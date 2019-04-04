Lola's Lumpia food truck

Lola's Lumpia food truck will be at this week's Wine Down Wednesday event at Old Towne Creek County Park.

Saturday

Block Party

What: Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company will host a block party after the Cooper River Bridge Run featuring an oyster roast, food trucks, live music and food and drink specials to benefit local non-profit I Got Legs.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6

Where: Container Bar-Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2JRIle2

Sunday

Barre Pop-Up

What: Pure Barre will present a pop-up class followed by a free beer. Take your own mat and water.

When: 10 a.m. April 7

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-732-1749, bit.ly/2uvIXvo

Tuesday 

Books for Bier

What: Trade a gently used book for a beer (root beer for children) and shop for other books an bid in a silent auction, presented by Friends of the Library. Limit one beer-for-book per person.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. April 9

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6882, http://bit.ly/2UcBmBl

Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday

What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music from Dave Landeo at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and this week's food trucks are Lola's Lumpia and Holy Rolly Charleston.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 10

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2FOGwdP