Today

Holiday Pub Tour

What: Annual holiday pub crawl featuring a local guide to several pubs and taverns to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s culture and holiday history. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to MUSC’s Children’s Hospital. Pub crawls will run through Jan. 10. Reservations are required.

When: 4-7 p.m. daily

Where: Departs from Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $31

More info: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com

Cookies & Beers 

What: The fifth annual Girls Pint Out event pairing four homemade Christmas cookies with a flight of Holy City beers. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2Qjj8fz

Friday

Queens of Courtyard 

What: Inaugural Queens in the Courtyard drag show and dinner event. Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the MUSC Children's Hospital.

When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: 82 Queen, 82 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-7591, 82queen.com

Saturday

Wine & Chocolate

What: Deep Water Vineyard will host 30-40 minute wine and chocolate pairings with Evolution through Chocolate. In addition, food truck fair by Semilla and music by Charleston Caroling Company will be on site.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com

Holiday Tasting

What: Annual holiday tasting event of beer and wine alongside food truck fare from Herd Provisions. The event will also include an all-day sale.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081-B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Oysters on the Point

What: As part of a winter monthly series, the Charleston Harbor Resort invites the community out for locally steamed oysters, live music from Thomas Champagne & Friends, a Bloody Mary bar, holiday market and art walk. Additional food will be available for purchase.

When: 2-6 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $7 general; free for ages 12 years and younger; $10 buckets of oysters

More Info: 843-284-7022, bit.ly/2L3klSa

Sunday

Food Truck Rodeo 

What: Carnes Crossroads and the Dorchester County Children’s Advocacy Center will host a food truck rodeo featuring live music by Cat Strickland, kids' activities, a holiday market and an array of food truck fare to sponsor families in need this Christmas.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com

Cookie Workshop

What: Mercantile & Mash’s pastry chefs Lizzy Skelton and Anna White will share their holiday baking secrets through a hands-on holiday cookie workshop featuring endless champagne and charcuterie throughout the class.

When: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Mercantile & Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-793-2636, bit.ly/2rs9AA0

Wednesday

Beer Release

What: Fam’s Brewing will host a holiday-themed trivia night and release party for its newest brew, Jelly of the Month, a raspberry milkshake style beer.

When: 8-10 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com