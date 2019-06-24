Today
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Cataracts
What: Dr. Knowlton with Carolina Eyecare Physicians will discuss the symptoms and treatment of cataracts, as well as the risks of leaving cataracts untreated.
When: 12:30 p.m. June 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2ZrT2aZ
Transplant Talk
What: This solid organ/LVAD group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.
When: 3 p.m. June 24
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Energy Clinic
What: Drop-in Energy Clinic with an introduction to techniques that promote healing, stress reduction and relaxation.
When: 5-8 p.m. June 24
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2WU1z3U
Barre in the Park
What: Free 45-minute class with Pure Barre; attendees should take a yoga mat and water bottle.
When: 5:30 p.m. June 24
Where: Gadsdenboro Park, 305 Concord St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2x3HwWv
Tuesday
Town Hall
What: “Town Hall: The Faith Community as a Place of Healing,” presented by the Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center, will focus on reducing the stigma associated with victims of trauma, human and sex trafficking and domestic violence.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 25
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WMT1fb
Robotic Surgery
What: Surgeon specialist Cesar Santiago will discuss the benefits of minimally invasive robotic colon and rectal surgery. RSVP required.
When: 6 p.m. June 25
Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-3463, tridoc.co/ColoRectalSeminar
Health Network
What: The Health & Wellness Network of Commerce Charleston Chapter will host its monthly networking event for professionals, practitioners, service and product providers, with a discussion on technology and cyber-security. Registration required.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 25
Where: West Ashley Crab Shack, 1901 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $20-$25 for nonmembers and guests
More Info: 843-232-6285, bit.ly/31HLBxt
Wednesday
Blood Drive
What: Belk will host a blood drive with The Blood Connection and donors will receive a $10 gift card and a T-shirt. Appointments encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
When: Noon-5 p.m. June 26-27
Where: Belk at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2ZtN88k
Thursday
Cognitive Decline
What: Discussion on the Bredesen Protocol as a functional medicine approach to cognition, how to identify risk factors for cognitive decline and what can be done to prevent or reverse symptoms. Registration required.
When: 9:30 a.m. June 27
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
WIC Van
What: The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutritional Service van will be available in the parking lot to screen and complete applications.
When: 10 a.m. June 27
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3873
Foster Parent Info
What: This drop-in will include information on becoming a foster parent, presented by South Carolina Mentor.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. June 27
Where: Charleston Family Center, 4 Carriage Lane
More Info: 843-763-2222, bit.ly/2IV36ll
Human Trafficking
What: This S.C. Human Trafficking Task Force panel discussion will feature expert explanations on the nature of human trafficking crimes, ongoing prevention efforts and available services for human trafficking survivors, including the director of Human Trafficking Programs with the S.C. Office of the Attorney General, the chair of the Tri-County Task Force, an assistant U.S. attorney and the executive director with Doors to Freedom. Attendees will be able to ask questions during the program and resources will be available to take home.
When: 6 p.m. June 27
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2WS25PR
Sensory Discussion
What: Discussion on how to diagnose and treat Sensory Processing Disorder, ADHD and anxiety in children with Dr. Kyle Heimer.
When: 7 p.m. June 27
Where: Dog & Duck, 1580 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2XZa2o3
Saturday
Zumba
What: Zumba with the Dorchester County Alumni Chapter of S.C. State University at this fundraiser for student scholarships. Light snacks and water will be provided.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. June 29
Where: Gold's Gym, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: bit.ly/31ARCfk
Natural Hair Expo
What: The eighth annual Charleston Natural Hair Expo will feature an educational workshop, blogger panel discussions, health and wellness info, fun events for kids and an all-white brunch designed to empower women in all areas of their life.
When: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 29
Where: Trident Technical College Conference Center, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2Fnk2jv
Planned Parenthood
What: Vicki Ringer, director of public affairs with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, will discuss the organization, what it does and public policy and legislative affairs.
When: 3 p.m. June 19
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2MXbohP
Sunday
Camp Happy Days
What: Camp Happy Days' week-long camp for children with cancer will have the theme “Journey Beyond Imagination” and will include horseback riding, kayaking, with additional outdoor activities, Lunch with Princesses, arts and crafts and the annual talent show.
When: June 30-July 6
More Info: camphappydays.org/camp
Hatha & Hops Yoga
What: Limited series begins with 45-minutes of Hatha Yoga, followed by a pint. Attendees should bring their own mat.
When: 11 a.m. Sundays through July 7
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12 no beer; $15 with beer
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2IY88xq
