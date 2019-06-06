Farmers Market (copy)

The weekly farmers markets are back in downtown Charleston, James Island, Johns Island, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and West Ashley.

 File/Dean Fosdick/AP

Today

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Chucktown Funk.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3

Friday

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Encore Band. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 7

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2WjdxsJ

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: This weekly farmers, arts and crafts market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2vyeT2I

Johns Island Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on blind tasting.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 8

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r

‘I Love Edisto’

What: The Edisto Island Open Land Trust will host a party and live auction to celebrate 25 years, with drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 8

Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court

Price: $75- $125

More Info: 843-869-9004, bit.ly/2W9TSLD

Sunday

Rose Pavilion Brunch

What: This edition of the Sunday Brunch series hosted by the Charleston Parks Conservancy in the newly renovated Rose Pavilion will feature music from the Lyndsey Moynihan Jazz Trio.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2Wo7uCf

Brunch Market

What: Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Food Truck Rodeo

What: Carnes Crossroads hosts monthly "Food Trucks For Hope" food truck rodeos featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music.

When: Noon-5 p.m. June 9

Where: Carnes Crossroad, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2IamJ8z

Book Launch

What: Buxton Books and Skirt Magazine will host Mary Alice Monroe’s official launch of her latest book “The Summer Guests,” including a signed book, hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary cocktail.

When: 3 p.m. June 9

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Price: $47

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/30V6dSt

Workshop for Women

What: FAB is a two-day workshop created by and for women in the hospitality industry to connect, share and learn about the business of food and beverage.

When: June 9-11

Where: American Theater, 446 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $600

More Info: bit.ly/2WCuBcg

Monday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. June 10

Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. June 12

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UIX3cc

Charlie Cart at Library

What: The Charlie Cart is a mobile kitchen classroom that delivers hands-on nutrition education. Participants will learn how to make homemade hummus using fresh ingredients.

When: 2 p.m. June 12

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2I9Fn0u

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.