Today
Holiday Pub Tour
What: Annual holiday pub crawl featuring a local guide to several pubs and taverns to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s culture and holiday history. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to MUSC’s Children’s Hospital. Pub crawls will run through Jan. 10. Reservations are required.
When: 4-7 p.m. daily
Where: Departs from Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More info: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com
Cookies & Beers
What: The fifth annual Girls Pint Out event pairing four homemade Christmas cookies with a flight of Holy City beers. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2Qjj8fz
Friday
Queens of Courtyard
What: Inaugural Queens in the Courtyard drag show and dinner event. Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the MUSC Children's Hospital.
When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: 82 Queen, 82 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-7591, 82queen.com
Saturday
Wine & Chocolate
What: Deep Water Vineyard will host 30-40 minute wine and chocolate pairings with Evolution through Chocolate. In addition, food truck fair by Semilla and music by Charleston Caroling Company will be on site.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com
Holiday Tasting
What: Annual holiday tasting event of beer and wine alongside food truck fare from Herd Provisions. The event will also include an all-day sale.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081-B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Oysters on the Point
What: As part of a winter monthly series, the Charleston Harbor Resort invites the community out for locally steamed oysters, live music from Thomas Champagne & Friends, a Bloody Mary bar, holiday market and art walk. Additional food will be available for purchase.
When: 2-6 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $7 general; free for ages 12 years and younger; $10 buckets of oysters
More Info: 843-284-7022, bit.ly/2L3klSa
Sunday
Food Truck Rodeo
What: Carnes Crossroads and the Dorchester County Children’s Advocacy Center will host a food truck rodeo featuring live music by Cat Strickland, kids' activities, a holiday market and an array of food truck fare to sponsor families in need this Christmas.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com
Cookie Workshop
What: Mercantile & Mash’s pastry chefs Lizzy Skelton and Anna White will share their holiday baking secrets through a hands-on holiday cookie workshop featuring endless champagne and charcuterie throughout the class.
When: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Mercantile & Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-793-2636, bit.ly/2rs9AA0
Wednesday
Beer Release
What: Fam’s Brewing will host a holiday-themed trivia night and release party for its newest brew, Jelly of the Month, a raspberry milkshake style beer.
When: 8-10 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com