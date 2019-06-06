Today
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Chucktown Funk.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3
Friday
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Encore Band. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 7
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2WjdxsJ
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: This weekly farmers, arts and crafts market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2vyeT2I
Johns Island Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on blind tasting.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r
‘I Love Edisto’
What: The Edisto Island Open Land Trust will host a party and live auction to celebrate 25 years, with drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court
Price: $75- $125
More Info: 843-869-9004, bit.ly/2W9TSLD
Sunday
Rose Pavilion Brunch
What: This edition of the Sunday Brunch series hosted by the Charleston Parks Conservancy in the newly renovated Rose Pavilion will feature music from the Lyndsey Moynihan Jazz Trio.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2Wo7uCf
Brunch Market
What: Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Food Truck Rodeo
What: Carnes Crossroads hosts monthly "Food Trucks For Hope" food truck rodeos featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music.
When: Noon-5 p.m. June 9
Where: Carnes Crossroad, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2IamJ8z
Book Launch
What: Buxton Books and Skirt Magazine will host Mary Alice Monroe’s official launch of her latest book “The Summer Guests,” including a signed book, hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary cocktail.
When: 3 p.m. June 9
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $47
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/30V6dSt
Workshop for Women
What: FAB is a two-day workshop created by and for women in the hospitality industry to connect, share and learn about the business of food and beverage.
When: June 9-11
Where: American Theater, 446 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $600
More Info: bit.ly/2WCuBcg
Monday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. June 10
Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. June 12
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UIX3cc
Charlie Cart at Library
What: The Charlie Cart is a mobile kitchen classroom that delivers hands-on nutrition education. Participants will learn how to make homemade hummus using fresh ingredients.
When: 2 p.m. June 12
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2I9Fn0u