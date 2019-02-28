Jasmine Porch

Jasmine Porch will host a beer dinner from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28. 

 File/Provided

Today

Urban Kitchen Opening

What: The MUSC Urban Farm will celebrate its grand opening of its newly built outdoor kitchen and gathering space with a DIY pizza station, complimentary refreshments, farm tours and more.

When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29 Bee St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2300, facebook.com/muscurbanfarm

Wine Tasting

What: Taste four different wines with Michael Tuffner of Advintage as he shares his knowledge about each.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Highway B, Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2TVldvD

Beer Dinner 

What: Jasmine Porch will team up with Sierra Nevada for a one-night-only five-course dinner by chef Jeremy Holst, with beer pairings. Registration is required.

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Jasmine Porch at The Sanctuary, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: $69

More Info: 843-768-6251, bit.ly/2IryOcP

Saturday

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on Italian wines.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Sunday

Oyster Roast Benefit

What: An all-you-can-eat oyster roast including chili, homemade treats, wine and beer. The event will feature a raffle and silent auction and benefit the Lowcountry Emergency Nurses Association.

When: 2-5 p.m. March 3

Where: VFW Post 3137, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $15-$30

More Info: jjones@sc-ena.org, bit.ly/2E6WvSo

Oyster Stout Party

What: Leon’s Oyster Shop will team up with Rusty Bull to release a new beer, host an oyster roast with purveyor Seaborn Goods & Adventures and lead an Oysters and Beer 101 class.

When: 3-6 p.m. March 3

Where: Leon’s Oyster Shop, 698 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-531-6500, bit.ly/2No2QNr

Stout Release

What: Revelry Brewery will release “Sea Cloud,” a double oyster stout brewed with Barrier Island Sea Cloud oysters. To celebrate, Charleston Waterkeeper will pair the stout with local oysters and Real Good News will perform live.

When: 4-10 p.m. March 3

Where: Revelry Brewing, 36 Romney St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-203-4739, revelrybrewingco.com

Wednesday

Bin Wine School

What: Join Bin 526’s in-house sommelier Jack Kauffman for an interactive course designed to make students feel comfortable and confident about wine. This class will focus on French wines and the main wine regions of the country.

When: 6 p.m. March 6

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com