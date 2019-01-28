Things To Do Monday, February 15, 2016 (copy) (copy)

The Shuckin’ for Shelter Oyster Roast, set for Feb. 2, is a family-friendly fundraiser to benefit Callen-Lacey Youth Development Center, 

 file/staff

Today

Transplant Talk

What: This group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu

Healthy Living

What: Participants will learn to read and understand food labels, plan meals and more. Ideal for those with diabetes or are pre-diabetic. Register in advance online.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays through March 4

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $15 suggested

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Uplift M.E.

What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.

When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2RAGmyk

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Adaptogenic Herbs

What: Alternative ways to build energy, reduce stress and decrease fatigue using adaptogenic herbs in tea.

When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: The Seed Of Life Collective, 621 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: bit.ly/2DuMZta

Wednesday

Inflammation Help

What: Workshop on Wellness Way's approach to inflammation and discussions on how to reduce the need for pharmaceuticals, slow the aging process, remove a barrier to weight loss and age with vitality. There will be healthy food and drinks. Donations benefit Postpartum Support Charleston.

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Ideal Posture & Spine, 757 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2T310DO

Friday

ABCs of Labs

What: MUSC physical therapy students, with professor, will present an introduction to understanding lab and blood work results. Register in advance online.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 1

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2C3J99H

Understanding Dementia

What: Learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages, risk factors, current research, treatment available for some symptoms and local resources. Register in advance online.

When: Noon Feb. 1

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2UBWo8M

Saturday

Oyster Roast

What: The Shuckin’ for Shelter Oyster Roast is a family-friendly fundraiser to benefit Callen-Lacey Youth Development Center, which provides comprehensive care services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse, neglect and abandonment in Berkeley County. There also will be alternative food options, live music and kids’ games and activities.

When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Oakley Farms, 112 Paso Lane, Moncks Corner

Price: $30 general; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-761-5360, ext. 5, cydc.org/oyster2019tickets

HALOS Concert

What: The all-male a capella Duke Pitchforks return to Charleston for the ninth performance to benefit HALOS and will be joined by Charleston’s Plantation Singers. HALOS provides support and advocacy to abused and neglected children and kinship caregivers.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-990-9570, charlestonhalos.org/story/halos_presents

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events