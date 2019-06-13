Save the Light Oyster Roast_003.JPG (copy)

The Mingo Point Oyster Roast on June 17 will include a riverside oyster roast, buffet, live entertainment, kid’s zone and a local artisan craft market.

Today

Tequila Thursdays

What: Tequila Thursday happy hours are back at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music. This week: Casa Noble Reposado and Mezcal Meteoro.

When: 4 p.m. happy hour; 7-10 p.m. music June 13

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm

Wine on Piazza

What: This event includes a half-hour guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House followed by a glass of wine on the second story piazza.

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. June 13

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/31jyWAD

Hops & Vines

What: Wine, beer, Jonny Poppers and Fam’s Brewing food trucks and live music from Lane Doss. Ticket price includes two drink tickets.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 13

Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3181/Hops-Vines

Friday

Mixologist Pop-Up

What: Doar Bros. will host NYC mixologist Albert Trummer and local Tammi Dower for a VIP happy hour with highlighted cocktails, stories from Trummer and special dishes, followed by a party open to the public for a night of special cocktails from Trummer and Dower.

When: 5-7 p.m. VIP happy hour; 7:30 p.m. open to public June 14

Where: Doar Bros., 225 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100 VIP happy hour

More Info: doarbros.com

Harvest Dinner

What: Summer harvest dinner with Chef Nic and Christina.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 14

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: 843-376-4559, bit.ly/2MAvBtS

Good Catch Dinner

What: Executive chef Justin Hunt of The Mills House will serve five courses of sustainable seafood fare, hors d'oeuvres and a specialty cocktail. Wine pairings available.

When: 6:15 p.m. June 14

Where: The Mills House, 115 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $55-$75

More Info: 843-577-2400, bit.ly/2XxWb7Z

Sunset Cruise  

What: Tideline Tours will provide some light appetizers and a cheese spread on this sunset cruise through the waterways around Folly Beach. BYOB (i.e., wine; a cooler will be provided).

When: 7 p.m. June 14

Where: Sunset Cay Marina, 66 W. 9th St. Extension, Folly Beach

Price: $50

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2R0KVOP

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from France.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 15

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r

Night Bazaar 

What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. June 15

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co./Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2Vd2DPu

Studio 54 Pop-Up

What: NYC mixologist Albert Trummer and local Tammi Dower will partner up to resurrect the spirit of the disco-era nightclub with a cocktail takeover, with '70s era music and more, "complete with an appearance from Andy Warhol."

When: 8 p.m. June 15

Where: Bourbon N' Bubbles, 570 King St., Suite 125, downtown Charleston

More Info: 854-429-1011, bourbonnbubbles.com

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Monday

Oyster Roast

What: This Lowcountry experience will include a riverside oyster roast, buffet, live entertainment, kid’s zone and a local artisan craft market.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 17

Where: Mingo Point, 876 Kiawah Island Parkway

Price: $27.95-$50.95

More Info: 843-768-2790, bit.ly/2I43leM

Oyster Class

What: French master chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 17

Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $55

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2KCXJtB

Tuesday

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Charlie Cart at the Library

What: The Charlie Cart is a mobile kitchen classroom that delivers hands-on nutrition education. Participants will learn how to make homemade ginger ale with less than half the sugar typically included in store-bought drinks.

When: 2 p.m. June 19

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2ZeFZIY

Island Produce 

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. June 19

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley

Organic Wine Tasting

What: Participants will learn about clean-crafted wine and taste a variety of delicious organic rose, white and red wines. Register in advance online.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 19

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 203-559-9917, bit.ly/2EXQCIE

