Today

IPA Day

What: Celebrate national IPA day with a selection of Frothy Beard’s IPAs and a free tulip glass with purchase.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com

Merrow’s Garden Bar

What: Wine professional Kevin Regan will host a pop-up. Wines will be updated weekly with a focus on organic, biodynamic and small producers.

When: 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays through the end of August.

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com

Indaco Anniversary

What: Indaco will turn 5 and celebrate with a special three-course dinner and negronis, peronis and spritzes available for $5.

When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Indaco, 526 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-872-6828, indacocharleston.com

Friday

Roti Rolls

What: Tradesman Brewing will host Roti Rolls food truck, which will serve signature sandwiches and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Extension, Charleston

More Info: 843-410-1315, tradesmanbrewing.com

Ramen Fridays

What: The taproom will host 2 Nixons for the ramen selection every Friday to pair with its draft beers.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com

Margarita Fest

What: Rescheduled event for the third annual margarita showcase with some of Charleston’s most popular bars and restaurants. The event will  feature live music, a waterfront setting, food vendors and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$55

More Info: charlestonmargaritafest.com

Saturday

Pint of Hope

What: Cooper River Brewing will open early for an afternoon of craft beers, food supplied by A Lotta Ciabatta, pub games and more, to celebrate its new summer ale made in collaboration with Charleston Brewery District. Palmetto Community Care will receive $1 of every pint sold.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Cooper River Brewing Co., 2201 Mechanic St., Charleston

More Info: 843-405-7979, facebook.com/cooperbrewing

Toast to Equality

What: Join Charleston Pride for an evening of cocktails, food trucks and live entertainment. Tickets include 12 complimentary sample tickets, one voting ticket, a souvenir cup and drawstring bag and access to the cash bar.

When: 7-11 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: info@charlestonpride.org, toasttoequality.com

Sunday

Brewnanza

What: Harold's Cabin will host its monthly “Backyard Brewnanza” with Chug-A-Lug brew wagon and local vendors Frenchie Vintage, Kaypea Jewlery, Haegar and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free entry

More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com

Monday

Souper Heroes

What: Join the Stone Soup Collective to make healthy soups to support the community and give to those in need. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring something to cover their hair with.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 310-995-1582, thestonesoupcollective.com

Tuesday

Crawfish Boil

What: Join the Lola staff for a Louisiana-style crawfish boil, happy hour and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7, 14

Where: Lola, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-990-9416, lola-hub.com

Carolina Beer Dinner

What: Five-course menu from chefs Devron Grant of Poogan’s Smokehouse, Blair Machado of Poogan’s Porch and Michael Letchworth of Sam Jones BBQ alongside beer pairings from Revelry, Duck Rabbit and Pitt Street Brewing Companies.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Poogan’s Smokehouse, 188 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 843-577-5665, pooganssmokehouse.com

Wednesday

Wine Wednesday

What: Pour Taproom will host a special happy hour, including $5 glasses of wine and $8 cheese plates.

When: 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29

Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-779-0810, Charleston.pourtaproom.com