Maui Tacos Opening

Maui Tacos will host its grand opening from 4 to 9 p.m. today.

Today

What: Grand opening for Mexican surf grill Maui Tacos featuring specials on frozen margaritas, draft beer and tacos. The event will feature live music and giveaways. Patrons are asked to dress in their favorite Hawaiian shirts.

When: 4-9 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Maui Tacos, 200 Meeting St., Ste. 2, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-580-1747, facebook.com/mauitacoscharleston

Friday

Shuck-a-Rama

What: Eighth annual Shuck-a-Rama Oyster Roast to benefit the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina. The event will feature a silent auction, all-you-can-eat oysters and more.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Visitor Center Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: shuckarama.com

Saturday

Braise & Brews

What: The Middleton Place will host an evening of braised meats and vegetables paired with seasonal beers and microbrews over a four-course meal.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Middleton Place, 4300, Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55-$60

More Info: 843-266-7477, middletonplace.org

Family Oyster Roast 

What: All-you-can-eat oysters, hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks to raise money for Sunrise Presbyterian Church’s youth missions. The event will feature kids’ activities and live music.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-883-3888, sunrisepresbyterianchurch.org

Sunday

Oyster Roast 

What: Sixth annual oyster roast and fundraiser for East Cooper Meals on Wheels featuring barbecue, live music by the Shakin' Martinis Band and kids activities. Ticket price includes hot dogs, beer, wine and a soft drink.

When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant

Price: $20-$35

More Info: 843-881-9350, bit.ly/2RHBvdH

Wine Under the Oaks 

What: An afternoon of wine, oysters and desserts under the oaks at Boone Hall Plantation. The event will also feature complimentary samples, wine and cooking demonstrations, art installations, a writer showcase and live jazz from local saxophonist Michael Quinn.

When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: The Back Lawn at Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $55-$65

More Info: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com

Oyster Fundraiser 

What: All-you-can-eat Bowens Island oysters with side items by Megan Hutchinson of Slightly North of Broad to support local nonprofit Fields to Families. The event will also feature live music by Mark Jackson.

When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-795-2757, bit.ly/2QBJgNW

Beer vs. Wine Dinner

What: Homegrown Brewhouse will team up with Graze Summerville and Accent on Wine for a second time to bring patrons a curated five-course meal where the guests pick whether the beer or the wine paired better with the dinner.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Homegrown Brewhouse, 117 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $70

More Info: 843-879-9342, bit.ly/2TGzJHb

Stems & Skins

What: In celebration of its third anniversary, Stems & Skins will welcome Corrie and Shuai Wang of Short Grain and announce its new venture, Jackrabbit Filly, set to open in Park Circle later this year. There will be a special menu and festive wine pairings.

When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-805-4809, facebook.com/stemsandskins

Wednesday

Disney Beer Release

What: Fam’s Brewing will host a Disney-themed trivia night to celebrate its new Enchanted Apple Ale. Trivia will feature house cash and prizes.

When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 23

Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com