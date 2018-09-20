Today
Geektoberfest
What: Second annual Geektoberfest featuring authentic German cuisine and beer tastings from local breweries.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Charleston Digital Corridor, 78 Alexander St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-3773, bit.ly/2CMxVZN
Wine Dinner
What: Four-course dinner party with wine pairings from Marchesi Antinori winery and fare from Halls executive chef Matt Greene.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $200
More Info: 843-303-1113, hallssignatureevents.com
Friday
Merrow’s Garden Bar
What: Wine professional Kevin Regan will host a pop-up and wines will be updated weekly with a focus on organic, bio-dynamic and small producers.
When: 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays.
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/about
Wine & Cheese Cruise
What: A cruise along the waterways of Folly Beach featuring light appetizers and a cheese spread at sunset. Guests are asked to bring their preferred wines aboard.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Tideline Tours, 66 West 9th St. Extension, Folly Beach
Price: $50
More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com
Saturday
BBQ Judges Training
What: The Southern BBQ Network will host a certified judges training class to raise funds for local charities. The training will include a barbecue lunch.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Summerville Masonic Lodge, 111 North Main St.
Price: $18-$25
More Info: 843-425-4186, sbbqn.com
Chocolate Pairing
What: Four wines paired with chocolate to celebrate the first day of autumn.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com
Homegrown Oktoberfest
What: Homegrown Brewhouse will celebrate Germany's official Oktoberfest featuring special cask tappings, Bavarian-inspired meals and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Homegrown Brewhouse, 117 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $13.50
More Info: 843-879-9342, homegrownbrewhouse.com
Monday
Harvest Moon Dinner
What: A dinner with organic wine pairings, focusing on local harvests and grains with opportunities for guests to interact with the farmers and see the organic practices first-hand.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $50-$55
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Tuesday
Market Finale
What: Mount Pleasant will host its last farmers market of the season.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion, Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd.
More Info: 843-884-2528, experiencemountpleasant.com
Beer Pairings
What: A three-course meal paired with beer from Moody Tongue Brewing Co.
When: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Black Wood Smokehouse, 90 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-789-3722, blackwoodsmokehouse.com
'Hospital & Hospitality'
What: 5Church will partner with MUSC Children's Hopsital to host a special "Hospital & Hospitality" fundraiser dinner. Child patients will work alongside 5Church's chefs, servers and hostesses to create a three-course meal. Wine pairings included.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: 5Church, 32B North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com