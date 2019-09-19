Today
Food History Tour
What: The “Undiscovered Charleston Food History Tour and Lunch” will feature a 90-minute walking tour with chef guide Forrest Parker, exploring the history of the Holy City and the culinary influences that shaped it into one of the world’s top food destinations. A three-dish tasting with Parker’s recipes will follow at Bistro A Vin (40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston), paired with wines. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (except Tuesdays)
Where: Meet at the pineapple fountain in Waterfront Park at Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: undiscoveredcharleston.com
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/2YRIC7K
Good Catch Dinner
What: In partnership with the S.C. Aquarium’s Good Catch Program, chef Nico Romo has created a four-course menu celebrating sustainable seafood with optional wine pairings. Local fisherman Wayne Magwood will discuss sustainable seafood in the Lowcountry.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: NICO Oysters & Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55-$75
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2kgXo4X
Hugs & Knishes
What: This pre-Rosh Hashanah ladies’ night will teach attendees how to make rugelach, babka and baklava.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$18
More Info: 843-884-2323, info@jewishchs.org
Friday
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on blind tasting.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
‘Hoppy Tails’
What: Dog wash fundraiser to benefit the Charleston Animal Society, with a silent auction raffle, Best in Show prizes and more. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Revelry Brewing Co., 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-15 for washes and nail trims
More Info: bit.ly/2kKn7Dd
Oyster Roast
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host an oyster roast in honor of 30 years of service within the community, featuring local oysters, BBQ, beer and wine, live music and yard games.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Road, Johns Island
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org/30
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Benefit for Bahamas
What: Benefit for the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, including a BBQ dinner, silent auction and live music.
When: 1-9 p.m.
Where: Mainland Container Co Kitchen & Bar, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20 general; free for ages 9 and younger
More Info: 843-284-8174, bit.ly/2kahspA
Italian Night
What: Doar Bros. will host an in-house Italian pop-up dinner every other Sunday, featuring a unique menu inspired by seasonal, local ingredients.
When: 5-11 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Doar Bros., 225 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2miT2uU
Wednesday
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music from Eric Barnett, with the Kickin' Chicken and Charleston Pops food trucks.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20 (commemorative wine glass included)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOGwdP