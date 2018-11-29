Friends of McLeod oyster roast

The fourteenth annual Friend's of McLeod oyster roast and barbecue will be held Sunday, Dec. 2. File/Provided

 File/Provided

Thursday

Holiday Pub Crawl 

What: Hear stories of Charleston’s rich history and sip on favorite seasonal adult beverages on this holiday pub crawl, presented by Original Pub Tours of Charleston. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MUSC Children’s Hospital.

When: 4 and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10

Where: Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $31

More Info: pubtourcharleston.com

Nutrition Workshop

What: College of Charleston’s Office of Sustainability will host a nutrition workshop to aid people looking for a plant-based diet on a budget with talks by dietitians, nutrition specialists and more. The event will also include a plant-based meal.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Room 101, Rita Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-7532, sustainability.cofc.edu

Whiskey in America

What: A lecture and whiskey tasting to introduce distilled products made in colonial America with information drawn from the archaeological record of known production sites.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free lecture, $25-$35 tasting

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BjDzjn

Friday

Boone Hall Uncorked

What: Boone Hall Plantation and the Charleston Radio Group will present an exclusive black-tie optional Christmas event to raise money for local charities in the area.

When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Boone Hall Cotton Dock, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $150

More Info: 843-884-4371, tompsc.com

Sushi Making Class

What: A hands-on Genji sushi class where students will learn about the traditions, history and steps of sushi making.

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Whole Foods Market, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-329-6540, bit.ly/2BicNrq

Saturday

Bikes, Brews & BBQ

What: Seventh annual Bikes, Brews & BBQ event to raise money to give Lowcountry children bicycles and helmets for Christmas. The event will feature auctions, music, giveaways, food and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-937-0903, bit.ly/2PG9WS0

Sunday

Wine Tasting

What: Edmund’s Oast will host a tasting of Jura wine featuring wines from classic producers and local photographer Arielle Simmons, who will speak about the Jura region.

When: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Oyster Roast & BBQ

What: The 14th annual oyster roast hosted by the Friends of McLeod, featuring an all-inclusive buffet of oysters, barbecue, hot dogs, beer and wine, live music and raffles.

When: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: The Pavilion at McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: $35-$40

More Info: 843-343-7203, bit.ly/2TtNdXE

Monday

Hanukkah Dinner 

What: Butcher & Bee will host a traditional family-style Jewish spread by chef Michael Zentner to celebrate Hanukkah.

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com

Tuesday

Chocolate & Beer

What: Low Tide Brewing and Christophe Artisan Chocolatier have partnered together to host a gourmet chocolate and craft beer pairing.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: $22

More Info: 843-501-7570, lowtidebrewing.com

Wednesday

Prohibition Party

What: Charleston’s inaugural prohibition trail featuring prohibition-era inspired cocktails and complimentary tapas to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the repeal of prohibition. Participating bars include Cane Rhum Bar, Blind Tiger Pub, Doar Brothers and The Bar at The Spectator Hotel.

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: The Spectator Hotel, 67 State St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-207-4040, thespectatorhotel.com

Good Catch Dinner

What: A dining experience to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Executive chef Deljuan Murphy will curate a five-course meal of local and sustainable fare with wine pairings.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $49-$69

More Info: 843-722-8100, fleetlanding.net