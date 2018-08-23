Today

Oregon Uncorked

What: A class on Oregon wines with Patrick Emerson to learn about all the important wine regions and grapes, featuring six different wine tastings and charcuterie.

When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com

Champagne Dinner

What: Explore the history of Madame Clicquot with a champagne tasting alongside a five-course meal.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 55 South Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $120

More Info: 843-793-4224, ruthschris.net

Final Thirsty Thursday

What: The last Thirsty Thursday of the RiverDogs season featuring dollar beers all night.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Joe P. Riley Jr. Stadium, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8 general admission

More Info: 843-723-7241, rileyparkevents.com

Saturday

Ice Cream Class

What: The Charleston County Public Library will host an ice cream-making workshop.

When: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’On Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3941, ccpl.org

Inaugural Brunch

What: Goat. Sheep. Cow. will feature its first brunch menu, including a special brunch cheese and charcuterie board.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Goat. Sheep. Cow. North, 804 Meeting St., Ste. 102, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-203-3118, bit.ly/2OG98aF

Lowcountry Boil

What: No cover all day for Lola’s Lowcountry boil served with potatoes, corn, andouille sausage and onions. The event will feature live music from One Kool Blow and drink specials.

When: 2-8 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Lola, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-990-9416, lola-hub.com

Sunday

Seafood Picnic

What: Menu of sustainably caught seafood picnic dishes paired with local brews to commemorate the end of summer.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $60-$65

More Info: 843-266-7477, middletonplace.org

Gin Happy Hour

What: Complimentary Seersucker Gin cocktails presented by the Charleston chapter of the Bartender’s Guild.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Proof, 437 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: usbg.org, bit.ly/2OHcFpm

Champagne & Lobster

What: The Immortal Lobster will be setting up shop to pair its lobster rolls and tacos with Bin 526’s champagne.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston

More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com

Monday

Sap Lai

What: Last pop-up for Sap Lai Southeast Asian food truck with its menu of spring rolls, steamed buns, drunken noodles and more at the Fermentory.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com

Yoga & Wine

What: Last yoga class of the summer yoga and wine series led by Caryn O’Hara and Elli Richter. A complimentary glass of wine will follow the class. All levels of experience are invited to attend.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: 843-990-9449, carynohara.com/events

Tuesday

Beer Showcase

What: Edmund’s Oast will host an array of wild and sour beers from Allagash Brewing Co. out of Maine. There will be rare kegs on tap and a selection of strange bottles for by-the-glass pours.

When: 5 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Edumunds Oast Restaurant, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com

Road Trip Tasting

What: Oregon wine tasting featuring seven winemakers from the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. The event will feature more than 25 wines with appetizers curated by executive chef Matt Brigham. Proceeds will benefit MUSC Children's Health Hospital.Reservations required.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Laura Alberts Tasteful Options, 891 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island 

Price: $25

More Info: 843-881-4711, lauraalberts.com

Wednesday

Wine Cruise

What: Two-hour sunset cruise aboard the “Schooner Pride” featuring a tasting of four to five hand-selected wines by the wine experts at Executive Wines and hors d’oeuvres provided by Foodies Catering.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Schooner Pride at the Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $68

More Info: 843-722-1112, schoonerpride.com