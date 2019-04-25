Home Team BBQ (copy)
Home Team BBQ Downtown will host its Gimme Shelter fundraiser on Thursday.

 File/Michael Campina/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

'Gimme Shelter'

What: Home Team BBQ will host its ninth annual Gimme Shelter fundraiser dinner with open bar and live music, in partnership with Operation Home.

When: 6–10 p.m. April 25

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75 all-inclusive

More Info: 843-212-8936, operationhome.org

Corks for Kids 

What: The third annual Corks for Kids event will include food from Charleston restaurants, music from DJ Natty Heavy and auctions, and proceeds will benefit Camp Happy Days.

When: 6-10 p.m. April 25

Where: The Citadel Beach Club, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $125

More Info: 843-886-6270, bit.ly/2IHcHh7

DJ Winemaker

What: Stems & Skins’ DJ Winemaker series continues with Tom Monroe of Division Wine Company.

When: 9 p.m.-midnight April 25

Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-805-4809, bit.ly/2IvOJWM

Friday

Tasting at Ten

What: Each week, Counter Culture Charleston chooses a coffee to feature in a guided tasting.

When: 10 a.m. April 26

Where: Counter Culture Coffee Charleston, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 888-238-5282x2, bit.ly/2UqZ6N9

'Shaken & Stirred'

What: The Restoration Hotel will hold a tasting of the Dark and Stormy cocktail, the unofficial drink of Bermuda.

When: 5-6 p.m. April 26

Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2UM2KGA

Food Truck Friday

What: Food trucks and live music from The Watts Family Band on the lawn.

When: 5-8 p.m. April 26

Where: Schulz-Lots Farmhouse at The Ponds, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2UwLMa3

Saturday

Taste of James Island

What: The annual Taste of James Island community and fundraising event will include food, music, raffles and prizes to benefit the James Island Outreach.

When: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. April 27

Where: First Baptist School Athletic Field, 2051 George L. Griffith Blvd., James Island

Price: $5

More Info: 843-270-8384, http://bit.ly/2viNPUZ

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Australian and New Zealand.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 27

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, http://bit.ly/2XD2Ptb

Sol Food Veg Fest

What: The Charleston Sol-Food Veg Fest promotes a mind, body and SOL rejuvenation filled with cultural and contemporary entertainment, education and enlightenment, featuring health awareness workshops, lectures, activities, a food court and more.

When: 11 a.m. April 27

Where: Jenkins Institute for Children, 3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $5-$10; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: bit.ly/2Vbk47c

Sunday

Brunch Series

What: This is the first in a series of Sunday Brunch events the Charleston Parks Conservancy will host this year in the newly renovated Rose Pavilion, with food trucks and live music from The Bluestone Ramblers.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2GsAXC0

Brunch Cruise

What: Join organizers, sponsors and city officials aboard the Spirit of Carolina for a brunch boat cruise to celebrate the 37th annual North Charleston Arts Fest.

When: Noon April 28

Where: Cooper River Marina, 1010 Juneau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-406-6966, bit.ly/2VakuL8

Chef's Potluck

What: The 12th annual Chef’s Potluck will include live music, local libations, farm tours and tastings. Proceeds from this event benefit Lowcountry Local First’s Good Farming Initiative.

When: 4-7 p.m. April 28

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $100-$115

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VU55f9

Monday

Oyster Class

What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.

When: 6-8 p.m. April 29

Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $55

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2VhFgZv

Wednesday

Garden Strolls

What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 1

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 8435566020, bit.ly/2PjxNDv

Happy Hour

What: The Preservation Society of Charleston is kicking off Preservation Month with a happy hour to honor Robert Gurley, who recently retired as preservation director.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 1

Where: The Blind Tiger, 36-38 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-4630, http://bit.ly/2PmWYoW

