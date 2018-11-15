Today
Anniversary Beer
What: Palmetto Brewing will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a week of new beer releases including a peach amber ale, a tequila barrel aged IPA, a Rhubarb Gose and more.
When: Business hours through Nov. 18
Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-937-0903, palmettobrewery.com
Party With Purpose
What: SOL's Mount Pleasant location will celebrate its fifth birthday with a Party With a Purpose to benefit My Sister's House. There will be food and beverage specials, along with live music and a tequila tasting. Also throughout the week, SOL's Kitchen Karma program will benefit local women fighting breast cancer and SOS Lowcountry.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-388-4302, solsouthwestkitchen.com
Wine Release
What: Release party for the U.S. release of the Beaujolais Nouveau Rose, featuring other select wines from Georges Dubouef.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Friday
Oyster Roast
What: The Palmetto Society’s 14th annual oyster roast to benefit local charities will feature raffles and live music, with food from Sticky Fingers, Socu, Cast Iron and The Immortal Lobster, as well as craft beer from Revelry, Low Tide, Victory, Fatty’s Beer Works.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 800-868-8118, thepalmettosociety.com
Oysterfest
What: The South Carolina Aquarium will host its biannual oyster festival featuring local and sustainably sourced seafood alongside a beer and wine bar.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$50
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org
Saturday
Moe’s Birthday
What: To celebrate its 20th birthday, Moe’s Crosstown will host a party featuring a New Belgium draught takeover, raffles, giveaways and food specials.
When: 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Nov. 17
Where: Moe’s Crosstown Tavern, 714 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-641-0469, moescrosstowntavern.com
Sunday
Oyster Roast
What: Swig & Swine will host an all-you-can-eat oyster roast and pig pickin’ featuring live music, axe-throwing with Blade & Bull and a full whiskey bar.
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Swig & Swine, 2379 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $35
More Info: 843-416-7368, swigandswinebbq.com
Vegan Potluck
What: Satsang Yoga’s annual Thanksgiving-themed vegan potluck followed by an open mic night.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Satsang Yoga, 1256 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com
Wednesday
Thanksgiving Wines
What: A tasting of Thanksgiving-inspired wines including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine available all day.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Anniversary Soiree
What: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine will celebrate its first anniversary with a complimentary glass of champagne and amuse bouche for patrons.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, 550 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-203-6297, felixchs.com
Champagne Tasting
What: Avondale Wine & Cheese’s second annual Thanksgiving Eve champagne tasting. Reservations are encouraged.
When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Savannah Highway, Suite B, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2PN9Sit