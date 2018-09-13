Today
Wicked Weed Dinner
What: 39 Rue de Jean will host Wicked Weed Brewery for a four-course dinner with five beer pairings. Ticket price includes gratuity and a special souvenir beer glass.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: 39 Rue de Jean, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-722-8881, 39ruedejean.com
Chocolate Day
What: Rusty Bull Brewing will partner with Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe to tap a special chocolate influenced collaboration beer as well as flight and chocolate dessert pairings. The event will also feature live music from Logan and the Kidders, giveaways and food trucks.
When: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com
French Wines Class
What: International vice president Vincent Wallays of one of Burgundy’s most prestigious and historic wineries, Domaine Chanson, will guide attendees through a tasting of six French wines.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Tasting Room at Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Daniel Island
Price: $40
More Info: 843-377-8181, bit.ly/2oN3NUc
Brewer’s Ball
What: A celebration of Charleston’s finest brews, foods and difference makers. The event is cocktail attire and ticket price will include unlimited food and drink.
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-852-2965, chsbrewersball.com
Friday
Coffee Brewing
What: Two-hour class and guided coffee tasting to provide context for flavor preferences, fundamentals of brewing and to practice making pour-overs. All participants will receive a three-month subscription trial that will provide freshly roasted coffee to their door.
When: 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Counter Culture Coffee, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 888-238-5282, bit.ly/2CvmAwZ
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on blind tasting.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Food Truck Fare
What: Edmund’s Oast will host its first food truck at the shop. Herd Provisions will sell its grass-fed hamburgers and more while Life Raft Treats will sell frozen sweets and Edmund’s will offer happy hour pricing on drinks.
When: 12-3 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Vegan Cooking Class
What: Interactive vegan cooking class with tips and information to help students leave feeling knowledgeable and empowered. The class will feature a Q&A, meal-planning ideas and a take-home meal.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: To be determined, North Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/2wRJgBB
African Diaspora Food
What: Culinary event celebrates the contributions of African-American culture to Lowcountry cuisine, curated by Dr. Jessica B. Harris. The event features a three-course meal, designed by Dr. Harris, highlighting the cuisine of the African Diaspora. The meal will blend context with cuisine. Commentary by Dr. Harris will present some of the ingredients used by cooks of the mid-18th and 19th centuries. The meal will include beer, wine and a specially curated signature cocktail.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $89
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Sunday
Brunch Party
What: Sunday brunch and day party featuring buffet-style chicken and waffles, mimosas and a DJ.
When: 3-9 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: BG’s Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $20 general admission
More Info: 843-414-7568, bit.ly/2wUareS
Lowcountry Boil
What: Dining experience featuring a Lowcountry boil, including Southern favorites on Morris Island. Guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. The price includes dinner, a two and a half hour boat trip and a guide.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Morris Island, 66 West 9th St. Ext., Folly Beach
Price: $55-$65
More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com
Monday
Taco Tequila Kombat
What: Taco and Tequila cocktail pairing contest between Rappahannock Oyster Bar and Coast Bar & Grill to support the Wine to Water Charity. Ticket will include two tacos, two tequila cocktails and one vote for your favorite of the night.
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-998-6868, thebrickcharleston.com
Tuesday
Hopler Wine Dinner
What: Evening of culinary delights by chef Joel Lucas paired with offerings from Austrian-based Hopler Winery and Vineyards. Elizabeth Hopler will join the dinner to share anecdotes and details about the winery and wine-making process.
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Edison, 1014 Fort Johnson Road, James Island
More Info: 843-872-5500, Chelsea@edisonjamesisland.com