Today
Italian Wine Dinner
What: Four-course dinner celebrating the wines of Italy with David McCarus of McCarus Beverage Company and Marie Tyler of Oliver McCrum Wines.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com
Rum Dinner
What: Four-course dinner inspired by the Caribbean’s influence on Lowcountry cuisine, curated by chef Marc Collins.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Circa 1886, 149 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $90
More Info: 843-853-7828, circa1886.com
Friday
208 Day
What: Celebrate the 208th day of the year with $8 breakfast and lunch specials all day long.
When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27
Where: Kitchen 208, 208 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-725-7208, kitchen208.com
Merrow’s Garden Bar
What: Wine professional Kevin Regan will host a pop-up Thursdays through Saturdays until the end of August. Wines will be updated weekly with a focus on organic, biodynamic and small producers.
When: 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays.
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/about
Summer Reds
What: Showcase and tasting of three different styles of red wines suitable for Charleston's summer days.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 27
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Saturday
Farmers Market
What: The Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market features local farmers and vendors including Green Grocer, Big Kick Coffee, Tarvin Seafood and more.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events
Chicken Fats
What: Food truck Chicken Fats will set up shop at Low Tide Brewing featuring its cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, kale salads, tater tots and more.
When: 1-8 p.m. July 28
Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: 402-677-1357, facebook.com/chickenfatsfoodtruck
Sunday
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. last Sunday
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Not-So-Basic Brunch
What: Brunch featuring all-you-can-drink cocktails by Mercantile and Mash, a live DJ, Candlefish candles’ mobile candle library, Colur Studios’ beauty bar and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 29
Where: The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., Suite 200, downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$75
More Info: 843-793-4103, bit.ly/2uRfkVj
Somm School 2.0
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will focus on wine from Italy’s Piedmont region.
When: 2-3 p.m. July 29
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2JJezYq
Wrap Pop-Up
What: Bin 526 will host sandwich food truck Wraps Around the World.
When: 2-6 p.m. July 29
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Monday
Mixtape Cocktails
What: Join the Charleston chapter of the U.S. Bartender’s Guild for a night of curated cocktails using Copper and King Spirits and inspired by the bartender’s favorite albums.
When: 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. July 30
Where: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, 550 King St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-203-6297, facebook.com/USBGCharleston
Tuesday
Yappy Hour
What: Sip on happy hour specials while lounging with your dog. Toys, treats, and water bowls will be provided.
When: 4 p.m. July 31
Where: Wild Wing Cafe, 7618 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-818-9464, facebook.com/wildwingcafenorthcharleston
Food Ind. Tuesdays
What: Discounted food and drinks for food industry workers every Tuesday featuring live music.
When: 5-11 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 492, 492 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-203-6338, 492king.com
Harry Potter Night
What: To celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday, Bay Street Biergarten will host a trivia night with prizes and a special wizarding world-themed menu.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Wednesday
Brews & Bags
What: Brooklyn Brewery and Bar Mash present a summer corn hole tournament and beer specials.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-2363, facebook.com/barmashCHS
Sunset Sail
What: Two-hour evening sail aboard the “Schooner Pride” featuring a wine tasting of five wines from local wine experts and accompanied by light hors d’oeuvres. Registration is recommended.
When: 6 p.m. August 1
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-303-1113, schoonerpride.com