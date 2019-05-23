Today

Shopping Party

What: The Cynthia Rowley store will host a shopping party with wine, cheese and spring dresses.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 23

Where: Cynthia Rowley, 178 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-8013, bit.ly/2Eheruq

The Phoking Dinner

What: This will be the inaugural edition of a new pop-up dinner series combining the element of a sit-down dinner with progressive conversation.

When: 7 p.m. May 23

Where: SC Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-723-9032, bit.ly/2HsIBND

Friday

Tea Room

What: The “Seconds, Please” Tea Room is an annual homemade lunch and dessert event in conjunction with the Spoleto Festival Craft Fair in Wragg Square and proceeds will benefit the church’s mission programs.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 24-25; 12:30-3 p.m. May 26

Where: Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-9237, 2ndpc.org/blog/tearoom

‘Tea Time Treasures’

What: The 18th annual “Tea Time Treasures” charity boutique will be open during Spoleto to benefit the church’s outreach programs. The boutique will feature antique home accessories, artwork, jewelry, memorabilia and more. All proceeds benefit the church's Outreach Center programs.

When: 2-7 p.m. May 24; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 25, 27 and 31; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26 and June 2-3; 9:30 a.m. 7 p.m. June 1

Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Outreach Center, 405 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-1611, smlccharleston.org/TeaTime

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Johns Island Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 25

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Whole Foods Anniversary

What: Whole Foods Market will celebrate its Mount Pleasant store's 15 Year Anniversary with Lowcountry boil, burgers, local beer tasting, live music and local food suppliers' demo.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 25

Where: 923 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-971-7240, bit.ly/2Wa1i0r

Memorial Day Pop Up

What: Edmund's Oast Exchange will host Herd Provisions food truck and offer discounted growler fills in celebration of Memorial Day.

When: Noon-3 p.m. May 25

Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2YA5ggE

Mother & Daughter Tea

What: The second annual Blossoming To Bloom Mother & Daughter Spring Tea will include food, photos, gift exchange, activities and keynote speaker Dr. Elizabeth Castle.

When: 2-5 p.m. May 25

Where: Best Western Plus Airport Inn & Suites, 2470 Prospect Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-574-0911, bit.ly/2OSdi0w

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Books & Bites

What: Michelle Gable will talk about her book "The Summer I Met Jack." Refreshments will be served and books will be available for sale.

When: 2 p.m. May 26

Where: George H. Seago, Jr Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843 871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3670

Monday

Oyster Class

What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 27

Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $55

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2w4eBRp

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. May 29

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley4/25

Garden Strolls

What: A different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk

Book & Dinner Club

What: Every month, the Get Lit Book Club discusses a book over a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The May pick is “Circe” by Madeline Miller.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 29

Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-745-9189, bit.ly/2YF4K0R

