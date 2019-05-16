Nat Fuller Feast (copy)
On Thursday at Drayton Hall, chef Kevin Miller will give a lecture on his research on and re-creation of two historic dinners in tribute to Charleston’s enslaved cooks.

Today

Taxidermy Birthday

What: In celebration of Taxidermy's fifth birthday and new store opening, Josephine's will offer themed cocktails, wine and light hors d'oeuvres.

When: 4-7 p.m. May 16

Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 62 and 64 Spring St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-974-4105, shoptaxidermy.com

Sip & Stroll

What: Visit participating stores and restaurants during the monthly Freshfields Village Spring Sip & Stroll for special in-store events, sales and promotions along with sips and light snacks.

When: 4-7 p.m. May 16

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-972-0712, bit.ly/2PVvQxB

‘Tale of Two Dinners’   

What: Chef Kevin Miller will give a lecture on his research on and re-creation of two historic dinners in tribute to Charleston’s enslaved cooks. The talk will be followed by a reception.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 16

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free lecture; $20 reception

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2QC577H

Harvest Dinner   

What: The Green Heart Project and Mitchell Elementary School will hold the ninth annual Harvest Dinner to celebrate healthy food and the community. This is a neighborhood potluck-style BBQ at the school's urban farm, with food from local chefs using the Green Heart garden's produce.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 16

Where: Mitchell Elementary School, 2 Perry St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: info@greenheartsc.org, bit.ly/2JucEFR

Friday

Tasting at Ten 

What: Guided weekly coffee tasting.

When: 10 a.m. May 17

Where: Counter Culture Coffee Charleston, 85 1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 888-238-5282, ext. 2, bit.ly/2Vx0IKQ

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: Farmers market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: Farmers market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. May 18

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2Vd2DPu

Sunday

Brunch Market   

What: Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: 321-695-6249, bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Sunset Cruise

What: The two-hour guided cruise for beginner and experienced wine drinkers will include a lesson on Madeira in 18th- and 19th-century Charleston as well as a wine tasting.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 19

Where: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-849-8687, bit.ly/MadeiraSunsetCruise

Monday

Oyster Class

What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 20

Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $55

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2Yu9ma7

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market  

What: Farmers market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

Ice Cream Giveaway

What: For each scoop served, Mayfield Creamery Moose Tracks will donate $1 to The Salvation Army of Charleston with the hopes to raise $10,000 for vital community programs.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 21

Where: Corner of N. Market St. and Church St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 616-233-0500, bit.ly/2Jf3Owo

Wednesday

West Ashley Market 

What: Farmers market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 2

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Wine Tasting

What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 22

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk

