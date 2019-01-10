Mac Off

Today

Tap Takeover

What: Fam’s Brewing Co. will take over the taps at Liberty Tap room with four $4 featured brews and live music by One Kool Blow.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Liberty Tap Room & Grill, 1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 943-971-7777, facebook.com/libertytaproommtpleasant

Wine Dinner

What: A four-course meal paired with curated wines, hosted by the Harbour Club. The full menu can be viewed online.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75-$95

More Info: 843-723-9680, myharbourclub.com

Friday

Cuban Pop-up

What: Every Friday in January Spanglish Cuban Kitchen will set up shop at Daps Breakfast & Imbibe to bring patrons Cubanos, yuca fries and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Daps Breakfast & Imbibe, 280 Ashley Ave., Ste. A, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-1098, bit.ly/2LPLfgS

Saturday

Mac-Off   

What: Charleston’s annual mac and cheese bake-off with over 13 competing restaurants will feature live music by the Black Diamond Band, kitchen demos, ax-throwing, beer, kids activities and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Johnson Hagood Stadium at The Citadel, 68 Hagood Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $15 general admission

More Info: charlestonmacoff.com

Commonhouse Anniversary 

What: An afternoon of all-you-can eat oysters and barbeque, live music by Danielle Howle and Jump Castle Riot and a special barrel-aged bottle release.

When: Noon-10 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free to attend, $35 food ticket

More Info: 843-471-1400, commonhousealeworks.com

Oyster Roast

What: St. Paul’s Exchange Club will host an oyster roast and silent auction, including chili, live music and more. Proceeds will benefit student scholarships and other community service projects.

When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Wide Awake Park, 5035 Trexler Ave., Hollywood

Price: $25 all-you-can-eat oysters; $10 non-oyster-eaters and ages 9 years and younger; free for ages 5 years and younger

Oysters on the Point 

What: A once-a-month winter series featuring locally steamed oysters and a wide selection of other dishes, live music, a bloody mary bar, beer and local art vendors.

When: 2-6 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marine, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5

More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonharborresort.com

Sunday

Stout Night 

What: The Barrel will host a night of Christmas tree burning over a variety of stouts from six different breweries. The event will also feature live music from Holy City Heaters and food truck fare by Root Note.

When: 2-9 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: The Barrel, 1859 Folly Road, James Island

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-732-2337, thebarrelcharleston.com

Kosher BBQ Cookoff

What: The Jews, Brews & Ques Kosher BBQ Cookoff will feature competitions for the best kosher beef ribs, brisket, chicken and fish.

When: 3-7 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston

Price: $75 per adult

More Info: 843-571-3264, emanu-el.com/event/bbq

Tuesday

Wine Tasting

What: Accent on Wine’s wine expert will showcase six wines from South America with a spotlight on Chile and Argentina.

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15

Where: Accent on Wine, 132 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-832-1212, accentonwine.com

Wednesday

Bourbon Dinner

What: The Rusty Rudder will prepare a dinner with seven different bourbon pairings, led by experts Bonner Roche and Kelly Decker of Sazerac.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $85

More Info: 843-388-3177, rustyruddermtp.com