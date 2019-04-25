Today
'Gimme Shelter'
What: Home Team BBQ will host its ninth annual Gimme Shelter fundraiser dinner with open bar and live music, in partnership with Operation Home.
When: 6–10 p.m. April 25
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75 all-inclusive
More Info: 843-212-8936, operationhome.org
Corks for Kids
What: The third annual Corks for Kids event will include food from Charleston restaurants, music from DJ Natty Heavy and auctions, and proceeds will benefit Camp Happy Days.
When: 6-10 p.m. April 25
Where: The Citadel Beach Club, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $125
More Info: 843-886-6270, bit.ly/2IHcHh7
DJ Winemaker
What: Stems & Skins’ DJ Winemaker series continues with Tom Monroe of Division Wine Company.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight April 25
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-805-4809, bit.ly/2IvOJWM
Friday
Tasting at Ten
What: Each week, Counter Culture Charleston chooses a coffee to feature in a guided tasting.
When: 10 a.m. April 26
Where: Counter Culture Coffee Charleston, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 888-238-5282x2, bit.ly/2UqZ6N9
'Shaken & Stirred'
What: The Restoration Hotel will hold a tasting of the Dark and Stormy cocktail, the unofficial drink of Bermuda.
When: 5-6 p.m. April 26
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2UM2KGA
Food Truck Friday
What: Food trucks and live music from The Watts Family Band on the lawn.
When: 5-8 p.m. April 26
Where: Schulz-Lots Farmhouse at The Ponds, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2UwLMa3
Saturday
Taste of James Island
What: The annual Taste of James Island community and fundraising event will include food, music, raffles and prizes to benefit the James Island Outreach.
When: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. April 27
Where: First Baptist School Athletic Field, 2051 George L. Griffith Blvd., James Island
Price: $5
More Info: 843-270-8384, http://bit.ly/2viNPUZ
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Australian and New Zealand.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 27
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, http://bit.ly/2XD2Ptb
Sol Food Veg Fest
What: The Charleston Sol-Food Veg Fest promotes a mind, body and SOL rejuvenation filled with cultural and contemporary entertainment, education and enlightenment, featuring health awareness workshops, lectures, activities, a food court and more.
When: 11 a.m. April 27
Where: Jenkins Institute for Children, 3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5-$10; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: bit.ly/2Vbk47c
Sunday
Brunch Series
What: This is the first in a series of Sunday Brunch events the Charleston Parks Conservancy will host this year in the newly renovated Rose Pavilion, with food trucks and live music from The Bluestone Ramblers.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2GsAXC0
Brunch Cruise
What: Join organizers, sponsors and city officials aboard the Spirit of Carolina for a brunch boat cruise to celebrate the 37th annual North Charleston Arts Fest.
When: Noon April 28
Where: Cooper River Marina, 1010 Juneau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-406-6966, bit.ly/2VakuL8
Chef's Potluck
What: The 12th annual Chef’s Potluck will include live music, local libations, farm tours and tastings. Proceeds from this event benefit Lowcountry Local First’s Good Farming Initiative.
When: 4-7 p.m. April 28
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $100-$115
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VU55f9
Monday
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-8 p.m. April 29
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2VhFgZv
Wednesday
Garden Strolls
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 1
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 8435566020, bit.ly/2PjxNDv
Happy Hour
What: The Preservation Society of Charleston is kicking off Preservation Month with a happy hour to honor Robert Gurley, who recently retired as preservation director.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 1
Where: The Blind Tiger, 36-38 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-4630, http://bit.ly/2PmWYoW