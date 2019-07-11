Somm School (copy)

The spring entry-level somm school is officially in full swing at Edmund's Oast Exchange with Certified Sommelier Sarah O'Kelley from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. File/Staff

Today

Sunset Sangria

What: Throughout July, Triangle will donate all of the proceeds from its sales of Sunset Sangria for the Cure to the local Susan G. Komen affiliate which raises money for the education, research, care and cure for breast cancer.

When: Daily through July

Where: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $7 by the glass; $16 by the pitcher

More Info: 843-377-1330, trianglecharandbar.com

'Hot in the City'

What: "Hot in the City: Drinks for a Cause" is a fundraiser for Drayton Hall and portion of beverage proceeds will benefit Drayton's Preservation Trust.

When: 5-8 p.m. July 11

Where: Edmund Oast's Brewing Co., 1505 King St., Suite 115, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, edmundsoast.com

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Don Merckle and the Blacksmiths.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 11

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2ISePlO

Wine Tasting

What: Christin Rutz will guide guests through a portfolio of rosé wines, and Parcel 32 executive chef Shaun Brian will serve curated small bite pairings. Register in advance.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 11

Where: Parcel 32, 442 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-722-3474, bit.ly/2FWeLQd

Sips & Sweets

What: Savannah Bee Co. Charleston will host mead tastings paired with desserts.

When: 7-9 p.m. July 11

Where: Savannah Bee Co., 276 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-722-5664, bit.ly/2YvC9v8

Friday

Nightly Spirits

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from Spain.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 13

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r

Regatta Dinner 

What: The Hobcaw Yacht Club will host a Home Team BBQ dinner during the 2019 Regatta, including dinner, dessert, tea and lemonade. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

When: 5:30 p.m. July 13

Where: Hobcaw Yacht Club, 180 Hobcaw Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10-$20

More Info: contact@hobcawyachtclub.com, bit.ly/2FRpwTJ

Sunday

Wimbledon Brunch

What: Participants can dress in tennis whites to celebrate Wimbledon and support Southeast Corgi Rescue.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14

Where: The Wickliffe House, 178 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 843-723-5600, bit.ly/2S1qt0W

Food Trucks for Hope

What: Carnes Crossroads' monthly "Food Trucks For Hope" food truck rodeos feature 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music. This date will benefit local food truck Sabor CubaRican Cuisine rebuild after a major vehicle accident.

When: Noon-5 p.m. July 14

Where: Carnes Crossroad, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-695-7213, bit.ly/2LCFCV3

Monday

Charlie Cart Kickoff

What: Find out more about the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen, learn about Lowcountry Food Bank’s mission and enjoy some cooking demos.

When: 3-4 p.m. July 15

Where: Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-744-2489, bit.ly/2YIZ7zc

Tuesday

Lecture & Demo

What: The latest edition of the 2019 Field Notes lecture series will feature Ted Dombrowski and chef Morgan McQueen of Ted’s Butcherblock. All ticket proceeds will be donated to One80 Place.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 16

Where: The Gadsden, 5 Gadsdenboro St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-732-1005, bit.ly/2XuSMdW

Wednesday

Tasty Crab House

What: The North Charleston Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the ribbon cutting for Tasty Crab House, a local restaurant offering Cajun-style seafood.

When: 11:30 a.m. July 17

Where: Tasty Crab House, 7800 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-797-2299, bit.ly/2XVxOVe

