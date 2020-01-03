Save the Light Oyster Roast_003.JPG (copy) (copy)

The Mingo Point Oyster Roast on June 17 included a riverside oyster roast, buffet, live entertainment, kid’s zone and a local artisan craft market.

 file/Lauren Petracca/staff

Friday

Holiday Pub Crawl

What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns, to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.

When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10

Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)

More Info: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/holiday-pub-crawl

‘Nightly Spirits’

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Anniversary Party

What: Commonhouse Alework's second anniversary party will include a daytime pig pickin' and nighttime oyster roast, live music, contests, ax throwing, brewery tours, hula hooping, face painting, bocce and corn holes. The event is a benefit for Metanoia.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 310-801-2727, bit.ly/2SPdLoo

Oyster Roast for Sea Turtles

What: The Livery at Coastal Expeditions for a creekside oyster roast to benefit the Sea Turtle Program in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. The Smoking Pot will roast local oysters, Merrow's Garden will be serving beer & wine, and Coastal Expeditions will offer three 45-minute oyster cruises.

When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Coastal Expeditions, 514 Mill St., Mount Pleasant

Price: $75

More Info: 843-884-7684, bit.ly/2ZKFhEY

Oysters on the Point

What: A sister of Party at the Point, this once a month winter series features $12 buckets of locally steamed oysters, live music, Bloody Mary bar, art walk and plenty of beer choices.

When: 2-6 p.m. every second Saturday through March 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$7

More Info: 843-284-7022, bit.ly/2FjWITr

Sunday

The Works x Home Team BBQ

What: The Works’ Sarah Frick will be paired with guests' choice of one bloody Mary or mimosa and a variety of light bites by Home Team BBQ in a workout class benefitting Hogs for the Cause.

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 12

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 404-815-9327, hometeambbq.com

Beer Mile Run

What: Proceeds from the third annual Betty Carlton Beer Mile will benefit I GOT LEGS mission to re-enable people with physical challenges.

When: Noon-2:30 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston

Price: $25-$90

More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/36Rzgt0

Oyster Roasts

What: Fleet Landing will host weekly oyster roasts on the front deck in January.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 26

Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-722-8100, bit.ly/2tRpo3y

Meals on Wheels Oyster Roast

What: The East Cooper Meals on Wheels seventh annual Oyster Roast will include music from The Shakin Martinis Band along with food, beverages, live music and a bounce house.

When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Pkwy, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-881-9350, bit.ly/37C040d

James Island Outreach Oyster Roast

What: Oyster Roast Benefiting James Island Outreach will feature music from Wild Flower Station, oysters, hot dogs, chili, a 50/50 raffle and corn-hole.

When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Bowen's Island, 1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC 29412, Charleston

Price: $30-$35

More Info: 8436706061, bit.ly/35ks1rG