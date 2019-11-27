From churches to music halls, in daylight or candlelight, there's a little something for everyone's musical tastes this holiday season.
Friday November 29
‘The Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 13, 20, 23, 26 and 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Saturday November 30
‘Holiday Swing’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will present “Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition,” featuring maestro Robert Lewis and the 18-piece big band with special guest vocalist Zandrina Dunning, with big band arrangements of holiday favorites.
When: 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 30 (Charleston); 5 p.m. Dec. 1 (Walterboro)
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston; Colleton Civic Center, 494 Hampton St., Walterboro
Price: $10-$60
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday December 2
Holiday Candlelight Concert
What: The College of Charleston Concert Choir will present its annual Holiday Candlelight Concert, featuring music celebrating the holiday season and ecumenical readings from the theater department’s Evan Parry.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 general admission; free for College of Charleston students
More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/33h1JFZ
Tuesday December 3
Holiday Spectacular
What: The Charleston School of the Arts Symphony and Singers will present the seventh annual Holiday Spectacular concert, featuring holiday favorites for the entire family.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18-$25
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Countdown to Christmas’
What: Country/Americana singer-songwriter and overall entertainer Robert Earl Keen will present his eighth annual Christmas show, “Countdown to Christmas: Lunar Tunes & Looney Times,” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Opening will be Austin-based, swamp-pop-soul supergroup, Shinyribs.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday December 4
Yuletide Madrigal Feast
What: The College of Charleston Madrigal Singers will perform a Renaissance-style concert featuring sacred and secular holiday carols in a dinner theater format.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 4 (Circular Church) and Dec. 5-6 (Randolph Hall)
Where: Circular Congregation Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; Alumni Hall in Randolph Hall, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$70
More Info: 843-953-8231, bit.ly/37oXXgQ
Thursday December 5
‘Holiday Spectacular’
What: “Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular: Your Favorite Holiday Concert” will feature seasonal musical versions from Michael Bublé to Eartha Kitt and Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday December 6
CSO Holiday Brass
What: The CSO Brass Quintet will perform joyous holiday favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
CSO Holiday Strings
What: The Charleston Symphony will perform its annual chamber music concert of holiday works by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Vivaldi, Corelli and others.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$40
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Saturday December 7
Jingle Jam
What: Country artist Tracy Lawrence makes a stop on his “Made in America” tour. Proceeds will benefit Carolina Children’s Charity.
When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $20-$25; $99 VIP
More Info: bit.ly/2rjVtzQ
Celtic & Classical Christmas
What: The Taylor Festival Choir and Na Fidleiri, the Celtic fiddling ensemble, will perform “A Charleston Christmas: Celtic & Classical,” a blend of traditional holiday carols, instrumental jigs with a Celtic flavor and spiritual choral segments, with guest artist Joey Abarta.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com
‘Gospel Christmas’
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir and Gospel Christmas Orchestra will present the 20th annual “Gospel Christmas,” featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions and festival holiday arrangements.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
Sunday December 8
Christmas with the Charlestones
What: Charleston's beloved men's quartet will present a program of a cappella renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the ‘40s and ‘50s, modern pop stylings borrowed from other a cappella artists and some holiday parodies.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-873-0631, bit.ly/2QPy9V9
‘A Southern Christmas’
What: The program will include “Carol of the Bells,” “Around the World at Christmas Time,” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Leroy Anderson's “Sleigh Ride,” Corelli's Christmas Concerto and Christmas carols, performed by the Southcoast Symphony Community Orchestra.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: Donations accepted
More Info: southcoastsymphony.com
Tuesday December 10
‘Festival of Music’
What: The Charleston Concert Band will present its annual family-friendly holiday concert.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Summerall Chapel at The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
More Info: info@charlestonconcertband.org, bit.ly/2Xs64Vt
Wednesday December 11
Chorus Holiday Concert
What: Holiday concert featuring the Lowcountry Senior Chorus. Please bring a table-ready holiday dessert to share. Register in advance.
When: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members and nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2QxMrK8
Thursday December 12
‘Carol Fest’
What: The Charleston Music Club will present “Carol Fest,” a holiday sing- and-play-along accompanied by youth musicians and music club members.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Chapel, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonmusicclub.org
Holy City Messiah: Downtown
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Friday December 13
Holiday Sing-Along
What: Enjoy an afternoon of festive carol singing and desserts. Please bring a table-ready holiday dessert to share.
