Sunset Sangria for the Cure

What: Throughout July, Triangle will donate all of the proceeds from its sales of Sunset Sangria for the Cure to the local Susan G. Komen affiliate which raises money for the education, research, care and cure for breast cancer.

When: Daily through July

Where: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $7 by the glass; $16 by the pitcher

More Info: 843-377-1330, trianglecharandbar.com

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from The Midnight City Band.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2ISePlO

Tequila Thursdays

What: Tequila Thursday happy hours are back at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music.

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm

Nightly Spirits

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Hatha & Hops Yoga

What: This yoga class includes 45 minutes of stretching, followed by a pint of beer.

When: 10:45 a.m. July 7

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 301-367-9277, bit.ly/2X6vwhh

Wine Seminar

What: “Sparkling Wines to Beat the Summer Heat” will break down the fundamentals of sparkling wines, including how they are made, how they differ by region and how to pair bubbles for any occasion.

When: 1 p.m. July 7

Where: Zero George, 0 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75 per person

More Info: 843-817-7900, bit.ly/2ZZU1P3

Monday

Oyster Class

What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 8

Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $55

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2X8ORi2

Tuesday

Charlie Cart 

What: The Charlie Cart is a mobile kitchen classroom that delivers hands-on nutrition education. Participants will learn how to make make traditional johnnycakes and a homemade ginger ale soda. Registration is required.

When: 2 p.m. July 9

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6841, bit.ly/2RE4H37

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 10

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah

