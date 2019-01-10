Today
Tap Takeover
What: Fam’s Brewing Co. will take over the taps at Liberty Tap room with four $4 featured brews and live music by One Kool Blow.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Liberty Tap Room & Grill, 1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 943-971-7777, facebook.com/libertytaproommtpleasant
Wine Dinner
What: A four-course meal paired with curated wines, hosted by the Harbour Club. The full menu can be viewed online.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$95
More Info: 843-723-9680, myharbourclub.com
Friday
Cuban Pop-up
What: Every Friday in January Spanglish Cuban Kitchen will set up shop at Daps Breakfast & Imbibe to bring patrons Cubanos, yuca fries and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Daps Breakfast & Imbibe, 280 Ashley Ave., Ste. A, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-1098, bit.ly/2LPLfgS
Saturday
Mac-Off
What: Charleston’s annual mac and cheese bake-off with over 13 competing restaurants will feature live music by the Black Diamond Band, kitchen demos, ax-throwing, beer, kids activities and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Johnson Hagood Stadium at The Citadel, 68 Hagood Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $15 general admission
More Info: charlestonmacoff.com
Commonhouse Anniversary
What: An afternoon of all-you-can eat oysters and barbeque, live music by Danielle Howle and Jump Castle Riot and a special barrel-aged bottle release.
When: Noon-10 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free to attend, $35 food ticket
More Info: 843-471-1400, commonhousealeworks.com
Oyster Roast
What: St. Paul’s Exchange Club will host an oyster roast and silent auction, including chili, live music and more. Proceeds will benefit student scholarships and other community service projects.
When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Wide Awake Park, 5035 Trexler Ave., Hollywood
Price: $25 all-you-can-eat oysters; $10 non-oyster-eaters and ages 9 years and younger; free for ages 5 years and younger
Oysters on the Point
What: A once-a-month winter series featuring locally steamed oysters and a wide selection of other dishes, live music, a bloody mary bar, beer and local art vendors.
When: 2-6 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marine, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5
More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonharborresort.com
Sunday
Stout Night
What: The Barrel will host a night of Christmas tree burning over a variety of stouts from six different breweries. The event will also feature live music from Holy City Heaters and food truck fare by Root Note.
When: 2-9 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: The Barrel, 1859 Folly Road, James Island
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-732-2337, thebarrelcharleston.com
Kosher BBQ Cookoff
What: The Jews, Brews & Ques Kosher BBQ Cookoff will feature competitions for the best kosher beef ribs, brisket, chicken and fish.
When: 3-7 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston
Price: $75 per adult
More Info: 843-571-3264, emanu-el.com/event/bbq
Tuesday
Wine Tasting
What: Accent on Wine’s wine expert will showcase six wines from South America with a spotlight on Chile and Argentina.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Accent on Wine, 132 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-832-1212, accentonwine.com
Wednesday
Bourbon Dinner
What: The Rusty Rudder will prepare a dinner with seven different bourbon pairings, led by experts Bonner Roche and Kelly Decker of Sazerac.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $85
More Info: 843-388-3177, rustyruddermtp.com