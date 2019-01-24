Friday
Craftsmen & Craft Brews
What: An all-you-can-drink craft beer fundraising event featuring local breweries Palmetto, Tradesman, Fatty's Beer Works, Lowtide and Rusty Bull. The event will also feature live music by Green Levels and food truck fare from El Pincho Taco.
When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: American College of the Building Arts, 649 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 706-298-9763, acba.edu/guild
Bordeaux Dinner
What: Chef Michelle Weaver and sommelier Rick Rubel of the Charleston Grill and Jean-Pierre Chambas of Aleph Wines will host a curated six-course dinner in honor of special guest Anne Cuvelier, daughter of Didier Cuveiler of famed second-growth Chateau Leoville-Poyferre.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Charleston Grill in the Shops at Belmond, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $350
More Info: 843-810-5960, charlestongrill.com
Saturday
Food Truck Fest
What: Eighth annual Food Truck Festival featuring 30 food truck vendors from across the South East, craft beer and wine, ax throwing, live entertainment, local vendors, kids activities and more.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26-27
Where: Park Circle, 4854 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free entry
More Info: 843-735-9664, charlestonfoodtruckfestival.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on the viticulture and vinification.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Chili Cook-Off
What: The ninth annual Bo Roast & Chili Cook-Off to benefit Camp Happy Days with complimentary food and drinks, kid-friendly games, a bouncy castle and live music.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-762-6268, facebook.com/jamesislandvikings
Shucked & Sauced
What: A Lowcountry affair of curated oysters, drinks and more from participating restaurants The Ordinary, Nico, 167 Raw, Chubby Fish and The Obstinate Daughter. The event will feature live entertainment by Dallas Baker and Friends. All proceeds will benefit the Charleston Parks Conservancy.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: The Rose Pavilion in Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-991-1689, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Sunday
Drag Brunch
What: An all-ages drag brunch featuring a lineup of more than 10 performers, a special brunch menu and all vodka, bourbon and rum punches benefiting local nonprofit We Are Family.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com
Tuesday
Wine Dinner
What: A four-course wine dinner with special guest Sharon Marscowitz for curated dishes paired with wine from Austria, Chile, Spain and the U.S.
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Edison James Island, 1014 Fort Johnson Road
Price: $90
More Info: 843-872-5500, edisonjamesisland.com