Today
Taxidermy Birthday
What: In celebration of Taxidermy's fifth birthday and new store opening, Josephine's will offer themed cocktails, wine and light hors d'oeuvres.
When: 4-7 p.m. May 16
Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 62 and 64 Spring St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-974-4105, shoptaxidermy.com
Sip & Stroll
What: Visit participating stores and restaurants during the monthly Freshfields Village Spring Sip & Stroll for special in-store events, sales and promotions along with sips and light snacks.
When: 4-7 p.m. May 16
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-972-0712, bit.ly/2PVvQxB
‘Tale of Two Dinners’
What: Chef Kevin Miller will give a lecture on his research on and re-creation of two historic dinners in tribute to Charleston’s enslaved cooks. The talk will be followed by a reception.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 16
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free lecture; $20 reception
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2QC577H
Harvest Dinner
What: The Green Heart Project and Mitchell Elementary School will hold the ninth annual Harvest Dinner to celebrate healthy food and the community. This is a neighborhood potluck-style BBQ at the school's urban farm, with food from local chefs using the Green Heart garden's produce.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 16
Where: Mitchell Elementary School, 2 Perry St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: info@greenheartsc.org, bit.ly/2JucEFR
Friday
Tasting at Ten
What: Guided weekly coffee tasting.
When: 10 a.m. May 17
Where: Counter Culture Coffee Charleston, 85 1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 888-238-5282, ext. 2, bit.ly/2Vx0IKQ
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: Farmers market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: Farmers market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. May 18
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2Vd2DPu
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: 321-695-6249, bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Sunset Cruise
What: The two-hour guided cruise for beginner and experienced wine drinkers will include a lesson on Madeira in 18th- and 19th-century Charleston as well as a wine tasting.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 19
Where: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-849-8687, bit.ly/MadeiraSunsetCruise
Monday
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 20
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2Yu9ma7
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Farmers market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
Ice Cream Giveaway
What: For each scoop served, Mayfield Creamery Moose Tracks will donate $1 to The Salvation Army of Charleston with the hopes to raise $10,000 for vital community programs.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 21
Where: Corner of N. Market St. and Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 616-233-0500, bit.ly/2Jf3Owo
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: Farmers market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 2
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Wine Tasting
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 22
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk