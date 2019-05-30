Thursday
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Finnegan Bell.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3
Saint Tropez Dinner
What: This month, Nico will spotlight the French Riviera with three courses celebrating the region's traditional cuisine. Wine pairings from Curated Selections will accompany the menu.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. May 30
Where: NICO, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $65
More Info: 843.352.7969, bit.ly/2MaCzFu
Friday
Food Truck Friday
What: Seven food trucks will participate in The Ponds’ Food Truck Friday, and Boss Hawg will provide entertainment.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 31
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/Mar19FTF
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on viticulture and vinification.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 27
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Food Writers
What: Food writers Ann Hood and Michael Ruhlman will be in conversation about the writing life, the marriage of two writers and life in and out of the kitchen.
When: 2 p.m. June 1
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., Charleston
Price: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2HVuTBT
Sunday
Rose Pavilion Brunch
What: This edition of the Sunday Brunch series will feature music from the Lyndsey Moynihan Jazz Trio.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2Wo7uCf
Sunset Cruise
What: The two-hour guided cruise for beginner and experienced wine drinkers will include a lesson on Madeira in 18th- and 19th-century Charleston as well as a wine tasting.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 2
Where: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-849-8687, bit.ly/MadeiraSunsetCruise