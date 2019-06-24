Today

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Cataracts

What: Dr. Knowlton with Carolina Eyecare Physicians will discuss the symptoms and treatment of cataracts, as well as the risks of leaving cataracts untreated.

When: 12:30 p.m. June 24

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2ZrT2aZ

Transplant Talk

What: This solid organ/LVAD group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.

When: 3 p.m. June 24

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu

Energy Clinic

What: Drop-in Energy Clinic with an introduction to techniques that promote healing, stress reduction and relaxation.

When: 5-8 p.m. June 24

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2WU1z3U

Barre in the Park

What: Free 45-minute class with Pure Barre; attendees should take a yoga mat and water bottle.

When: 5:30 p.m. June 24

Where: Gadsdenboro Park, 305 Concord St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2x3HwWv

Tuesday

Town Hall

What: “Town Hall: The Faith Community as a Place of Healing,” presented by the Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center, will focus on reducing the stigma associated with victims of trauma, human and sex trafficking and domestic violence.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 25

Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WMT1fb

Robotic Surgery

What: Surgeon specialist Cesar Santiago will discuss the benefits of minimally invasive robotic colon and rectal surgery. RSVP required.

When: 6 p.m. June 25

Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-3463, tridoc.co/ColoRectalSeminar

Health Network

What: The Health & Wellness Network of Commerce Charleston Chapter will host its monthly networking event for professionals, practitioners, service and product providers, with a discussion on technology and cyber-security. Registration required.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 25

Where: West Ashley Crab Shack, 1901 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $20-$25 for nonmembers and guests

More Info: 843-232-6285, bit.ly/31HLBxt

Wednesday

Blood Drive

What: Belk will host a blood drive with The Blood Connection and donors will receive a $10 gift card and a T-shirt. Appointments encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

When: Noon-5 p.m. June 26-27

Where: Belk at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2ZtN88k

Thursday

Cognitive Decline

What: Discussion on the Bredesen Protocol as a functional medicine approach to cognition, how to identify risk factors for cognitive decline and what can be done to prevent or reverse symptoms. Registration required.

When: 9:30 a.m. June 27

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

WIC Van

What: The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutritional Service van will be available in the parking lot to screen and complete applications.

When: 10 a.m. June 27

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George

More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3873

Foster Parent Info

What: This drop-in will include information on becoming a foster parent, presented by South Carolina Mentor.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. June 27

Where: Charleston Family Center, 4 Carriage Lane

More Info: 843-763-2222, bit.ly/2IV36ll

Human Trafficking

What: This S.C. Human Trafficking Task Force panel discussion will feature expert explanations on the nature of human trafficking crimes, ongoing prevention efforts and available services for human trafficking survivors, including the director of Human Trafficking Programs with the S.C. Office of the Attorney General, the chair of the Tri-County Task Force, an assistant U.S. attorney and the executive director with Doors to Freedom. Attendees will be able to ask questions during the program and resources will be available to take home.

When: 6 p.m. June 27

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2WS25PR

Sensory Discussion

What: Discussion on how to diagnose and treat Sensory Processing Disorder, ADHD and anxiety in children with Dr. Kyle Heimer.

When: 7 p.m. June 27

Where: Dog & Duck, 1580 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2XZa2o3

Saturday

Zumba

What: Zumba with the Dorchester County Alumni Chapter of S.C. State University at this fundraiser for student scholarships. Light snacks and water will be provided.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. June 29

Where: Gold's Gym, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: bit.ly/31ARCfk

Natural Hair Expo

What: The eighth annual Charleston Natural Hair Expo will feature an educational workshop, blogger panel discussions, health and wellness info, fun events for kids and an all-white brunch designed to empower women in all areas of their life.

When: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Trident Technical College Conference Center, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2Fnk2jv

Planned Parenthood

What: Vicki Ringer, director of public affairs with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, will discuss the organization, what it does and public policy and legislative affairs.

When: 3 p.m. June 19

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2MXbohP

Sunday

Camp Happy Days

What: Camp Happy Days' week-long camp for children with cancer will have the theme “Journey Beyond Imagination” and will include horseback riding, kayaking, with additional outdoor activities, Lunch with Princesses, arts and crafts and the annual talent show.

When: June 30-July 6

More Info: camphappydays.org/camp

Hatha & Hops Yoga

What: Limited series begins with 45-minutes of Hatha Yoga, followed by a pint. Attendees should bring their own mat.

When: 11 a.m. Sundays through July 7

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $12 no beer; $15 with beer

More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2IY88xq

