Saturday
Block Party
What: Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company will host a block party after the Cooper River Bridge Run featuring an oyster roast, food trucks, live music and food and drink specials to benefit local non-profit I Got Legs.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6
Where: Container Bar-Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2JRIle2
Sunday
Barre Pop-Up
What: Pure Barre will present a pop-up class followed by a free beer. Take your own mat and water.
When: 10 a.m. April 7
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-732-1749, bit.ly/2uvIXvo
Tuesday
Books for Bier
What: Trade a gently used book for a beer (root beer for children) and shop for other books an bid in a silent auction, presented by Friends of the Library. Limit one beer-for-book per person.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. April 9
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6882, http://bit.ly/2UcBmBl
Wednesday
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music from Dave Landeo at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and this week's food trucks are Lola's Lumpia and Holy Rolly Charleston.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 10
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2FOGwdP