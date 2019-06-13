Today
Tequila Thursdays
What: Tequila Thursday happy hours are back at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music. This week: Casa Noble Reposado and Mezcal Meteoro.
When: 4 p.m. happy hour; 7-10 p.m. music June 13
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm
Wine on Piazza
What: This event includes a half-hour guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House followed by a glass of wine on the second story piazza.
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/31jyWAD
Hops & Vines
What: Wine, beer, Jonny Poppers and Fam’s Brewing food trucks and live music from Lane Doss. Ticket price includes two drink tickets.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 13
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3181/Hops-Vines
Friday
Mixologist Pop-Up
What: Doar Bros. will host NYC mixologist Albert Trummer and local Tammi Dower for a VIP happy hour with highlighted cocktails, stories from Trummer and special dishes, followed by a party open to the public for a night of special cocktails from Trummer and Dower.
When: 5-7 p.m. VIP happy hour; 7:30 p.m. open to public June 14
Where: Doar Bros., 225 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100 VIP happy hour
More Info: doarbros.com
Harvest Dinner
What: Summer harvest dinner with Chef Nic and Christina.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 14
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: 843-376-4559, bit.ly/2MAvBtS
Good Catch Dinner
What: Executive chef Justin Hunt of The Mills House will serve five courses of sustainable seafood fare, hors d'oeuvres and a specialty cocktail. Wine pairings available.
When: 6:15 p.m. June 14
Where: The Mills House, 115 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55-$75
More Info: 843-577-2400, bit.ly/2XxWb7Z
Sunset Cruise
What: Tideline Tours will provide some light appetizers and a cheese spread on this sunset cruise through the waterways around Folly Beach. BYOB (i.e., wine; a cooler will be provided).
When: 7 p.m. June 14
Where: Sunset Cay Marina, 66 W. 9th St. Extension, Folly Beach
Price: $50
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2R0KVOP
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from France.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. June 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co./Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2Vd2DPu
Studio 54 Pop-Up
What: NYC mixologist Albert Trummer and local Tammi Dower will partner up to resurrect the spirit of the disco-era nightclub with a cocktail takeover, with '70s era music and more, "complete with an appearance from Andy Warhol."
When: 8 p.m. June 15
Where: Bourbon N' Bubbles, 570 King St., Suite 125, downtown Charleston
More Info: 854-429-1011, bourbonnbubbles.com
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Monday
Oyster Roast
What: This Lowcountry experience will include a riverside oyster roast, buffet, live entertainment, kid’s zone and a local artisan craft market.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 17
Where: Mingo Point, 876 Kiawah Island Parkway
Price: $27.95-$50.95
More Info: 843-768-2790, bit.ly/2I43leM
Oyster Class
What: French master chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 17
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2KCXJtB
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Charlie Cart at the Library
What: The Charlie Cart is a mobile kitchen classroom that delivers hands-on nutrition education. Participants will learn how to make homemade ginger ale with less than half the sugar typically included in store-bought drinks.
When: 2 p.m. June 19
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2ZeFZIY
Island Produce
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. June 19
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley
Organic Wine Tasting
What: Participants will learn about clean-crafted wine and taste a variety of delicious organic rose, white and red wines. Register in advance online.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 203-559-9917, bit.ly/2EXQCIE