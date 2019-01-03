Friday
Drink Local Series
What: Start the New Year off by showing your support for Lowcountry breweries with the Drink Local series. Pour Taproom will spotlight local breweries through the month with this edition showcasing Edmunds Oast Brewery.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-779-0810, pourtaproom.com
Saturday
Wine Down
What: The first weekend wine-down of 2019 featuring moonshine and wine tastings, food truck fare by SOCU and live music by one-man reggae band JAH Creations under the the live oaks.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island
More Info: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com
Healthy Cooking
What: MUSC’s Department of Psychiatry Weight Management Program will host a health cooking class and dinner, enabling anyone interested in healthy eating to join Brett McKee, owner of McKee’s, to learn the essentials of doable healthy eating.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: McKee’s, 139 Market St., Ste. B, downtown Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-792-0175, brettmckee.com
Sunday
PitMaster Class
What: Join award-winning pitmaster and trainer Dan Caskie as he shares tips and tricks for mastering the grill and smokers. The hands-on class will feature a demo on how to make pulled pork, ribs, grilled chops and smokey sides.
When: 2-4:30 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: PitMaster Dan’s, 343 Deep River Road, Summerville
Price: $45
More Info: 843-879-8362, bit.ly/2CBvxD3
Oyster Roast
What: Bowens Island will host an afternoon oyster roast with proceeds benefiting Save the Light. The event will feature local oysters, beer and wine and entertainment from The Island Duo, The Shakin’ Martinis and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Bowens Island, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-633-0099, savethelight.org
Monday
Oyster Class
What: French master chef Nico Romo will lead an oyster class, including the history of the oyster and farming techniques. Class price includes one oyster knife, an oyster candle and gift set, a signed copy of “NICO Oyster Trail,” 12 oysters and a glass of wine.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Nico Oyster & Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2BNcqEb
Wednesday
Local First
What: Lowcountry Local First will hold its 2019 annual meeting to inform local businesses and community members how to prioritize the year ahead to engage meaningfully. Light bites and drinks will be provided by Hamby Catering.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-801-3390, lowcountrylocalfirst.org