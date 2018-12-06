Today
Vintage Lounge B-Day
What: Vintage Lounge will celebrate its first anniversary with a party featuring 100 bottles of complimentary wine, a variety of cheese, oysters and desserts and live music.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Vintage Lounge, 545 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-818-4282, vintagechs.com
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer the last of her series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on the wines of Argentina, Chile and South Africa.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Home Brew Contest
What: Rusty Bull Brewing and Lowcountry Libations will team up to bring their inaugural home brewing competition featuring 20 teams who’ve created a beer with an essence of campfire for guests to taste and vote on. The event will also feature food truck fare from The Misfit Chef and live music from Whiskey Diablo.
When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com
Sunday
Soul of the Lowcountry
What: Fourth annual Soul of the Lowcountry oyster roast including all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and drinks, live music and oyster cup tastings. Proceeds will benefit the education and outreach program of Lowcountry Land Trust.
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Sunlean, 3211 Eenjy Lane, Johns Island
Price: $40
More Info: 843-410-0677, lowcountrylandtrust.org