health life coach Diana Deaver will host a discussion-based meetup focused on the three killers of intimacy: entitlement, expectations and pride.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2MDYVhf
Back Pain
What: Doctors from Roper St. Francis Physician Partners will discuss causes of back pain, symptoms, prevention and treatment.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2M5cK9d
RiverDogs Run
What: Fleet Feet Mount Pleasant will continues its Pub Run series with a three-mile run, followed by giveaways and free entry to the RiverDogs game against the Columbia Fireflies. New Balance reps will be on-hand for shoe demos.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2YtdeMS
Thursday
Back-to-School Bash
What: Molina Healthcare of South Carolina will host a free Back-to-School Bash for students from Moncks Corner and surrounding areas, with activities, school supplies, health checks, haircuts, food, a DJ and more. Register in advance.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Community's Hope Impact Center, 212 Cooper St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 562-528-5090, Justine.Delarosa1@molinahealthcare.com
Friday
Thyroid Health
What: A doctor with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Endocrinology will discuss symptoms and treatments for thyroid disorders. Register in advance.
When: Noon. Aug. 16
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for guests
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2IAsZHd
Saturday
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information on the autoimmune neuromuscular disorder.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, bit.ly/2YBgXqN
Human Library Series
What: Christopher Felder, who is 27, will talk about living with HIV. His diagnosis has positioned him to garner insight on the stigma, prognoses, gaps in knowledge and overall misunderstandings still associated with HIV, a condition that is manageable more now than ever.
When: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2OF3FpA
Special Needs Prom
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to a 1950s-themed sock-hop prom night. Advance purchase recommended.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: R.L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2nc5Ikq
Sunday
Yomassage
What: Yomassage combines massage and therapeutic touch while in restorative positions or poses. Each student will need to complete a short intake form before the class.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Stryke Fitness, 8780-B Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-822-4910, bit.ly/33cf6IL
