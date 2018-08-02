Today
IPA Day
What: Celebrate national IPA day with a selection of Frothy Beard’s IPAs and a free tulip glass with purchase.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com
Merrow’s Garden Bar
What: Wine professional Kevin Regan will host a pop-up. Wines will be updated weekly with a focus on organic, biodynamic and small producers.
When: 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays through the end of August.
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com
Indaco Anniversary
What: Indaco will turn 5 and celebrate with a special three-course dinner and negronis, peronis and spritzes available for $5.
When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Indaco, 526 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-872-6828, indacocharleston.com
Friday
Roti Rolls
What: Tradesman Brewing will host Roti Rolls food truck, which will serve signature sandwiches and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Extension, Charleston
More Info: 843-410-1315, tradesmanbrewing.com
Ramen Fridays
What: The taproom will host 2 Nixons for the ramen selection every Friday to pair with its draft beers.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com
Margarita Fest
What: Rescheduled event for the third annual margarita showcase with some of Charleston’s most popular bars and restaurants. The event will feature live music, a waterfront setting, food vendors and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$55
More Info: charlestonmargaritafest.com
Saturday
Pint of Hope
What: Cooper River Brewing will open early for an afternoon of craft beers, food supplied by A Lotta Ciabatta, pub games and more, to celebrate its new summer ale made in collaboration with Charleston Brewery District. Palmetto Community Care will receive $1 of every pint sold.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Cooper River Brewing Co., 2201 Mechanic St., Charleston
More Info: 843-405-7979, facebook.com/cooperbrewing
Toast to Equality
What: Join Charleston Pride for an evening of cocktails, food trucks and live entertainment. Tickets include 12 complimentary sample tickets, one voting ticket, a souvenir cup and drawstring bag and access to the cash bar.
When: 7-11 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: info@charlestonpride.org, toasttoequality.com
Sunday
Brewnanza
What: Harold's Cabin will host its monthly “Backyard Brewnanza” with Chug-A-Lug brew wagon and local vendors Frenchie Vintage, Kaypea Jewlery, Haegar and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free entry
More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com
Monday
Souper Heroes
What: Join the Stone Soup Collective to make healthy soups to support the community and give to those in need. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring something to cover their hair with.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 310-995-1582, thestonesoupcollective.com
Tuesday
Crawfish Boil
What: Join the Lola staff for a Louisiana-style crawfish boil, happy hour and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7, 14
Where: Lola, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-990-9416, lola-hub.com
Carolina Beer Dinner
What: Five-course menu from chefs Devron Grant of Poogan’s Smokehouse, Blair Machado of Poogan’s Porch and Michael Letchworth of Sam Jones BBQ alongside beer pairings from Revelry, Duck Rabbit and Pitt Street Brewing Companies.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Poogan’s Smokehouse, 188 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-577-5665, pooganssmokehouse.com
Wednesday
Wine Wednesday
What: Pour Taproom will host a special happy hour, including $5 glasses of wine and $8 cheese plates.
When: 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29
Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-779-0810, Charleston.pourtaproom.com