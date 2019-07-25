Today
Sunset Sangria
What: Throughout July, Triangle will donate all of the proceeds from its sales of Sunset Sangria for the Cure to the local Susan G. Komen affiliate which raises money for the education, research, care and cure for breast cancer.
When: Daily through July
Where: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $7 by the glass; $16 by the pitcher
More Info: 843-377-1330, trianglecharandbar.com
Feeding Program
What: Charleston County School District vans will make 15-minute stops to deliver free lunch at several CCPL branches for children and teens age 18 and younger through the Seamless Summer Feeding Program.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 9
Where: Multiple locations; see online for full schedule
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/summeronline
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from English Charlie and Wentworth Underground.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2LtkjpG
Friday
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. July 19
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, nightlyspirits.com/charleston-ghost-tours
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from Germany.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r
Pub Crawl
What: The Brick will host a pool-party-themed pub crawl, and a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 1-9 p.m. July 27
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-998-6828, bit.ly/2O6a7Wq
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Spice Girls Brunch
What: Bay Street Biergarten will host a Spice Girls-themed brunch.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2XY3VPW
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. July 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley
Pints For Pride
What: Cooper River Brewing Company will donate a dollar of every pint sold to Charleston Pride.
When: 4-9 p.m. July 31
Where: Cooper River Brewing Company, 2201 Mechanic St., Charleston
More Info: 843-830-3681, bit.ly/2XXQ7Kg