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/35anhp0
Christmas with the Charlestones
What: Charleston's beloved men's quartet will present a program of a cappella renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the ‘40s and ‘50s, modern pop stylings borrowed from other a cappella artists and some holiday parodies.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$25
More Info: 843-723-2426, bit.ly/2Ok0UIh
Madrigal Dinners
What: The Cane Bay Cobra Chorale will present a Renaissance-style evening of entertainment, featuring a concert of holiday music and a three-course meal. Advance ticket purchase required.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: 843-899-8786, bit.ly/2rkrLe0
Community Concert
What: The Mt. Zion AME Church Choir and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform selections of Handel’s “Messiah” and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: bit.ly/37BUH1C
PoHo-Ho-Ho
What: The PoHo-Ho-Ho family Christmas party will feature Little Stranger, Sexbruise? and the White Bogan Duo's Acid Christmas.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $20
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Saturday December 14
Holiday Tunes
What: Holiday music from “American Idol” finalist Carmen Coulter, co-sponsored by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department.
When: 2 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/33iNlg6
Spirituals Concert
What: The 36th annual African American Spirituals Concerts will feature performances from Ann Caldwell and The Magnolia Singers in the atmospheric raised English basement of Drayton, preceded by a light reception. Advanced ticket purchase required.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 14-15
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2XxUFU7
‘Gospel Meets Jazz’
What: The fourth annual Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert will feature Lowcountry Voices and Charlton Singleton with Christmas favorites, as well as pieces not commonly heard, inspired by the commitment to preserve the cultural legacy of African American music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-868-1190, bit.ly/343VcQ4
Moravian Love Feast
What: The public is invited to celebrate this Christmas season by sharing a simple meal, a “love feast.” A sweet roll and warm apple cider will be served during this special service of holiday music.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: Love offering accepted
More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org
Jinglebang!
What: Tin Roof’s annual holiday shindig, featuring local musicians playing the season's tunes, pictures with Santa, holiday libations and decorations. Festive attire encouraged.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
‘Christmas Through the Ages’
What: The King's Counterpoint annual “Christmas Through the Ages, Vol. VI” concert will feature some of the season's best a cappella sacred vocal music from around the world, a musical journey across the centuries, with Christmas music through the ages, from first-century chant and the Middle Ages, through the Renaissance to modern times.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14 (Old St. Andrew’s); 3 p.m. Dec. 15 (St Luke & St. Paul)
Where: Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston; The Cathedral Church at St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 216-217-7721, thekingscounterpoint.com
Holy City Messiah: Mount Pleasant
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
‘Home for the Holidays'
What: The TEN Tenors will bring back the acclaimed show “Home for the Holidays,” a lively mix of holiday favorites with 10-part harmonies and “smooth choreography.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $26-$86
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Sunday December 15
Salon Series: Christmas Edition
What: Chamber Music Charleston will present “A Classical Christmas” concert featuring holiday-themed chamber music and a “Messiah” sing-along.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2rfB6nc
'Christmas in Ireland’
What: Emmet Cahill, a young Irish tenor from the music production “Celtic Thunder,” will perform holiday carols and beloved Irish classics.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $30 general; $50 meet-and-greet
More Info: 843-884-9761, bit.ly/2KBaLXR
Christmas Concert
What: The annual Charleston Men's Chorus Christmas Concert will feature joyful and sacred holiday music.
When: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2QvtQOV
Holy City Messiah: Summerville
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
‘Yuletide Special’
What: The local Marshgrass Mamas (traditional bluegrass/old-time Appalachia) will present a holiday show featuring the Shrimp Records Family Band and Cord & Pedal music collective.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $13-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday December 16
Holiday Jam
What: Mike Quinn (Doom Flamingo, Motown Throwdown, Shimmy Ghoster) & Durty Dub’s Awesome Holiday Jam.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday December 20
CSO Holiday Pops
What: Yuriy Bekker will lead the Charleston Symphony in a festive mix of symphonic and popular holiday music, with multiple guest artists.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Saturday December 21
Holiday Concert
What: Brandon Robinson & Friends will present "A Gospel Christmas,” featuring renditions of favorite holiday tunes with a gospel tinge.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/37ztWuK
‘Jingle Ball’
What: Gaslight Street's Funky Christmas Jingle Ball 2 with Sunflowers & Sin.
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-12
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday December 29
‘Home for the Holidays’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will feature former scholarship recipients in an afternoon chamber music concert benefitting the David and Karen Stahl Memorial Scholarship Fund. A meet-and-greet reception will follow.
When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Unitarian Church, 8 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-581-7593, bit.ly/2Ox8IoS