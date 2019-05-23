Today
Shopping Party
What: The Cynthia Rowley store will host a shopping party with wine, cheese and spring dresses.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 23
Where: Cynthia Rowley, 178 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-8013, bit.ly/2Eheruq
The Phoking Dinner
What: This will be the inaugural edition of a new pop-up dinner series combining the element of a sit-down dinner with progressive conversation.
When: 7 p.m. May 23
Where: SC Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-9032, bit.ly/2HsIBND
Friday
Tea Room
What: The “Seconds, Please” Tea Room is an annual homemade lunch and dessert event in conjunction with the Spoleto Festival Craft Fair in Wragg Square and proceeds will benefit the church’s mission programs.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 24-25; 12:30-3 p.m. May 26
Where: Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-9237, 2ndpc.org/blog/tearoom
‘Tea Time Treasures’
What: The 18th annual “Tea Time Treasures” charity boutique will be open during Spoleto to benefit the church’s outreach programs. The boutique will feature antique home accessories, artwork, jewelry, memorabilia and more. All proceeds benefit the church's Outreach Center programs.
When: 2-7 p.m. May 24; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 25, 27 and 31; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26 and June 2-3; 9:30 a.m. 7 p.m. June 1
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Outreach Center, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-1611, smlccharleston.org/TeaTime
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Johns Island Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 25
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Whole Foods Anniversary
What: Whole Foods Market will celebrate its Mount Pleasant store's 15 Year Anniversary with Lowcountry boil, burgers, local beer tasting, live music and local food suppliers' demo.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 25
Where: 923 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-971-7240, bit.ly/2Wa1i0r
Memorial Day Pop Up
What: Edmund's Oast Exchange will host Herd Provisions food truck and offer discounted growler fills in celebration of Memorial Day.
When: Noon-3 p.m. May 25
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2YA5ggE
Mother & Daughter Tea
What: The second annual Blossoming To Bloom Mother & Daughter Spring Tea will include food, photos, gift exchange, activities and keynote speaker Dr. Elizabeth Castle.
When: 2-5 p.m. May 25
Where: Best Western Plus Airport Inn & Suites, 2470 Prospect Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-574-0911, bit.ly/2OSdi0w
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Books & Bites
What: Michelle Gable will talk about her book "The Summer I Met Jack." Refreshments will be served and books will be available for sale.
When: 2 p.m. May 26
Where: George H. Seago, Jr Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843 871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3670
Monday
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 27
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2w4eBRp
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. May 29
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley4/25
Garden Strolls
What: A different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk
Book & Dinner Club
What: Every month, the Get Lit Book Club discusses a book over a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The May pick is “Circe” by Madeline Miller.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 29
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-745-9189, bit.ly/2YF4K0R