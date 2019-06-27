Today
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from local artists.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3
Island Takeover
What: Chefs BJ Dennis and Digby Stridiron will take over the kitchen with a menu of Sea Island and West Indian flavors. Reservations recommended.
When: 6 p.m. June 27
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2WYkZVe
Summer Social
What: Bourbon N' Bubbles will serve Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV, surprise pours of Dom Perignon, chef-curated small bites and Belvedere hand-crafted cocktails.
When: 6-11 p.m. June 27
Where: Bourbon N' Bubbles, 570 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-847-9058, bit.ly/2RtVHNS
Niçois Dinner
What: Master chef Nico Romo will spotlight the city of Nice with three traditional Niçois courses.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 27
Where: Nico, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $65
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2Ky1JMU
Friday
Food Truck Friday
What: Seven food trucks will participate in The Ponds’ Food Truck Friday, and Boss Hawg will provide entertainment.
When: 5-8 p.m. June 28
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2ZAzeBm
Nightly Spirits
What: This inaugural pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: nightlyspirits.com/charleston-ghost-tours
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Cooking Demo
What: A local chef will demonstrate how to prepare a low-calorie meal. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. June 29
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3874
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Drag Brunch
What: Vive Le Rock Productions presents this Divas of Drag Brunch to benefit We Are Family in celebration of Pride Month, featuring a special menu, vodka, bourbon and rum punches, music, performers and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 30
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 310-8801-2727, bit.ly/2LbBnzt
Hatha & Hops Yoga
What: This limited yoga series will be every Sunday through July 7 and will include 45 minutes of stretching and a pint of beer.
When: 10:45 a.m. June 30
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 301-367-9277, bit.ly/2IY88xq
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2EI3sut
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 1
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2KCXJtB
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Joy of Juicing
What: Juicing expert Litisha of Live Licious Juices will lead a workshop on the health benefits of juicing, the difference between juicing and blending, needed equipment and a demonstration and tasting.
When: 6 p.m. July 2
Where: The Other Plate, 6336 Highway 162, Hollywood
Price: $30
More Info: 704-349-0723, bit.ly/2FDQDSv
Cook With Produce
What: Learn how to make a recipe featuring in-season summer ingredients. Registration is required.
When: 4 p.m. July 2
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6841, bit.ly/2Kz41eB
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. June 26
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley