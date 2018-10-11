Today
Taco Thursday
What: Elliotborough Mini Bar will host guest chef Mac McAlister for a menu of margaritas and tacos every Thursday through Oct. 25.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Elliotborough Mini Bar, 18 Percy St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/elliotboroughminibar
Friday Oct. 12
Biergarten Anniversary
What: Biergarten will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a party featuring $5 specials on appetizers, birthday cake and beer, a free oyster roast from 6-8 p.m. and live music from Midnight City Band.
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on the wines of Italy.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Cupcake Decorating
What: Join Mary Lynn Hart of Made With Love for a cupcake decorating class featuring 12 cupcakes to decorate and take home.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Unit R, Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/2O3O4PA
Sunday
Culinary Celebration
What: Fourth annual “Tale of the Fish” culinary celebration featuring celebrated chefs and mixologists to create an evening of coastal Italian-inspired dishes alongside Italian wines. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms
Price: $95
More Info: 855-211-7473, wilddunes.com
Wine Cruise
What: A two-hour cruise along the Charleston harbor for the Schooner Pride’s second Sunday sail featuring an array of curated wines from Spain and Napa and hors d’oeuvres.
When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-303-1113, schoonerpride.com
Monday
Taco Tequila Kombat
What: Semifinal for the battle of Taco and Tequila cocktail pairings featuring Palace Hotel and Pearlz Little Oyster Bar. Ticket will include two tacos, two tequila cocktails and one vote for your favorite of the night.
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-998-6868, thebrickcharleston.com
Tuesday
Community Dinner
What: Middleton Place will host a community dinner with Pilates studio Longevity Fitness featuring wine and beer, a stroll through the gardens and a family-style menu of local and organic ingredients.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Wednesday
Whiskey After Dark
What: The Local Palate will present its fifth annual Whiskey After Dark event featuring samples of more than 100 whiskeys, bourbons and scotches, as well as craft beer and wine. The event also will host Rodney Scott and Sam Jones, and Southern Soul Barbeque. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$85
More Info: 843-793-4876, bit.ly/2Pb8p21
Collab Dinner
What: To celebrate national seafood month, Slightly North of Broad and the South Carolina Aquarium will host a collaborative seafood dinner with chefs from The Glass Onion, Holy City Brewing, The Macintosh, Slightly North of Broad and Halls Signature Events. Wine pairings are available for an additional charge and there will be a cash bar on-site.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-242-3185, bit.ly/2Rs9Kmu