Food and bev cal Uncork Now Open07.JPG (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic.

 File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

Thursday

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Finnegan Bell.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3

Saint Tropez Dinner

What: This month, Nico will spotlight the French Riviera with three courses celebrating the region's traditional cuisine. Wine pairings from Curated Selections will accompany the menu.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. May 30

Where: NICO, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $65

More Info: 843.352.7969, bit.ly/2MaCzFu

Friday

Food Truck Friday

What: Seven food trucks will participate in The Ponds’ Food Truck Friday, and Boss Hawg will provide entertainment.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 31

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/Mar19FTF

Saturday

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on viticulture and vinification.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 27

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Food Writers 

What: Food writers Ann Hood and Michael Ruhlman will be in conversation about the writing life, the marriage of two writers and life in and out of the kitchen.

When: 2 p.m. June 1

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., Charleston

Price: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2HVuTBT

Sunday

Rose Pavilion Brunch 

What: This edition of the Sunday Brunch series will feature music from the Lyndsey Moynihan Jazz Trio.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2Wo7uCf

Sunset Cruise

What: The two-hour guided cruise for beginner and experienced wine drinkers will include a lesson on Madeira in 18th- and 19th-century Charleston as well as a wine tasting.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 2

Where: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-849-8687, bit.ly/MadeiraSunsetCruise

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.