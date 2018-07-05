JT Brunch

Bay Street Biergarten will host a special Justin Timberlake-themed brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday July 8.

 Provided.

Friday

Networking Happy Hour

What: Grab a name tag and a drink for The Brick’s networking happy hour featuring giveaways and drink specials.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 6

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com

Pig Roast

What: Rusty Bull Brewing and Swing & Swine will team up for a pig roast with whole hog plates including two sides for $12 and live music by Mike Huhn.

When: 4-10 p.m. July 6

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com

Saturday

Independence Party

What: Fourth of July celebration featuring discounted barbecue plates, live music from Sunflowers & Sins, free water slides and more.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 7

Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-762-6268, smokyoak.com

Mimosas & Mutts

What: Brunch fare on Ms. Rose’s dog-friendly patio as part of the “Mimosas & Mutts” brunch series.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through July 21

Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food and Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com

Chewie Soiree

What: Soiree for a selection of gourmet and vegan chewies, also known as blondies, featuring motivational speaker Kristie Love and your choice of at least 10 different chewie flavors.

When: 2:30-5 p.m. July 7

Where: 6296 Rivers Ave., Ste. 303, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-442-4649, bit.ly/2yNuGiE

Sunday

Champagne Sunday

What: Brunch buffet with new featured menu items and champagne.

When: 11:30-2:30 p.m. July 8

Where: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: $19-$30

More Info: 843-723-9680, clubcorp.com/clubs/harbour-club

Can’t Stop Brunching

What: Justin Timberlake themed brunch with music by DJ Natty Heavy and themed brunch specials.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 8

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com/jtbrunch

Taste of the Alps

What: Kevin Regan of Merrow’s Garden Bar will guide guests through a wine tasting with wines from France, Switzerland and Italy.

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 8

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com

Monday

Freshfields Market

What: Freshfields Village hosts a farmers market with local farmers, food vendors and artisans.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com

Tuesday

Beer Tasting

What: Weekly beer tastings that benefit Charleston Moves until the end of July.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-5574077, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Cocktail Class

What: Hands-on introductory class for attendees to learn how to measure, shake, stir and pour cocktails from Cocktail Bandits Taneka and Johnny.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10

Where: West Elm, 484 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$50

More Info: 843-847-7194, bit.ly/2N58XWL

Wednesday

Tequila Tasting

What: New Mezcal Union tequila tasting with co-founder Alejandro Champion.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 11

Where: Cocktail Club, 479 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-9411, thecocktailclubcharleston.com

Greek Wine Dinner

What: Wine and four-course dinner pairing celebrating the wines of Greece, curated by Patrick Emerson of Curated Selections.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 11

Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com