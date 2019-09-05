EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian, some events may be canceled or postponed. Please call the venues or check their websites for confirmation of scheduled events.
Friday
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, nightlyspirits.com/charleston-ghost-tours
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Southeast Crab Feast
What: The Southeast Crab Feast event will offer all-you-can-eat fresh blue crabs, one side of fish and chips, snow crab legs platter, music and a family-friendly environment.
When: 1 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $10-$55
More Info: 843-762-5585, bit.ly/2ZsVNwd
Sunday
Sunday Brunch
What: Join Jewish studies assistant professor David Slucki for brunch as he reads excerpts from his book, "Sing This at My Funeral: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons," and discusses it with English professor Simon Lewis.
When: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: Jewish Studies Center, Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZBR0bc
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Jewish Deli Brunch
What: Local pop up Matzo y Masa will hold a special Jewish Deli Brunch.
When: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $7-$14
More Info: 843-737-3573, bit.ly/2PutdWJ
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 28
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley
Wine Down Wednesday
What: The fall Wine Down Wednesday returns and guests can enjoy wine and live music from Eric Vaughn at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available from Madrigal's Tacos and Cirsea Ice Cream.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2NIqUwJ