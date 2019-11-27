From churches to music halls, in daylight or candlelight, there's a little something for everyone's musical tastes this holiday season.

Friday November 29

‘The Sound of Charleston’

What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 13, 20, 23, 26 and 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Saturday November 30

‘Holiday Swing’

What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will present “Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition,” featuring maestro Robert Lewis and the 18-piece big band with special guest vocalist Zandrina Dunning, with big band arrangements of holiday favorites.

When: 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 30 (Charleston); 5 p.m. Dec. 1 (Walterboro)

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston; Colleton Civic Center, 494 Hampton St., Walterboro

Price: $10-$60

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Monday December 2

Holiday Candlelight Concert

What: The College of Charleston Concert Choir will present its annual Holiday Candlelight Concert, featuring music celebrating the holiday season and ecumenical readings from the theater department’s Evan Parry.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 general admission; free for College of Charleston students

More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/33h1JFZ

Tuesday December 3

Holiday Spectacular

What: The Charleston School of the Arts Symphony and Singers will present the seventh annual Holiday Spectacular concert, featuring holiday favorites for the entire family.

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18-$25

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

‘Countdown to Christmas’

What: Country/Americana singer-songwriter and overall entertainer Robert Earl Keen will present his eighth annual Christmas show, “Countdown to Christmas: Lunar Tunes & Looney Times,” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Opening will be Austin-based, swamp-pop-soul supergroup, Shinyribs.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday December 4

Yuletide Madrigal Feast

What: The College of Charleston Madrigal Singers will perform a Renaissance-style concert featuring sacred and secular holiday carols in a dinner theater format.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 4 (Circular Church) and Dec. 5-6 (Randolph Hall)

Where: Circular Congregation Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; Alumni Hall in Randolph Hall, 66 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$70

More Info: 843-953-8231, bit.ly/37oXXgQ

Thursday December 5

‘Holiday Spectacular’

What: “Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular: Your Favorite Holiday Concert” will feature seasonal musical versions from Michael Bublé to Eartha Kitt and Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Friday December 6

CSO Holiday Brass

What: The CSO Brass Quintet will perform joyous holiday favorites.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

CSO Holiday Strings

What: The Charleston Symphony will perform its annual chamber music concert of holiday works by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Vivaldi, Corelli and others.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$40

More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

Saturday December 7

Jingle Jam

What: Country artist Tracy Lawrence makes a stop on his “Made in America” tour. Proceeds will benefit Carolina Children’s Charity.

When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

Price: $20-$25; $99 VIP

More Info: bit.ly/2rjVtzQ

Celtic & Classical Christmas

What: The Taylor Festival Choir and Na Fidleiri, the Celtic fiddling ensemble, will perform “A Charleston Christmas: Celtic & Classical,” a blend of traditional holiday carols, instrumental jigs with a Celtic flavor and spiritual choral segments, with guest artist Joey Abarta.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com

‘Gospel Christmas’

What: The Charleston Gospel Choir and Gospel Christmas Orchestra will present the 20th annual “Gospel Christmas,” featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions and festival holiday arrangements.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org

Sunday December 8

Christmas with the Charlestones

What: Charleston's beloved men's quartet will present a program of a cappella renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the ‘40s and ‘50s, modern pop stylings borrowed from other a cappella artists and some holiday parodies.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-873-0631, bit.ly/2QPy9V9

‘A Southern Christmas’

What: The program will include “Carol of the Bells,” “Around the World at Christmas Time,” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Leroy Anderson's “Sleigh Ride,” Corelli's Christmas Concerto and Christmas carols, performed by the Southcoast Symphony Community Orchestra.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: Donations accepted

More Info: southcoastsymphony.com

Tuesday December 10

‘Festival of Music’

What: The Charleston Concert Band will present its annual family-friendly holiday concert.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Summerall Chapel at The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

More Info: info@charlestonconcertband.org, bit.ly/2Xs64Vt

Wednesday December 11

Chorus Holiday Concert

What: Holiday concert featuring the Lowcountry Senior Chorus. Please bring a table-ready holiday dessert to share. Register in advance.

When: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members and nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2QxMrK8

Thursday December 12

‘Carol Fest’

What: The Charleston Music Club will present “Carol Fest,” a holiday sing- and-play-along accompanied by youth musicians and music club members.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Chapel, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonmusicclub.org

Holy City Messiah: Downtown

What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$45

More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

Friday December 13

Holiday Sing-Along

What: Enjoy an afternoon of festive carol singing and desserts. Please bring a table-ready holiday dessert to share.

