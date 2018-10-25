Today Thursday Oct. 25
Guest Chef
What: Butcher & Bee will host a special collaborative dinner with critically acclaimed guest chef Daniel Eddy of Walnut Street Cafe in Philadelphia, Pa. using Lowcountry ingredients with the Nicaraguan flavors of his childhood.
When: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com
Poetic Plates
What: A three-course rhyme-inspired menu with live readings from local poets and purveyors and contributors from culinary artist Laura Furey, Olinda Olives and Olive Oil, Tiller Bakery, Gelati Moto and Magnolia’s.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Daps Breakfast & Imbibe, 280A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-793-9387, freeversefestival.com/dinner
Oyster Roast
What: The Watch will partner with Lowcountry Oyster Company and Charleston Waterkeepers for an oyster roast with curated sides and seasonal beer and wine.
When: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits, 79 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-518-5115, bit.ly/2R33hO4
Friday
Coffee Producers
What: Meet Sofia and Jan-Carlo Handtke, the couple who run the farms in El Salvador behind Mapache Coffee, who will talk about the day-to-day lives of coffee producers through photos, videos and a Q&A session. A coffee tasting will follow the lecture.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26
Where: Balzac Brothers, 11 Fulton St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-8020, bit.ly/2P7ctn7
Southern Spirits
What: An after-hours event with Halloween-themed spirits and sustainably sourced small plates from local distilleries and purveyors. Only ages 21 and up will be admitted.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-720-1990, scaquarium.org
Pong Fest
What: An All Hallows Eve massive beer pong team tournament features live music, a full cash bar and championship prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Eunoia Rescue of Charleston and the American Legion Post 166.
When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: American Legion Post 166, 116 Howe Hall Road, Goose Creek
Price: $10-$80
More Info: 843-425-7223, bit.ly/2QZotoc
Saturday
Food Truck Fest
What: The Oakbrook Elementary PTA will present its fall food truck and fun fest featuring food truck fare, craft vendors, raffles, live music, kid’s activities and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Oakbrook Elementary School, 306 Old Ford Drive, Ladson
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2PMkOKh
Brunch Fest
What: A collection of brunch vendors spread out across two days with a bloody mary and mimosa bar, backyard games, coffee, kombucha, and a kid zone. The event is free to attend, however there will be special ticket packages for sale online and at the gate.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27-28
Where: Park Circle, 4854 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: chsbrunchfestival.com
Sunday
Coffee Cup
What: Fifth annual Charleston Coffee Cup features dozens of the Southeast’s premier roasters, food and libations from local bars and restaurants, informational booths and sessions about brewing method and process and a head-to-head latte art competition.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-814-4593, charlestoncoffeecup.com
Revelry Block Party
What: Revelry Brewing Company will celebrate its fourth anniversary with an oyster-themed block party to benefit local nonprofit Green Heart Project. The party will feature oyster, burger and sushi providers, craft vendors, live music and family-friendly activities.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Revelry Brewing Co., 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-203-6194, revelrybrewingco.com
Wednesday
Halloween Pub Crawl
What: Night of the Crawling Dead, a Halloween-themed pub crawl, features cover-free admission and drink specials from participating bars Mynt, Burns Alley and Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar. Crawlers are encouraged to dress up.
When: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 31
Where: Burns Alley, 352 B King St., downtown Charleston; registration
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 917-300-0933, barcrawls.com/charleston