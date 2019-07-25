brunch dance party 14.jpeg (copy)

Today

Sunset Sangria

What: Throughout July, Triangle will donate all of the proceeds from its sales of Sunset Sangria for the Cure to the local Susan G. Komen affiliate which raises money for the education, research, care and cure for breast cancer.

When: Daily through July

Where: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $7 by the glass; $16 by the pitcher

More Info: 843-377-1330, trianglecharandbar.com

Feeding Program

What: Charleston County School District vans will make 15-minute stops to deliver free lunch at several CCPL branches for children and teens age 18 and younger through the Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 9

Where: Multiple locations; see online for full schedule

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/summeronline

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from English Charlie and Wentworth Underground.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2LtkjpG

Friday

Nightly Spirits

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. July 19

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, nightlyspirits.com/charleston-ghost-tours

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from Germany.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 27

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r

Pub Crawl

What: The Brick will host a pool-party-themed pub crawl, and a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.

When: 1-9 p.m. July 27

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-998-6828, bit.ly/2O6a7Wq

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Spice Girls Brunch

What: Bay Street Biergarten will host a Spice Girls-themed brunch.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2XY3VPW

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 24

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley

Pints For Pride

What: Cooper River Brewing Company will donate a dollar of every pint sold to Charleston Pride.

When: 4-9 p.m. July 31

Where: Cooper River Brewing Company, 2201 Mechanic St., Charleston

More Info: 843-830-3681, bit.ly/2XXQ7Kg

