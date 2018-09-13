Somm School
The Fall entry-level somm school is officially in full swing at Edmund's Oast Exchange with Certified Sommelier Sarah O'Kelley from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. File/Wade Spees/Staff

Today

Wicked Weed Dinner

What: 39 Rue de Jean will host Wicked Weed Brewery for a four-course dinner with five beer pairings. Ticket price includes gratuity and a special souvenir beer glass.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: 39 Rue de Jean, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 843-722-8881, 39ruedejean.com

Chocolate Day 

What: Rusty Bull Brewing will partner with Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe to tap a special chocolate influenced collaboration beer as well as flight and chocolate dessert pairings. The event will also feature live music from Logan and the Kidders, giveaways and food trucks.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com

French Wines Class

What: International vice president Vincent Wallays of one of Burgundy’s most prestigious and historic wineries, Domaine Chanson, will guide attendees through a tasting of six French wines.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Tasting Room at Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Daniel Island

Price: $40

More Info: 843-377-8181, bit.ly/2oN3NUc

Brewer’s Ball 

What: A celebration of Charleston’s finest brews, foods and difference makers. The event is cocktail attire and ticket price will include unlimited food and drink.

When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $85

More Info: 843-852-2965, chsbrewersball.com

Friday

Coffee Brewing

What: Two-hour class and guided coffee tasting to provide context for flavor preferences, fundamentals of brewing and to practice making pour-overs. All participants will receive a three-month subscription trial that will provide freshly roasted coffee to their door.

When: 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Counter Culture Coffee, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 888-238-5282, bit.ly/2CvmAwZ

Saturday

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on blind tasting.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Food Truck Fare

What: Edmund’s Oast will host its first food truck at the shop. Herd Provisions will sell its grass-fed hamburgers and more while Life Raft Treats will sell frozen sweets and Edmund’s will offer happy hour pricing on drinks.

When: 12-3 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Vegan Cooking Class

What: Interactive vegan cooking class with tips and information to help students leave feeling knowledgeable and empowered. The class will feature a Q&A, meal-planning ideas and a take-home meal.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: To be determined, North Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: bit.ly/2wRJgBB

African Diaspora Food

What: Culinary event celebrates the contributions of African-American culture to Lowcountry cuisine, curated by Dr. Jessica B. Harris. The event features a three-course meal, designed by Dr. Harris, highlighting the cuisine of the African Diaspora. The meal will blend context with cuisine. Commentary by Dr. Harris will present some of the ingredients used by cooks of the mid-18th and 19th centuries. The meal will include beer, wine and a specially curated signature cocktail.

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $89

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Sunday

Brunch Party

What: Sunday brunch and day party featuring buffet-style chicken and waffles, mimosas and a DJ.

When: 3-9 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: BG’s Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20 general admission

More Info: 843-414-7568, bit.ly/2wUareS

Lowcountry Boil

What: Dining experience featuring a Lowcountry boil, including Southern favorites on Morris Island. Guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. The price includes dinner, a two and a half hour boat trip and a guide.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: Morris Island, 66 West 9th St. Ext., Folly Beach

Price: $55-$65

More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com

Monday

Taco Tequila Kombat

What: Taco and Tequila cocktail pairing contest between Rappahannock Oyster Bar and Coast Bar & Grill to support the Wine to Water Charity. Ticket will include two tacos, two tequila cocktails and one vote for your favorite of the night.

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-998-6868, thebrickcharleston.com

Tuesday

Hopler Wine Dinner

What: Evening of culinary delights by chef Joel Lucas paired with offerings from Austrian-based Hopler Winery and Vineyards. Elizabeth Hopler will join the dinner to share anecdotes and details about the winery and wine-making process.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: Edison, 1014 Fort Johnson Road, James Island

More Info: 843-872-5500, Chelsea@edisonjamesisland.com