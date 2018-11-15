Felix Cocktails et Cuisine
Felix Cocktails et Cuisine will celebrate its first anniversary Wednesday, Nov. 21 from 6-8 p.m. File/Wade Spees/Staff

Today

Anniversary Beer

What: Palmetto Brewing will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a week of new beer releases including a peach amber ale, a tequila barrel aged IPA, a Rhubarb Gose and more. 

When: Business hours through Nov. 18

Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-937-0903, palmettobrewery.com

Party With Purpose 

What: SOL's Mount Pleasant location will celebrate its fifth birthday with a Party With a Purpose to benefit My Sister's House. There will be food and beverage specials, along with live music and a tequila tasting. Also throughout the week, SOL's Kitchen Karma program will benefit local women fighting breast cancer and SOS Lowcountry.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-388-4302, solsouthwestkitchen.com

Wine Release

What: Release party for the U.S. release of the Beaujolais Nouveau Rose, featuring other select wines from Georges Dubouef.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com

Friday

Oyster Roast

What: The Palmetto Society’s 14th annual oyster roast to benefit local charities will feature raffles and live music, with food from Sticky Fingers, Socu, Cast Iron and The Immortal Lobster, as well as craft beer from Revelry, Low Tide, Victory, Fatty’s Beer Works.

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 800-868-8118, thepalmettosociety.com

Oysterfest

What: The South Carolina Aquarium will host its biannual oyster festival featuring local and sustainably sourced seafood alongside a beer and wine bar.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$50

More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org

Saturday

Moe’s Birthday

What: To celebrate its 20th birthday, Moe’s Crosstown will host a party featuring a New Belgium draught takeover, raffles, giveaways and food specials.

When: 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Nov. 17

Where: Moe’s Crosstown Tavern, 714 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-641-0469, moescrosstowntavern.com

Sunday

Oyster Roast 

What: Swig & Swine will host an all-you-can-eat oyster roast and pig pickin’ featuring live music, axe-throwing with Blade & Bull and a full whiskey bar.

When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Swig & Swine, 2379 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Price: $35

More Info: 843-416-7368, swigandswinebbq.com

Vegan Potluck

What: Satsang Yoga’s annual Thanksgiving-themed vegan potluck followed by an open mic night.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Satsang Yoga, 1256 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com

Wednesday

Thanksgiving Wines 

What: A tasting of Thanksgiving-inspired wines including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine available all day.

When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Anniversary Soiree

What: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine will celebrate its first anniversary with a complimentary glass of champagne and amuse bouche for patrons.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, 550 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-203-6297, felixchs.com

Champagne Tasting

What: Avondale Wine & Cheese’s second annual Thanksgiving Eve champagne tasting. Reservations are encouraged.

When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Savannah Highway, Suite B, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2PN9Sit