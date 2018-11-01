Today
Taste of the World
What: The Charleston Port & Seafarers’ Society will host its 13th annual Taste of the World, an event for guests to sample local and international foods and participate in live and silent auctions. Ticket price will benefit the ministry to seafarers.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Omar Shrine Event Center, 176 Patriots Point Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $60
More Info: 843-442-1362, charlestonseafarers.org
Scotch Tasting
What: Kickoff party and scotch whisky tasting in honor of the 47th annual Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering. Advanced purchase is required.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: charlestonscots.org
Collab Dinner
What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. and Butcher & Bee will team up for a collaborative four-course family-style menu. Brewers Ben Mayer and Brian Bogstad will give a brewing demonstration for those interested in their process and home brewing.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2q8HE3e
Friday
Mushroom Gathering
What: Fifth annual mushroom gathering celebrating local chefs and brewers serving up mushroom-inspired food and brews. Local farmers and foragers will also be on hand to share their stories.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: GrowFood Carolina, 990 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$55
More Info: 843-727-0091, growfoodcarolina.com
Oyster Roast
What: Friends of the Hunley’s 14th annual oyster roast and silent auction featuring all-you-can-eat barbecue and oysters, live music, auctions and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-743-4865, hunley.org
Saturday Nov. 3
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer an entry-level class focusing on the wine region of Germany.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Loire Fest
What: Tasting and celebration of Loire Valley wine featuring four tasting stations and complimentary charcuterie.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Sunday
Pop-Up Brunch
What: Elliotborough Mini Bar will host a pop-up brunch with made-to-order omelets, a waffle bar, live music and more to benefit Breast Cancer Awareness. The event will feature live music and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Space is limited so reservations are recommended.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Elliotborough Mini Bar, 18 Percy St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$50
More Info: bit.ly/2PW3aDD
BBQ & Oyster Roast
What: The Wagener Terrace neighborhood will host a barbecue and oyster roast featuring live entertainment, kid’s activities and complimentary family portraits. Beer, Wine and raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Lowndes Grove, 266 Saint Margaret St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More info: 843-708-4314, wagenerterrace.org
Tuesday
Wine Tasting
What: Sonoma Coast’s Hirsch Vineyards owner Jasmine Hirsch will lead a tasting of their Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs. A four-course wine dinner will follow the event starting at 7 p.m. for $99.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Wednesday
'Now Open'
What: The Post and Courier’s food section will offer avid eaters a tasting event of the area’s newest restaurants, including Butcher & The Boar, El Pincho Taco, Herd Provisions, Josephine Wine Bar, Lowlife Bar and Two Fat Olives. Ticket price includes samples and one complimentary beverage.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-937-5560, bit.ly/2SlueOq