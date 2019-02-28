Today
Urban Kitchen Opening
What: The MUSC Urban Farm will celebrate its grand opening of its newly built outdoor kitchen and gathering space with a DIY pizza station, complimentary refreshments, farm tours and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29 Bee St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2300, facebook.com/muscurbanfarm
Wine Tasting
What: Taste four different wines with Michael Tuffner of Advintage as he shares his knowledge about each.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Highway B, Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2TVldvD
Beer Dinner
What: Jasmine Porch will team up with Sierra Nevada for a one-night-only five-course dinner by chef Jeremy Holst, with beer pairings. Registration is required.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Jasmine Porch at The Sanctuary, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: $69
More Info: 843-768-6251, bit.ly/2IryOcP
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on Italian wines.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Sunday
Oyster Roast Benefit
What: An all-you-can-eat oyster roast including chili, homemade treats, wine and beer. The event will feature a raffle and silent auction and benefit the Lowcountry Emergency Nurses Association.
When: 2-5 p.m. March 3
Where: VFW Post 3137, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $15-$30
More Info: jjones@sc-ena.org, bit.ly/2E6WvSo
Oyster Stout Party
What: Leon’s Oyster Shop will team up with Rusty Bull to release a new beer, host an oyster roast with purveyor Seaborn Goods & Adventures and lead an Oysters and Beer 101 class.
When: 3-6 p.m. March 3
Where: Leon’s Oyster Shop, 698 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-531-6500, bit.ly/2No2QNr
Stout Release
What: Revelry Brewery will release “Sea Cloud,” a double oyster stout brewed with Barrier Island Sea Cloud oysters. To celebrate, Charleston Waterkeeper will pair the stout with local oysters and Real Good News will perform live.
When: 4-10 p.m. March 3
Where: Revelry Brewing, 36 Romney St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-203-4739, revelrybrewingco.com
Wednesday
Bin Wine School
What: Join Bin 526’s in-house sommelier Jack Kauffman for an interactive course designed to make students feel comfortable and confident about wine. This class will focus on French wines and the main wine regions of the country.
When: 6 p.m. March 6
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com