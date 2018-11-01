Josephine Wine Bar
Josephine Wine Bar is just one of many of Charleston's newest restaurants partnering with the Post and Courier food section for its tasting event Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Workshop. 

 File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

Today

Taste of the World

What: The Charleston Port & Seafarers’ Society will host its 13th annual Taste of the World, an event for guests to sample local and international foods and participate in live and silent auctions. Ticket price will benefit the ministry to seafarers.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Omar Shrine Event Center, 176 Patriots Point Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $60

More Info: 843-442-1362, charlestonseafarers.org

Scotch Tasting

What: Kickoff party and scotch whisky tasting in honor of the 47th annual Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering. Advanced purchase is required.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: charlestonscots.org

Collab Dinner

What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. and Butcher & Bee will team up for a collaborative four-course family-style menu. Brewers Ben Mayer and Brian Bogstad will give a brewing demonstration for those interested in their process and home brewing.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2q8HE3e

Friday

Mushroom Gathering 

What: Fifth annual mushroom gathering celebrating local chefs and brewers serving up mushroom-inspired food and brews. Local farmers and foragers will also be on hand to share their stories.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: GrowFood Carolina, 990 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$55

More Info: 843-727-0091, growfoodcarolina.com

Oyster Roast

What: Friends of the Hunley’s 14th annual oyster roast and silent auction featuring all-you-can-eat barbecue and oysters, live music, auctions and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$45

More Info: 843-743-4865, hunley.org

Saturday Nov. 3

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer an entry-level class focusing on the wine region of Germany.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Loire Fest 

What: Tasting and celebration of Loire Valley wine featuring four tasting stations and complimentary charcuterie.

When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Sunday

Pop-Up Brunch

What: Elliotborough Mini Bar will host a pop-up brunch with made-to-order omelets, a waffle bar, live music and more to benefit Breast Cancer Awareness. The event will feature live music and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Space is limited so reservations are recommended.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Elliotborough Mini Bar, 18 Percy St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$50

More Info: bit.ly/2PW3aDD

BBQ & Oyster Roast

What: The Wagener Terrace neighborhood will host a barbecue and oyster roast featuring live entertainment, kid’s activities and complimentary family portraits. Beer, Wine and raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Lowndes Grove, 266 Saint Margaret St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More info: 843-708-4314, wagenerterrace.org

Tuesday

Wine Tasting

What: Sonoma Coast’s Hirsch Vineyards owner Jasmine Hirsch will lead a tasting of their Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs. A four-course wine dinner will follow the event starting at 7 p.m. for $99.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Wednesday

'Now Open' 

What: The Post and Courier’s food section will offer avid eaters a tasting event of the area’s newest restaurants, including Butcher & The Boar, El Pincho Taco, Herd Provisions, Josephine Wine Bar, Lowlife Bar and Two Fat Olives. Ticket price includes samples and one complimentary beverage.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-937-5560, bit.ly/2SlueOq