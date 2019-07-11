Today
Sunset Sangria
What: Throughout July, Triangle will donate all of the proceeds from its sales of Sunset Sangria for the Cure to the local Susan G. Komen affiliate which raises money for the education, research, care and cure for breast cancer.
When: Daily through July
Where: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $7 by the glass; $16 by the pitcher
More Info: 843-377-1330, trianglecharandbar.com
'Hot in the City'
What: "Hot in the City: Drinks for a Cause" is a fundraiser for Drayton Hall and portion of beverage proceeds will benefit Drayton's Preservation Trust.
When: 5-8 p.m. July 11
Where: Edmund Oast's Brewing Co., 1505 King St., Suite 115, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, edmundsoast.com
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Don Merckle and the Blacksmiths.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 11
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2ISePlO
Wine Tasting
What: Christin Rutz will guide guests through a portfolio of rosé wines, and Parcel 32 executive chef Shaun Brian will serve curated small bite pairings. Register in advance.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 11
Where: Parcel 32, 442 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-722-3474, bit.ly/2FWeLQd
Sips & Sweets
What: Savannah Bee Co. Charleston will host mead tastings paired with desserts.
When: 7-9 p.m. July 11
Where: Savannah Bee Co., 276 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-722-5664, bit.ly/2YvC9v8
Friday
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from Spain.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 13
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r
Regatta Dinner
What: The Hobcaw Yacht Club will host a Home Team BBQ dinner during the 2019 Regatta, including dinner, dessert, tea and lemonade. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
When: 5:30 p.m. July 13
Where: Hobcaw Yacht Club, 180 Hobcaw Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$20
More Info: contact@hobcawyachtclub.com, bit.ly/2FRpwTJ
Sunday
Wimbledon Brunch
What: Participants can dress in tennis whites to celebrate Wimbledon and support Southeast Corgi Rescue.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14
Where: The Wickliffe House, 178 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-723-5600, bit.ly/2S1qt0W
Food Trucks for Hope
What: Carnes Crossroads' monthly "Food Trucks For Hope" food truck rodeos feature 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music. This date will benefit local food truck Sabor CubaRican Cuisine rebuild after a major vehicle accident.
When: Noon-5 p.m. July 14
Where: Carnes Crossroad, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-695-7213, bit.ly/2LCFCV3
Monday
Charlie Cart Kickoff
What: Find out more about the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen, learn about Lowcountry Food Bank’s mission and enjoy some cooking demos.
When: 3-4 p.m. July 15
Where: Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-744-2489, bit.ly/2YIZ7zc
Tuesday
Lecture & Demo
What: The latest edition of the 2019 Field Notes lecture series will feature Ted Dombrowski and chef Morgan McQueen of Ted’s Butcherblock. All ticket proceeds will be donated to One80 Place.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 16
Where: The Gadsden, 5 Gadsdenboro St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-732-1005, bit.ly/2XuSMdW
Wednesday
Tasty Crab House
What: The North Charleston Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the ribbon cutting for Tasty Crab House, a local restaurant offering Cajun-style seafood.
When: 11:30 a.m. July 17
Where: Tasty Crab House, 7800 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-797-2299, bit.ly/2XVxOVe