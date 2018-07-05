Friday
Networking Happy Hour
What: Grab a name tag and a drink for The Brick’s networking happy hour featuring giveaways and drink specials.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 6
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Pig Roast
What: Rusty Bull Brewing and Swing & Swine will team up for a pig roast with whole hog plates including two sides for $12 and live music by Mike Huhn.
When: 4-10 p.m. July 6
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com
Saturday
Independence Party
What: Fourth of July celebration featuring discounted barbecue plates, live music from Sunflowers & Sins, free water slides and more.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 7
Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-762-6268, smokyoak.com
Mimosas & Mutts
What: Brunch fare on Ms. Rose’s dog-friendly patio as part of the “Mimosas & Mutts” brunch series.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through July 21
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food and Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
Chewie Soiree
What: Soiree for a selection of gourmet and vegan chewies, also known as blondies, featuring motivational speaker Kristie Love and your choice of at least 10 different chewie flavors.
When: 2:30-5 p.m. July 7
Where: 6296 Rivers Ave., Ste. 303, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-442-4649, bit.ly/2yNuGiE
Sunday
Champagne Sunday
What: Brunch buffet with new featured menu items and champagne.
When: 11:30-2:30 p.m. July 8
Where: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: $19-$30
More Info: 843-723-9680, clubcorp.com/clubs/harbour-club
Can’t Stop Brunching
What: Justin Timberlake themed brunch with music by DJ Natty Heavy and themed brunch specials.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 8
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com/jtbrunch
Taste of the Alps
What: Kevin Regan of Merrow’s Garden Bar will guide guests through a wine tasting with wines from France, Switzerland and Italy.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 8
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com
Monday
Freshfields Market
What: Freshfields Village hosts a farmers market with local farmers, food vendors and artisans.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com
Tuesday
Beer Tasting
What: Weekly beer tastings that benefit Charleston Moves until the end of July.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-5574077, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Cocktail Class
What: Hands-on introductory class for attendees to learn how to measure, shake, stir and pour cocktails from Cocktail Bandits Taneka and Johnny.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10
Where: West Elm, 484 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-847-7194, bit.ly/2N58XWL
Wednesday
Tequila Tasting
What: New Mezcal Union tequila tasting with co-founder Alejandro Champion.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 11
Where: Cocktail Club, 479 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-9411, thecocktailclubcharleston.com
Greek Wine Dinner
What: Wine and four-course dinner pairing celebrating the wines of Greece, curated by Patrick Emerson of Curated Selections.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 11
Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com