Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers in the morning...overcast late with rain likely. It will be heavy at times. High 77F. Winds N at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 72F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.