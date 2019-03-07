Today
Grits Panel
What: Panel discussion with grits expert and author Nathalie Dupree; farmer and miler Greg Johnsman; and Erin Byers Murray, author of “Grits: A Cultural and Culinary Journey through the South.” Light snacks and drinks will be served.
When: 4-5 p.m. March 7
Where: Millers All Day, 120 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 808-429-0548, millersallday.com
167 Raw Pop-up
What: An evening with 167 Raw at Vintage Lounge featuring 167 Raw staples, Vintage Lounge’s cheese, charcuterie and spirits and select dessert truffles.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 7
Where: Vintage Lounge, 545 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $110-$140
More Info: 843-818-4282, bit.ly/2BUBgmr
Friday
Taste of Black Chas.
What: A diverse sampling of food and beverages by a variety of local restaurants and vendors.
When: 7:30-11 p.m. March 8
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$250
More Info: blackexposouth.com
Saturday
Wine Tasting
What: A wine tasting class with Zero Restaurant and Bar’s wine director alongside a guest wine expert. The class will feature a tasting of five curated wines paired with light snacks.
When: 2-5 p.m. March 9
Where: Zero Restaurant & Bar, 0 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-817-7900, zerogeorge.com
Oyster Roast
What: Valiant Animal Rescue will host its second annual oyster roast featuring all-you-can-eat oysters and Brunswick stew, live music, drink specials, auctions and more to raise funds for its ongoing work.
When: 2-7 p.m. March 9
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $30-$40
More Info: 843-338-3177, lowcountrydog.com
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday The Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Food Truck Rodeo
What: Carnes Crossroads will begin hosting monthly "Food Trucks For Hope," food truck rodeos featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music. Purveyors include Jonny Poppers, Tamashii, Lola’s Lumpia, Semilla, Squeals on Wheels and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. March 10
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com
Oyster Roast
What: Friends of the Lowcountry Senior Center will host a fundraising oyster roast featuring waterfront views and live music by The Sweetgrass Band.
When: 2-5 p.m. March 10
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-990-5555, rsfh.com
Monday
Oyster Class
What: Oyster-shucking class including farming techniques, a welcome toast, candle and oyster knife to take home.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 11
Where: NICO’s, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, facebook.com/nicoshemcreek
Tuesday
Pink Bellies Pop-Up
What: Vietnamese pop-up Pink Bellies will take over the kitchen at Edmund’s Oast for one day only.
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 12
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, edmundsoast.com
Wednesday
Garden Strolls
What: Sip wine, sample light snacks and stroll through America’s oldest landscaped gardens.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org