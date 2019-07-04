Today
Sunset Sangria
What: Throughout July, Triangle will donate all of the proceeds from its sales of Sunset Sangria for the Cure to the local Susan G. Komen affiliate which raises money for the education, research, care and cure for breast cancer.
When: Daily through July
Where: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $7 by the glass; $16 by the pitcher
More Info: 843-377-1330, trianglecharandbar.com
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from The Midnight City Band.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2ISePlO
Tequila Thursdays
What: Tequila Thursday happy hours are back at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music.
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Hatha & Hops Yoga
What: This yoga class includes 45 minutes of stretching, followed by a pint of beer.
When: 10:45 a.m. July 7
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 301-367-9277, bit.ly/2X6vwhh
Wine Seminar
What: “Sparkling Wines to Beat the Summer Heat” will break down the fundamentals of sparkling wines, including how they are made, how they differ by region and how to pair bubbles for any occasion.
When: 1 p.m. July 7
Where: Zero George, 0 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75 per person
More Info: 843-817-7900, bit.ly/2ZZU1P3
Monday
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 8
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2X8ORi2
Tuesday
Charlie Cart
What: The Charlie Cart is a mobile kitchen classroom that delivers hands-on nutrition education. Participants will learn how to make make traditional johnnycakes and a homemade ginger ale soda. Registration is required.
When: 2 p.m. July 9
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6841, bit.ly/2RE4H37
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. July 10
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah