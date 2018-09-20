Today

Geektoberfest

What: Second annual Geektoberfest featuring authentic German cuisine and beer tastings from local breweries.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Charleston Digital Corridor, 78 Alexander St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-3773, bit.ly/2CMxVZN

Wine Dinner

What: Four-course dinner party with wine pairings from Marchesi Antinori winery and fare from Halls executive chef Matt Greene.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston

Price: $200

More Info: 843-303-1113, hallssignatureevents.com

Friday

Merrow’s Garden Bar

What: Wine professional Kevin Regan will host a pop-up and wines will be updated weekly with a focus on organic, bio-dynamic and small producers.

When: 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays.

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/about

Wine & Cheese Cruise

What: A cruise along the waterways of Folly Beach featuring light appetizers and a cheese spread at sunset. Guests are asked to bring their preferred wines aboard.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Tideline Tours, 66 West 9th St. Extension, Folly Beach

Price: $50

More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com

Saturday

BBQ Judges Training

What: The Southern BBQ Network will host a certified judges training class to raise funds for local charities. The training will include a barbecue lunch.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Summerville Masonic Lodge, 111 North Main St.

Price: $18-$25

More Info: 843-425-4186, sbbqn.com

Chocolate Pairing

What: Four wines paired with chocolate to celebrate the first day of autumn.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com

Homegrown Oktoberfest

What: Homegrown Brewhouse will celebrate Germany's official Oktoberfest featuring special cask tappings, Bavarian-inspired meals and more.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Homegrown Brewhouse, 117 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $13.50

More Info: 843-879-9342, homegrownbrewhouse.com

Monday

Harvest Moon Dinner

What: A dinner with organic wine pairings, focusing on local harvests and grains with opportunities for guests to interact with the farmers and see the organic practices first-hand.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $50-$55

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Tuesday

Market Finale

What: Mount Pleasant will host its last farmers market of the season.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Farmers Market Pavilion, Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd.

More Info: 843-884-2528, experiencemountpleasant.com

Beer Pairings

What: A three-course meal paired with beer from Moody Tongue Brewing Co.

When: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Black Wood Smokehouse, 90 Folly Road, Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-789-3722, blackwoodsmokehouse.com

'Hospital & Hospitality' 

What: 5Church will partner with MUSC Children's Hopsital to host a special "Hospital & Hospitality" fundraiser dinner. Child patients will work alongside 5Church's chefs, servers and hostesses to create a three-course meal. Wine pairings included.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: 5Church, 32B North Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com