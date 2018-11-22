Today
Potluck & Karaoke
What: Join Planet Follywood for its 13th annual Thanksgiving potluck dinner featuring NFL Football and karaoke. Attendees must bring a dish or a $10 donation to charity.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: 843-588-7380, bit.ly/2QMppwh
Friday
Black Friday Brunch
What: Mueller’s Pub will host a special Black Friday brunch for early morning shoppers.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Mueller’s Pub, 630 Skylark Drive, Ste. I, Charleston
More Info: 843-225-6302, facebook.com/muellerspub.chas
Oyster Roast
What: An all-you-can-eat Black Friday oyster roast featuring live music by Dee Coulter and 25 beers on draft.
When: 1-9 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-225-5623, holycitybrewing.com
Day After Roast
What: All-you-can-eat oysters alongside deals on Blue Moon draft beers and giveaways.
When: 3-9 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Dog and Duck, 624 Long Point Road, Unit A, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15
More Info: 843-881-3056, dogandduckfamilypubs.com
Pizza Pop-Up
What: Dough Boyz Pizza will host a pop-up featuring its wood-fired pizza at Munkle Brewing.
When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Munkle Brewing, 1513 Meeting Street Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-789-3109, munklebrewing.com
Saturday
Farmers Market
What: The Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market features local farmers and vendors including Green Grocer, Big Kick Coffee, Tarvin Seafood and more.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events
Beer Release
What: Release of a collaborative beer between Bohemian Bull and Tradesman Brewing. Pop-up food truck fare will be available on site.
When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext., Charleston
More Info: 843-410-1315, tradesmanbrewing.com
Sunday
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a farmers market every Sunday featuring local craft vendors, food trucks, farmers and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays
Where: The Post and Courier Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
NFL Roast
What: Every NFL Sunday through the end of the year, Biergarten will host an oyster roast alongside a rotating selection of local draft beers.
When: 1 p.m.-midnight Nov. 25
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Tuesday
BBQ & Brews
What: Charleston Mom Prom will host a fundraising event for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with barbecue from Oh Yah BBQ on site at Two Blokes. The event will feature a giveaway to next year’s Mom Prom.
When: 4-9 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com
Wednesday
Taste of Hutson Alley
What: A collaborative dining event with the restaurants of Hutson Alley and surrounding areas including champagne, specialty cocktails and craft beer available for purchase. Rescheduled from Nov. 14 due to inclement weather.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-725-5959, holycityhospitality.com/Hutson-alley