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/35anhp0

Christmas with the Charlestones

What: Charleston's beloved men's quartet will present a program of a cappella renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the ‘40s and ‘50s, modern pop stylings borrowed from other a cappella artists and some holiday parodies.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$25

More Info: 843-723-2426, bit.ly/2Ok0UIh

Madrigal Dinners

What: The Cane Bay Cobra Chorale will present a Renaissance-style evening of entertainment, featuring a concert of holiday music and a three-course meal. Advance ticket purchase required.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 5 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville

Price: $30

More Info: 843-899-8786, bit.ly/2rkrLe0

Community Concert

What: The Mt. Zion AME Church Choir and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform selections of Handel’s “Messiah” and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: bit.ly/37BUH1C

PoHo-Ho-Ho

What: The PoHo-Ho-Ho family Christmas party will feature Little Stranger, Sexbruise? and the White Bogan Duo's Acid Christmas.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $20

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Saturday December 14

Holiday Tunes

What: Holiday music from “American Idol” finalist Carmen Coulter, co-sponsored by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/33iNlg6

Spirituals Concert

What: The 36th annual African American Spirituals Concerts will feature performances from Ann Caldwell and The Magnolia Singers in the atmospheric raised English basement of Drayton, preceded by a light reception. Advanced ticket purchase required.

When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 14-15

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2XxUFU7

‘Gospel Meets Jazz’

What: The fourth annual Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert will feature Lowcountry Voices and Charlton Singleton with Christmas favorites, as well as pieces not commonly heard, inspired by the commitment to preserve the cultural legacy of African American music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-868-1190, bit.ly/343VcQ4

Moravian Love Feast

What: The public is invited to celebrate this Christmas season by sharing a simple meal, a “love feast.” A sweet roll and warm apple cider will be served during this special service of holiday music.

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Price: Love offering accepted

More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org

Jinglebang!

What: Tin Roof’s annual holiday shindig, featuring local musicians playing the season's tunes, pictures with Santa, holiday libations and decorations. Festive attire encouraged.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

‘Christmas Through the Ages’

What: The King's Counterpoint annual “Christmas Through the Ages, Vol. VI” concert will feature some of the season's best a cappella sacred vocal music from around the world, a musical journey across the centuries, with Christmas music through the ages, from first-century chant and the Middle Ages, through the Renaissance to modern times.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14 (Old St. Andrew’s); 3 p.m. Dec. 15 (St Luke & St. Paul)

Where: Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston; The Cathedral Church at St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 216-217-7721, thekingscounterpoint.com

Holy City Messiah: Mount Pleasant

What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt St., Mount Pleasant

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

‘Home for the Holidays'

What: The TEN Tenors will bring back the acclaimed show “Home for the Holidays,” a lively mix of holiday favorites with 10-part harmonies and “smooth choreography.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $26-$86

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Sunday December 15

Salon Series: Christmas Edition

What: Chamber Music Charleston will present “A Classical Christmas” concert featuring holiday-themed chamber music and a “Messiah” sing-along.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$50

More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2rfB6nc

'Christmas in Ireland’

What: Emmet Cahill, a young Irish tenor from the music production “Celtic Thunder,” will perform holiday carols and beloved Irish classics.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $30 general; $50 meet-and-greet

More Info: 843-884-9761, bit.ly/2KBaLXR

Christmas Concert

What: The annual Charleston Men's Chorus Christmas Concert will feature joyful and sacred holiday music.

When: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2QvtQOV

Holy City Messiah: Summerville

What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

‘Yuletide Special’

What: The local Marshgrass Mamas (traditional bluegrass/old-time Appalachia) will present a holiday show featuring the Shrimp Records Family Band and Cord & Pedal music collective.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $13-$15

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday December 16

Holiday Jam

What: Mike Quinn (Doom Flamingo, Motown Throwdown, Shimmy Ghoster) & Durty Dub’s Awesome Holiday Jam.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday December 20

CSO Holiday Pops

What: Yuriy Bekker will lead the Charleston Symphony in a festive mix of symphonic and popular holiday music, with multiple guest artists.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $27-$123

More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

Saturday December 21

Holiday Concert

What: Brandon Robinson & Friends will present "A Gospel Christmas,” featuring renditions of favorite holiday tunes with a gospel tinge.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/37ztWuK

‘Jingle Ball’

What: Gaslight Street's Funky Christmas Jingle Ball 2 with Sunflowers & Sin.

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-12

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday December 29

‘Home for the Holidays’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will feature former scholarship recipients in an afternoon chamber music concert benefitting the David and Karen Stahl Memorial Scholarship Fund. A meet-and-greet reception will follow.

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Unitarian Church, 8 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-581-7593, bit.ly/2Ox8IoS