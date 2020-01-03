Friday
Holiday Pub Crawl
What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns, to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.
When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10
Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)
More Info: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/holiday-pub-crawl
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Anniversary Party
What: Commonhouse Alework's second anniversary party will include a daytime pig pickin' and nighttime oyster roast, live music, contests, ax throwing, brewery tours, hula hooping, face painting, bocce and corn holes. The event is a benefit for Metanoia.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 310-801-2727, bit.ly/2SPdLoo
Oyster Roast for Sea Turtles
What: The Livery at Coastal Expeditions for a creekside oyster roast to benefit the Sea Turtle Program in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. The Smoking Pot will roast local oysters, Merrow's Garden will be serving beer & wine, and Coastal Expeditions will offer three 45-minute oyster cruises.
When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Coastal Expeditions, 514 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $75
More Info: 843-884-7684, bit.ly/2ZKFhEY
Oysters on the Point
What: A sister of Party at the Point, this once a month winter series features $12 buckets of locally steamed oysters, live music, Bloody Mary bar, art walk and plenty of beer choices.
When: 2-6 p.m. every second Saturday through March 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$7
More Info: 843-284-7022, bit.ly/2FjWITr
Sunday
The Works x Home Team BBQ
What: The Works’ Sarah Frick will be paired with guests' choice of one bloody Mary or mimosa and a variety of light bites by Home Team BBQ in a workout class benefitting Hogs for the Cause.
When: 9 a.m. Jan. 12
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 404-815-9327, hometeambbq.com
Beer Mile Run
What: Proceeds from the third annual Betty Carlton Beer Mile will benefit I GOT LEGS mission to re-enable people with physical challenges.
When: Noon-2:30 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston
Price: $25-$90
More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/36Rzgt0
Oyster Roasts
What: Fleet Landing will host weekly oyster roasts on the front deck in January.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 26
Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-8100, bit.ly/2tRpo3y
Meals on Wheels Oyster Roast
What: The East Cooper Meals on Wheels seventh annual Oyster Roast will include music from The Shakin Martinis Band along with food, beverages, live music and a bounce house.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Pkwy, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-881-9350, bit.ly/37C040d
James Island Outreach Oyster Roast
What: Oyster Roast Benefiting James Island Outreach will feature music from Wild Flower Station, oysters, hot dogs, chili, a 50/50 raffle and corn-hole.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Bowen's Island, 1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC 29412, Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 8436706061, bit.ly/35ks1rG