Friday
Margarita Day
What: Mex 1 will celebrate national margarita day by serving up deals on tequila cocktails throughout the day including special flavors pineapple habanero, strawberry cucumber and more.
When: 11 a.m.-close Feb. 22
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s island; 817 St. Andrews Blvd., Charleston; 1109 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-751-4001, mex1can.com
Block Party
What: The Brew Cellar will host a block party to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Bell’s Brewery, Charles Towne Fermentory, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Olde Hickory Brewery and Pub Fare will be on site.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: The Brew Cellar, 1050 East Montague Ave., Ste. D, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-554-0301, thebrewcellar.net
Oyster Roast
What: The 27th annual oyster roast to benefit the Charleston Chapters of the American Institute of Architects and the Construction Specification Institute. The event will feature live music by HoneySmoke and a menu of all-you-can-eat oysters, barbecue, baked beans, mac and cheese, beer and wine, and more.
When: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $30-$40
More Info: bit.ly/2GGVkMG
Saturday
Soul of Lowcountry
What: Fourth annual Soul of the Lowcountry oyster roast featuring local brews and spirits, live music, a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit the organization’s education and outreach programs.
When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Sunlean, 3211 Eenjy Lane, Johns Island
Price: $40
More Info: 843-410-0677, lowcountrylandtrust.org
Sunday
Chili Cook Off
What: Hugs for Harper will present its inaugural chili cook off featuring tastings, live music by Brady Smith, a silent auction and an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet. Winner gets $300.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $15 for buffet; $25 to enter the competition
More Info: bit.ly/2EcUAxa
Cookies & Beer
What: Tradesman Brewing will host a Girl Scout cookies sale and offer beer pairings to compliment them. Swing & Swine will be on site to offer up food truck fare throughout the afternoon.
When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-410-1315, tradesmanbrewing.com
Somm School
What: A class exploring Cru Beaujolais with certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley. Students will taste wines and learn the detailed history and geology of the region. Those who work in the food and beverage industry will be given a 50 percent discount.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Edmunds Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More info: 843-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Tuesday
Honey Paw
What: Butcher and Bee will host The Honey Paw restaurant from Portland, Maine, for a one-night event of Pan-Asian cuisine and cocktails.
When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com
Wine Tasting
What: Bin 526 will host Greg Urmini of California-based winery Paul Hobbs Wines as he hosts an exclusive tasting of six wines.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com