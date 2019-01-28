Today
Transplant Talk
What: This group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Healthy Living
What: Participants will learn to read and understand food labels, plan meals and more. Ideal for those with diabetes or are pre-diabetic. Register in advance online.
When: 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays through March 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $15 suggested
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2RAGmyk
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Adaptogenic Herbs
What: Alternative ways to build energy, reduce stress and decrease fatigue using adaptogenic herbs in tea.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: The Seed Of Life Collective, 621 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/2DuMZta
Wednesday
Inflammation Help
What: Workshop on Wellness Way's approach to inflammation and discussions on how to reduce the need for pharmaceuticals, slow the aging process, remove a barrier to weight loss and age with vitality. There will be healthy food and drinks. Donations benefit Postpartum Support Charleston.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Ideal Posture & Spine, 757 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2T310DO
Friday
ABCs of Labs
What: MUSC physical therapy students, with professor, will present an introduction to understanding lab and blood work results. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2C3J99H
Understanding Dementia
What: Learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages, risk factors, current research, treatment available for some symptoms and local resources. Register in advance online.
When: Noon Feb. 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2UBWo8M
Saturday
Oyster Roast
What: The Shuckin’ for Shelter Oyster Roast is a family-friendly fundraiser to benefit Callen-Lacey Youth Development Center, which provides comprehensive care services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse, neglect and abandonment in Berkeley County. There also will be alternative food options, live music and kids’ games and activities.
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Oakley Farms, 112 Paso Lane, Moncks Corner
Price: $30 general; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-761-5360, ext. 5, cydc.org/oyster2019tickets
HALOS Concert
What: The all-male a capella Duke Pitchforks return to Charleston for the ninth performance to benefit HALOS and will be joined by Charleston’s Plantation Singers. HALOS provides support and advocacy to abused and neglected children and kinship caregivers.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-990-9570, charlestonhalos.org/story/halos_presents
