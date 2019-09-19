Wine Down Wednesday

Wednesday's Wine Down Wednesday event at Old Towne Creek County Park will feature live music from Eric Barnett.

 File/Charleston County Parks/Provided

Today

Food History Tour

What: The “Undiscovered Charleston Food History Tour and Lunch” will feature a 90-minute walking tour with chef guide Forrest Parker, exploring the history of the Holy City and the culinary influences that shaped it into one of the world’s top food destinations. A three-dish tasting with Parker’s recipes will follow at Bistro A Vin (40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston), paired with wines. Registration required.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (except Tuesdays)

Where: Meet at the pineapple fountain in Waterfront Park at Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

Price: $125

More Info: undiscoveredcharleston.com

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/2YRIC7K

Good Catch Dinner

What: In partnership with the S.C. Aquarium’s Good Catch Program, chef Nico Romo has created a four-course menu celebrating sustainable seafood with optional wine pairings. Local fisherman Wayne Magwood will discuss sustainable seafood in the Lowcountry.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: NICO Oysters & Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $55-$75

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2kgXo4X

Hugs & Knishes

What: This pre-Rosh Hashanah ladies’ night will teach attendees how to make rugelach, babka and baklava.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$18

More Info: 843-884-2323, info@jewishchs.org

Friday

‘Nightly Spirits’

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on blind tasting.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $20 per class

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd

‘Hoppy Tails’   

What: Dog wash fundraiser to benefit the Charleston Animal Society, with a silent auction raffle, Best in Show prizes and more. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated.

When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Revelry Brewing Co., 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-15 for washes and nail trims

More Info: bit.ly/2kKn7Dd

Oyster Roast

What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host an oyster roast in honor of 30 years of service within the community, featuring local oysters, BBQ, beer and wine, live music and yard games.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Road, Johns Island

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org/30

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Benefit for Bahamas   

What: Benefit for the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, including a BBQ dinner, silent auction and live music.

When: 1-9 p.m.

Where: Mainland Container Co Kitchen & Bar, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Price: $20 general; free for ages 9 and younger

More Info: 843-284-8174, bit.ly/2kahspA

Italian Night 

What: Doar Bros. will host an in-house Italian pop-up dinner every other Sunday, featuring a unique menu inspired by seasonal, local ingredients.

When: 5-11 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Doar Bros., 225 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2miT2uU

Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday

What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music from Eric Barnett, with the Kickin' Chicken and Charleston Pops food trucks.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20 (commemorative wine glass included)

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOGwdP

