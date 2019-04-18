Today
Sip & Stroll
What: Visit participating shops and restaurants during this monthly Spring Sip & Stroll for special in-store events, sales and promotions along with beverages and light snacks.
When: 4-7 p.m. April 18
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-972-0712, bit.ly/2HBjRms
Tour & Wine Tasting
What: Guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House followed by a glass of wine on the second floor piazza. Register online.
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 18
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 members; $25 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2Z49U7F
BBQ Cruise
What: Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruise aboard the Carolina Queen with food from Swing & Swine and Lowcountry blues from Shrimp City Slim.
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays
Where: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $46.95
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Friday
Oyster Roast
What: The Isaac Abraham Temple Association will host an oyster roast including fish and chicken baskets and a DJ.
When: 8 p.m. April 19
Where: Ancient Square Lodge, 206 Liberty Hall Road, Goose Creek
Price: $5
More Info: bit.ly/2KyFgjz
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on California, Oregon and Washington wines.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 13
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info:843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Rosé Fest
What: Edmund’s Oast Exchange will host a rosé fest with tasting and vendor stations, and guest food and artisan vendors.
When: 1-3 p.m. April 20
Where: Edmund’s Oast, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info:843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/events
'Sip into Spring'
What: Drayton Hall will host wine tastings from small boutique producers from France and Italy and includes a grounds pass.
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays in April
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15 members; $25 nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2rRzD3u
Rusty Bull Rodeo
What: This party is one-third food truck rodeo, one-third music festival and one-third rodeo. Food trucks will be available 4-9 p.m., live music from B.L. Simmons 4-7 p.m. and Mystic Vibrations 7-10 p.m. and the mechanical bull will be available 6-8 p.m.
When: 4-10 p.m. April 20
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2IhrwYx
Whole Hog BBQ
What: Tank Jackson of Holy City Hogs will serve a whole heritage hog with sides and fixin's, paired with Alsace white wines.
When: 4-9 p.m. April 20
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-805-4809, bit.ly/2Gek9O3
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry and mixed media.
When: 5-10 p.m. April 20
Where: Edmund’s Oast, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
P&C Market
What: The Post and Courier hosts a weekly farmers and crafters market featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
Monday
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle and book.
When: 6-8 p.m. April 22
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2IiBB7h
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music from the Cat Strickland Duo. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available from Tamashii and Life Raft Treats.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 24
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1724/Wine-Down-Wednesday
Garden Strolls
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines and light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 24
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2Gkq9WL