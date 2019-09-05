Wine Down Wednesday (copy)

Explore Old Towne Creek County Park with wine down 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian, some events may be canceled or postponed. Please call the venues or check their websites for confirmation of scheduled events.

Friday

Nightly Spirits

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, nightlyspirits.com/charleston-ghost-tours

Noodle Nights

What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.

When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays

Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston

More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Southeast Crab Feast

What: The Southeast Crab Feast event will offer all-you-can-eat fresh blue crabs, one side of fish and chips, snow crab legs platter, music and a family-friendly environment.

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $10-$55

More Info: 843-762-5585, bit.ly/2ZsVNwd

Sunday

Sunday Brunch

What: Join Jewish studies assistant professor David Slucki for brunch as he reads excerpts from his book, "Sing This at My Funeral: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons," and discusses it with English professor Simon Lewis.

When: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 8

Where: Jewish Studies Center, Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZBR0bc

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Jewish Deli Brunch

What: Local pop up Matzo y Masa will hold a special Jewish Deli Brunch.

When: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $7-$14

More Info: 843-737-3573, bit.ly/2PutdWJ

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 28

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley

Wine Down Wednesday

What: The fall Wine Down Wednesday returns and guests can enjoy wine and live music from Eric Vaughn at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available from Madrigal's Tacos and Cirsea Ice Cream.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2NIqUwJ

