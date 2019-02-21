Tradesman Brewing
Tradesman Brewing will host a Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing event 1-5 p.m. Feb. 24.

 File/Kathryn Ziesig/Staff

Friday

Margarita Day  

What: Mex 1 will celebrate national margarita day by serving up deals on tequila cocktails throughout the day including special flavors pineapple habanero, strawberry cucumber and more.

When: 11 a.m.-close Feb. 22

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s island; 817 St. Andrews Blvd., Charleston; 1109 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-751-4001, mex1can.com

Block Party

What: The Brew Cellar will host a block party to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Bell’s Brewery, Charles Towne Fermentory, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Olde Hickory Brewery and Pub Fare will be on site.

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: The Brew Cellar, 1050 East Montague Ave., Ste. D, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-554-0301, thebrewcellar.net

Oyster Roast

What: The 27th annual oyster roast to benefit the Charleston Chapters of the American Institute of Architects and the Construction Specification Institute. The event will feature live music by HoneySmoke and a menu of all-you-can-eat oysters, barbecue, baked beans, mac and cheese, beer and wine, and more.

When: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $30-$40

More Info: bit.ly/2GGVkMG

Saturday

Soul of Lowcountry 

What: Fourth annual Soul of the Lowcountry oyster roast featuring local brews and spirits, live music, a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit the organization’s education and outreach programs.

When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Sunlean, 3211 Eenjy Lane, Johns Island

Price: $40

More Info: 843-410-0677, lowcountrylandtrust.org

Sunday

Chili Cook Off 

What: Hugs for Harper will present its inaugural chili cook off featuring tastings, live music by Brady Smith, a silent auction and an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet. Winner gets $300.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $15 for buffet; $25 to enter the competition

More Info: bit.ly/2EcUAxa

Cookies & Beer 

What: Tradesman Brewing will host a Girl Scout cookies sale and offer beer pairings to compliment them. Swing & Swine will be on site to offer up food truck fare throughout the afternoon.

When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-410-1315, tradesmanbrewing.com

Somm School

What: A class exploring Cru Beaujolais with certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley. Students will taste wines and learn the detailed history and geology of the region. Those who work in the food and beverage industry will be given a 50 percent discount.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Edmunds Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More info: 843-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Tuesday

Honey Paw

What: Butcher and Bee will host The Honey Paw restaurant from Portland, Maine, for a one-night event of Pan-Asian cuisine and cocktails.

When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com

Wine Tasting

What: Bin 526 will host Greg Urmini of California-based winery Paul Hobbs Wines as he hosts an exclusive tasting of six wines.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com