Today
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/31QBSnT
Author Event
What: Ed Randolph, chef and owner of Handsome Devil BBQ in New York, will hold a book signing for his new book, “Smoked: One Man's Journey to Find Incredible Recipes, Standout Pitmasters and the Stories Behind Them,” featuring storytelling, barbecue bites and music from the Kenny George Band.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission; $25 per book
More Info: 843-225-7427, bit.ly/30l6Lk7
Friday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r
Food Truck Friday
What: Seven local food trucks including Happy Thai, Krytsyna's and Greekin' Out, with live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse at The Ponds, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2Zq3TBc
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2vyeT2I
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
‘80s Bar Crawl
What: This ‘80s bar crawl includes giveaways and drink specials, and a portion of all ticket sales will support the Charleston Animal Society. Participating venues include Silver Dollar, Beer Works, King Street Public House and Uptown Social. 1980s-themed attire is strongly encouraged.
When: 3-6 p.m. check-in Sept. 1; event lasts until 11 p.m.
Where: Check-in at The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$35
More Info: 843-793-3465, bit.ly/2U0CioU
Ice Cream Fundraiser
What: Park Circle Creamery will host The Autism Platform Project’s fundraiser and raffle.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Park Circle Creamery, 1044 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3226, bit.ly/2NlZqgp
Monday
End of Summer BBQ
What: Planet Follywood will host an end of summer potluck barbecue, including drink specials, a piñata, water guns and live music from Mac Calhoun.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-588-7380, bit.ly/2ZdtYbq
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Chef's Dinner
What: Pour will have a special menu of three courses prepared by chef Ryan Ratte with a list of suggested drink pairings.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-779-0810, bit.ly/2HnxGUU
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah