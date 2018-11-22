Hutson Alley

The rescheduled Taste of Hutson Alley dining event will take place Nov. 28.

 Provided

Today

Potluck & Karaoke

What: Join Planet Follywood for its 13th annual Thanksgiving potluck dinner featuring NFL Football and karaoke. Attendees must bring a dish or a $10 donation to charity.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: 843-588-7380, bit.ly/2QMppwh

Friday

Black Friday Brunch

What: Mueller’s Pub will host a special Black Friday brunch for early morning shoppers.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Mueller’s Pub, 630 Skylark Drive, Ste. I, Charleston

More Info: 843-225-6302, facebook.com/muellerspub.chas

Oyster Roast

What: An all-you-can-eat Black Friday oyster roast featuring live music by Dee Coulter and 25 beers on draft.

When: 1-9 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-225-5623, holycitybrewing.com

Day After Roast

What: All-you-can-eat oysters alongside deals on Blue Moon draft beers and giveaways.

When: 3-9 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Dog and Duck, 624 Long Point Road, Unit A, Mount Pleasant

Price: $15

More Info: 843-881-3056, dogandduckfamilypubs.com

Pizza Pop-Up

What: Dough Boyz Pizza will host a pop-up featuring its wood-fired pizza at Munkle Brewing.

When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Munkle Brewing, 1513 Meeting Street Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-789-3109, munklebrewing.com

Saturday

Farmers Market

What: The Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market features local farmers and vendors including Green Grocer, Big Kick Coffee, Tarvin Seafood and more.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events

Beer Release

What: Release of a collaborative beer between Bohemian Bull and Tradesman Brewing. Pop-up food truck fare will be available on site.

When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext., Charleston

More Info: 843-410-1315, tradesmanbrewing.com

Sunday

Farmers Market 

What: The Post and Courier will host a farmers market every Sunday featuring local craft vendors, food trucks, farmers and live music.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays

Where: The Post and Courier Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

More Info: postandcourierfarmersmarket.com

NFL Roast

What: Every NFL Sunday through the end of the year, Biergarten will host an oyster roast alongside a rotating selection of local draft beers.

When: 1 p.m.-midnight Nov. 25

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Tuesday

BBQ & Brews

What: Charleston Mom Prom will host a fundraising event for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with barbecue from Oh Yah BBQ on site at Two Blokes. The event will feature a giveaway to next year’s Mom Prom.

When: 4-9 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com

Wednesday

Taste of Hutson Alley 

What: A collaborative dining event with the restaurants of Hutson Alley and surrounding areas including champagne, specialty cocktails and craft beer available for purchase. Rescheduled from Nov. 14 due to inclement weather.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-725-5959, holycityhospitality.com/Hutson-alley