Thursday
Holiday Pub Crawl
What: Hear stories of Charleston’s rich history and sip on favorite seasonal adult beverages on this holiday pub crawl, presented by Original Pub Tours of Charleston. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MUSC Children’s Hospital.
When: 4 and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10
Where: Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: pubtourcharleston.com
Nutrition Workshop
What: College of Charleston’s Office of Sustainability will host a nutrition workshop to aid people looking for a plant-based diet on a budget with talks by dietitians, nutrition specialists and more. The event will also include a plant-based meal.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Room 101, Rita Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-7532, sustainability.cofc.edu
Whiskey in America
What: A lecture and whiskey tasting to introduce distilled products made in colonial America with information drawn from the archaeological record of known production sites.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free lecture, $25-$35 tasting
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BjDzjn
Friday
Boone Hall Uncorked
What: Boone Hall Plantation and the Charleston Radio Group will present an exclusive black-tie optional Christmas event to raise money for local charities in the area.
When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Boone Hall Cotton Dock, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $150
More Info: 843-884-4371, tompsc.com
Sushi Making Class
What: A hands-on Genji sushi class where students will learn about the traditions, history and steps of sushi making.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Whole Foods Market, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-329-6540, bit.ly/2BicNrq
Saturday
Bikes, Brews & BBQ
What: Seventh annual Bikes, Brews & BBQ event to raise money to give Lowcountry children bicycles and helmets for Christmas. The event will feature auctions, music, giveaways, food and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-937-0903, bit.ly/2PG9WS0
Sunday
Wine Tasting
What: Edmund’s Oast will host a tasting of Jura wine featuring wines from classic producers and local photographer Arielle Simmons, who will speak about the Jura region.
When: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Oyster Roast & BBQ
What: The 14th annual oyster roast hosted by the Friends of McLeod, featuring an all-inclusive buffet of oysters, barbecue, hot dogs, beer and wine, live music and raffles.
When: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: The Pavilion at McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-343-7203, bit.ly/2TtNdXE
Monday
Hanukkah Dinner
What: Butcher & Bee will host a traditional family-style Jewish spread by chef Michael Zentner to celebrate Hanukkah.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com
Tuesday
Chocolate & Beer
What: Low Tide Brewing and Christophe Artisan Chocolatier have partnered together to host a gourmet chocolate and craft beer pairing.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: $22
More Info: 843-501-7570, lowtidebrewing.com
Wednesday
Prohibition Party
What: Charleston’s inaugural prohibition trail featuring prohibition-era inspired cocktails and complimentary tapas to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the repeal of prohibition. Participating bars include Cane Rhum Bar, Blind Tiger Pub, Doar Brothers and The Bar at The Spectator Hotel.
When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: The Spectator Hotel, 67 State St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-207-4040, thespectatorhotel.com
Good Catch Dinner
What: A dining experience to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Executive chef Deljuan Murphy will curate a five-course meal of local and sustainable fare with wine pairings.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49-$69
More Info: 843-722-8100, fleetlanding.net