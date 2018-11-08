Today
Sustainable Seafood
What: College of Charleston’s Office of Sustainability will host a discussion of sustainable seafood sourcing followed by a meal of oysters, Lowcountry Boil, crudites and vegan sushi.
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: CofC Office of Sustainability, 14 Green Way, downtown Charleston
Price: $15 cash or check only
More Info: 843-953-7532, bit.ly/SustainSeafood18
Friday
Shabbat Dinner
What: A monthly themed Shabbat dinner open to the community. This month’s theme is “My Bubbie’s Favorite Recipes.”
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Brith Sholom Beth Israel, 182 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-577-6599, bsbisynagogue.com
Saturday
Salt Marsh-to-Table
What: First of a new Salt Marsh-to-Table series featuring a tour through the Folly estuary to learn about oysters in their natural environment, followed by a social hour with steamed local oysters, Lowcountry appetizers, beer, wine and s’mores.
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Folly River Lodge, 87 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: $75
More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com
Oyster Roast
What: All-you-can-eat oyster roast featuring chili and brats, with Rick the DJ and a silent auction, with proceeds to benefit LowCountry Animal Rescue.
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $28-$35
More Info: 843-821-3175, summervillecountryclub.com
Sunday
Rockin' for Rhinos
What: Project Rhino Charleston fundraiser for protection of endangered rhinos in support of conservation efforts, featuring traditional South African food, specialty beer, a raffle and live music.
When: 2-6 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/projectrhinochs
Oyster Roast
What: Lowcountry Autism Foundation will host an oyster roast fundraiser, featuring oysters, BBQ, chili, music, a silent auction and more.
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $25-$30 general; $15 ages 4-12 years
More Info: 843-876-0415, lafinc.org/new-events
Monday
Collab Dinner
What: Leon’s Oyster Shop will team up with Graft Wine Shop featuring all-you-can-eat fried chicken, a blind wine tasting and an exclusive viewing of new documentary “Somm 3.”
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Oyster Shed at Leon’s Oyster Shop, 698 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-531-6500, bit.ly/2OlsVeV
Tuesday
Pig Pickin’
What: Intimate five-course family-style dinner with Rodney Scott’s barbecue paired with Palmetto brews, and live music, with proceeds in celebration of Charleston Charter School of Math and Science's 25th anniversary.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Palmetto Brewing, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-937-0903, bit.ly/2QeSvEp
Wednesday
Wine Stroll
What: Last Garden Strolls & Wine Tastings of the fall season where guests can sip old and new world wines and stroll through the garden of the week.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Taste of Hutson Alley
What: Collaborative dining event with the restaurants of Hutson Alley and surrounding areas including champagne, specialty cocktails and craft beer.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-725-5959, holycityhospitality.com/Hutson-alley