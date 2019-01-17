Today
Maui Tacos Opening
What: Grand opening for Mexican surf grill Maui Tacos featuring specials on frozen margaritas, draft beer and tacos. The event will feature live music and giveaways. Patrons are asked to dress in their favorite Hawaiian shirts.
When: 4-9 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Maui Tacos, 200 Meeting St., Ste. 2, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-580-1747, facebook.com/mauitacoscharleston
Friday
Shuck-a-Rama
What: Eighth annual Shuck-a-Rama Oyster Roast to benefit the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina. The event will feature a silent auction, all-you-can-eat oysters and more.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Visitor Center Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: shuckarama.com
Saturday
Braise & Brews
What: The Middleton Place will host an evening of braised meats and vegetables paired with seasonal beers and microbrews over a four-course meal.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Middleton Place, 4300, Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55-$60
More Info: 843-266-7477, middletonplace.org
Family Oyster Roast
What: All-you-can-eat oysters, hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks to raise money for Sunrise Presbyterian Church’s youth missions. The event will feature kids’ activities and live music.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-883-3888, sunrisepresbyterianchurch.org
Sunday
Oyster Roast
What: Sixth annual oyster roast and fundraiser for East Cooper Meals on Wheels featuring barbecue, live music by the Shakin' Martinis Band and kids activities. Ticket price includes hot dogs, beer, wine and a soft drink.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20-$35
More Info: 843-881-9350, bit.ly/2RHBvdH
Wine Under the Oaks
What: An afternoon of wine, oysters and desserts under the oaks at Boone Hall Plantation. The event will also feature complimentary samples, wine and cooking demonstrations, art installations, a writer showcase and live jazz from local saxophonist Michael Quinn.
When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: The Back Lawn at Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $55-$65
More Info: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com
Oyster Fundraiser
What: All-you-can-eat Bowens Island oysters with side items by Megan Hutchinson of Slightly North of Broad to support local nonprofit Fields to Families. The event will also feature live music by Mark Jackson.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-795-2757, bit.ly/2QBJgNW
Beer vs. Wine Dinner
What: Homegrown Brewhouse will team up with Graze Summerville and Accent on Wine for a second time to bring patrons a curated five-course meal where the guests pick whether the beer or the wine paired better with the dinner.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Homegrown Brewhouse, 117 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $70
More Info: 843-879-9342, bit.ly/2TGzJHb
Stems & Skins
What: In celebration of its third anniversary, Stems & Skins will welcome Corrie and Shuai Wang of Short Grain and announce its new venture, Jackrabbit Filly, set to open in Park Circle later this year. There will be a special menu and festive wine pairings.
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-805-4809, facebook.com/stemsandskins
Wednesday
Disney Beer Release
What: Fam’s Brewing will host a Disney-themed trivia night to celebrate its new Enchanted Apple Ale. Trivia will feature house cash and prizes.
When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com